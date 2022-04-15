4/20 Events Planned Coast to Coast

Cannabis lovers gather at San Francisco's annual Hippie Hill event. PHOTO Gracie Malley

With 4/20 right around the corner, a bevy of cannabis-centric events have been planned in cities from coast to coast.

With the highest of weed holidays upon us once again, it’s time to get serious about plans to celebrate the occasion. As legalization continues to spread across the country, more and more cannabis consumers are coming out of the shadows on 4/20 every year, and the events keep getting bigger and better. To get an idea of what’s out there, Cannabis Now has compiled a rundown of some of the events coming to larger metropolitan areas in the US.

Hippie Hill: San Francisco

PHOTO Gracie Malley

The 4/20 holiday traces its roots to the San Francisco Bay Area, so you can bet the folks in NorCal do the day right. The biggest celebration can be found in SF itself at Hippie Hill in world-famous Golden Gate Park. The party returns in 2022 after two years of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so it’s a sure bet people are ready to get loose. For the first time, this year’s 4/20 celebration on Hippie Hill will feature legal cannabis sales from licensed retailers. Headlining this year’s entertainment is local legend Berner, with scheduled appearances from Mike Tyson and comedian Jeff Ross.

A free event for adults 21 and older, at Robin Williams Meadow in Golden Gate Park, Wednesday, April 20 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. More info available on Instagram.

Coachella Music and Arts Festival: Indio, CA

PHOTO Arthur Edelmans

Although weed is technically not allowed at Coachella’s massive annual party in the desert, you can bet revelers will find a way to get their buzz on for the festivities. Plus, this year’s two-weekend event straddles the 4/20 holiday, starting today with top name acts including Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Swedish House Mafia x The Weekend headlining the main stage. Other notables on the bill include Megan Thee Stallion, Run the Jewels, Phoebe Bridgers, Lil Baby, Doja Cat and Arcade Fire. The same lineup returns the following weekend.

At the Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA Friday, April 15 through Saturday, April 17 and Friday, April 22 through Sunday April 24. More info online.

Unity Day: New York City

PHOTO EDM Tunes

Celebrating the first 4/20 in the Big Apple since the legalization of cannabis in New York state last year is going to be lit, with more than a dozen events scheduled during the week-long celebrations. Topping the list is the Unity Day party produced by Cannademix. The night out will feature performances by Inspectah Deck and Cappadonna of Wu-Tang Clan, plus Sensi All-Stars, Big Nate All Star, PBS Skinz and Puffington.

At Manhattan’s historic Webster Hall. Wednesday, April 20 at 6 p.m. Info and tickets available online.

National Cannabis Festival: Washington, DC

Although Congress continues to thwart efforts to allow regulated adult-use marijuana sales in the nation’s capital, cannabis enthusiasts in Washington, DC still have plenty to celebrate this 4/20, namely the sixth annual National Cannabis Festival on April 23. Featured experiences include a Culinary Pavilion, Culture Pavilion and Policy Pavilion. Musical performances include headliner Wiz Khalifa, plus Lettuce, Ghostface Killah, Backyard Band, Dupont Brass and more.

For adults 21 and up at the RFK Festival Grounds, Saturday, April 23 at noon. More information and tickets are available online.

Waldos Forever Fest: Chicago

Billed as the “highest celebration in Chicago,” the Waldos Forever Fest borrows its name from the originators of the group of teens that started the 4/20 phenomenon. Presented by Dispensary 33, the weekend event promises cannabis, culture and community for the North Side neighborhood of Andersonville. With food, live music and drag performances featuring entertainment by Junglepussy, Sudan Archives, Shea Couleè, Jessy Lanza, Glitter Moneyyy, Trqpiteca and more.

At Clark and Argyle Streets, Saturday, April 23, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Details available online.

Mile High 420 Festival: Denver

PHOTO Gracie Malley

As the first state to legalize cannabis for recreational use, Colorado has serious street cred in the 4/20 celebrations department. This year’s party in downtown Denver is expected to draw a crowd of 50,000, with food, vendors and entertainment by Big Boi, Lil Jon and Talib Kweli.

Wednesday, April 20, doors open at 12 p.m. Info plus free and VIP tickets are available online.

Glass House Fest: Los Angeles

Glass House Brands’ second annual Glass House Fest is slated to bring a celebration of music, comedy, art and culture hosted to the immersive dome experience at Wisdome LA in the downtown arts district. A music stage will be headlined by Reggie Watts, bandleader on CBS’s The Late Late Show with James Corden, plus DCKWRTH, Guapdad 4000 and Blackillac. A comedy stage will feature performances by Trevor Wallace and Friends.

Wednesday, April 20 from 4:20 p.m. until 11 p.m. For adults 21 and up, the first 100 attendees will receive a swag bag. RSVP and more info online.

Daybreak Cannabis Launch Party: St. Louis, MO

Bigger cities with larger cannabis markets naturally have bigger 4/20 events. But bigger isn’t always better. Many 4/20 events are also taking place in smaller markets nationwide, especially in states where adult-use isn’t yet legal. Consider looking up 4/20 happenings in your local community to support local businesses and make new connections. Daybreak Cannabis is an example of one brand using the 4/20 holiday to celebrate the launch of their new customer facing cannabis flower line. Based in St. Louis, Missouri, Daybreak Cannabis is throwing a free party featuring two DJs, live painting, glass blowing, yard games, terpene infused foods and cocktails and more. Events like these are happening all over and could be a great option for those who prefer smaller crowds. Wednesday, April 20 at START Bar STL, from 5-10 p.m. More details available online.

Whatever you decide to do, we hope you enjoy the high holiday this year. And if you need guidance on how to get the most out of the occasion, check out this Survival Guide, which includes the top ten essentials for having a good time at all these 4/20 events.