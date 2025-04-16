Sponsored
Urb’s Top Activities for 4/20
From hikes to concerts to cannabis taste tests, Urb has you covered on plans and products for a perfect 4/20 in 2025.
If the arrival of April has you feeling festive, Urb is here to help your holiday plans reach their full heights. From big bashes to quiet sojourns into nature, Urb’s wide array of first-class products will have you covered however you choose to celebrate 4/20 this month. As a pioneer and leader in the cannabis industry, Urb has left no stone (or stoners) unturned in their quest to cater to cannabis enthusiasts across the nation.
To help you find the perfect product to enhance with your 4/20 adventures, Urb’s put together a special guide packed with ideas for having a memorable holiday and conveniently paired with ideal items from Urb’s expansive menu. As a friendly reminder, please always be sure to look for telltale signs that your destination is 420-friendly, and don’t forget to shop Urb’s 420 sale to save big while stocking up on essential supplies.
Spend 4/20 Celebrating Nature
Not feeling the crowds this year? Take a sabbatical from the mayhem and enjoy 4/20 in the calm auspices of the great outdoors with a hike, picnic or jaunt to the beach. That’s one of the many allures of Urb’s Jointcase, which features five top-shelf pre-rolls protected in rigorous packaging for on-the-go convenience.
Enjoy the snazzy look of sleek tin cases—designed to leave your pocket with space to spare—with the affordable luxury of premium, connoisseur-grade cannabis at a fraction of its normal price. Featuring six unique terpenes and THCA and CBG cannabinoids, Urb’s Jointcases are available in three unique effect-based blends: Relax, Uplift and Create. Don’t mistake the forest for the trees and enjoy both instead.
Be the Most Popular Person at the Party
No one is expecting you to go full Santa Claus, but if being generous tickles your 4/20 spirits, you can save a bundle with Urb’s Premium Economy Flower. Cultivated in high-quality, light-deprivation greenhouses for a perfect balance of natural light and optimal growing conditions, Urb’s Premium Economy Flower yields consistent, flavorful buds available to enjoy without a luxury price tag attached.
The hand-picked strains featured in their Premium Economy Flower are carefully selected to focus on enhancing terpene profiles and bud structures to provide an ideal smoking experience that your wallet can dig, too. With blends highlighting three unique effects—Focus, Relax and Euphoria—Urb’s Premium Economy Flower is a perfect partner to 4/20 celebrated the house party way.
Music, Movies, and Rest: Oh Yes!
Now that we live in a world where Cypress Hill is recreating jokes from The Simpsons and actually playing full concerts with the London Philharmonic Orchestra, it’s borderline impossible to predict what events will come to fill the 4/20 calendar this year. But whether you find your sights set on a monster movie marathon, an arena-sized rap show, or a giggly evening with your favorite comedian, Urb has an excellent array of accoutrements to enhance your enjoyment.
Wish to keep it discrete? Try Urb’s Gummy Getaway Jamaica. As the first company to bring Delta-9 edibles to market, Urb is proud to offer their signature Jamaica gummy—inspired by Bob Marley, with 10mg of Delta-9 THC in each serving—for under $15. Despite being well below other leading brands in price, their Gummy Getaways come in seven tropical flavors, including Peach Mango Watermelon, Kiwi Lemonade, and Prickly Pear Watermelon, Passionfruit Mango, and Dragonberry Lemonade.
Another discrete option that’s also ideal for nervous and insomnia-ridden airplane passengers is Urb’s Red Eye Skybites, which feature a 250mg blend of Delta-8, Delta-9, and super-cannabinoid THCP in every piece. While we hope your 4/20 isn’t forced to include much airport time, we know it can be hard to avoid, especially when falling on a Sunday. Hopefully you can make the best of a tough situation with a little help from Urb! Packaged in a sleek reusable jar made with post-consumer recycled materials, Urb’s innovative thermal protected process keeps terpenes intact for a complete cannabis experience. Take the full ride and try all three unique blends of Red Eye Skybites: Energy, Create and Rest.
Tasting The Difference
Cannabis lovers will often utilize the 4/20 holiday as an opportunity to enjoy what amounts to a Thanksgiving dinner of chronic delights. Be one of the evening’s most popular guests by bringing a few of Urb’s most flavorful concoctions to your big gathering, like the Aerovape 420 Max. Compact-sized, customized and stress-tested, this device features convenient charging, a digital battery and voltage screen, and three adjustable heat settings with which to enjoy Urb’s upgraded fuel, now featuring Pegasus Certified Delta-8 Oil that’s fully compliant and toxin-free with consistent lab results. For a true taste test experience, sample all five of their different effect-based blends!
Keep the good times rolling with other Urb standouts, including the Aerovape 710, and enjoy full peace of mind knowing their cannabis fleet—including their award-winning High Times Hemp Cup vapes and flower—is constantly tested for pesticides, heavy metals, residual solvents, microbials and mycotoxins to ensure every puff you take is only and always the best.
As part of that pledge, Urb’s 1M+ customers served can save on every order with Urb’s “Frequent Flyer” Miles Program. Make it a 4/20 to remember and don’t forget to stock up at Urb!