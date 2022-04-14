The Ultimate 4/20 Survival Guide: Top 10 Must-Haves

San Francisco's 4/20 Hippie Hill Event. PHOTO Gracie Malley

Are you 4/20 ready? Choose your favorite THC products and follow this list for the rest of our gear tips that will come in handy for a smooth, care-free day of celebrating cannabis.

As most everyone knows by now, 4/20 marks the annual unofficial holiday celebrating all things cannabis—from culture and fine herb to the wins that come with expanding legalization. Communities nationwide are showing their love for cannabis with special 4/20-themed events. With medical and adult-use cannabis now legal in so many states, there are numerous options to celebrate the on-going cannabis-related achievements, from mellow house parties to raucous outdoor concerts—it’s all in play on 4/20.

Regardless of how you choose to celebrate, the team at Cannabis Now has done some of the heavy lifting for you and selected a few of our favorite tools for having a good time this 4/20. Wherever the day may take you—a hike, a visit to the park, a concert or chilling at a friend’s—we recommend packing these items in your bag.

The Slinger Shoulder Bag from Dime Bags is first on our must-have list. This is a great hands-free option for both the ladies and the gents. It’s smaller and easier to access than a backpack, and it comes in a variety of colors and materials. Once you have your bag picked out for the day, our list below of 4/20 essentials will serve as a guide for helping you with the fun part: deciding what to pack.

1. The Slinger

Available in seven different colors, this unisex crossbody/shoulder bag from Dime Bags checks all the boxes. The Slinger is big enough to fit the essentials and then some for a full day of excursions, yet it’s still streamlined enough that it won’t get in your way. The seven compartments in varying sizes make it easy to organize all your 4/20 essentials for the day (see below), plus extra space for snacks, a light sweater or whatever goodies you might pick up. Lastly, the Slinger comes in sustainable Hempster or recycled polyester exteriors, and the inside pockets are smell-proof so you can safely carry around that extra potent herb you’ve been saving to light up on 4/20. $59.99 dimebags.com

2. Flower Mill

This is the next-gen of grinders. Instead of those traditional jagged teeth that can shred through the best parts of your precious weed, the Flower Mill crumbles your flower where it naturally wants to break apart, preserving all the trichomes. In fact, it’s called “milling” rather than “grinding.” You can stick a whole bud inside the Flower Mill, too—no need to break it apart first. The Flower Mill is genuinely an essential tool for getting prepped for a successful 4/20. $74.99 flowermillusa.com

3. Boveda Terpene Shields

Now that you have your cannabis milled and ready to go, you’ll want to keep it fresh all day (and night) long. Pack a few Boveda humidity control packs in with your weed to preserve the terpenes and get the most potent and pure smoke possible. The packets come in a variety of different sizes based on how much cannabis you’re storing. Cannabis Now likes the Mini Toker Gift Bundle, which comes with a stainless steel cannabis container and a Boveda Size 8 pack to store inside for long-lasting freshness. It’s the perfect addition while out celebrating this 4/20. From $4.99 bovedainc.com

4. The HooHNu Chillum

Next is the HooHNu Chillum, the world’s first smell-proof pipe with caps on both ends, so you can pack it on one end and hit it on the other. Made from super thick borosilicate glass, this multi-purpose pre-roll package is easy to bring with you and enjoy discreetly in a crowd. Or, simply keep your pre-rolls fresh until you’re ready to smoke with friends. $9.99 hoohnu.com

5. Blazy Susan Deluxe Rolling Kit

The Deluxe Rolling Kit from Blazy Susan in bubblegum pink is an adorable and functional addition to your 4/20 Survival Kit. You can plan on responding to the question: “Where did you get that?” all day long. Not only are these rolling papers attractive, they’re also ideal for “just because” days. The rolling papers’ packaging opens into a mini rolling tray perfect for transit, and it also comes with a stack of filter tip papers. There’s even a tiny infographic showing you how to achieve that perfectly rolled joint. $4.20 each blazysusan.com

6. The Lunar Vaporizer Pen

Simply put, this is a wonderful pack-and-go concentrate vaporizer. The patented air flow feature provides circulation for better flavor and added efficiency (in other words, you get the most out of your concentrate). While it may look suspiciously like a typical 510 thread vape pen, the Lunar functions more like a dab straw. To use, slide the mouthpiece out to reveal the pen’s atomizer, and load the dab directly in the heating chamber. The Lunar is a discreet, easy-to-use addition for dabbers on-the-go this 4/20. $29.99 dipdevices.com

7. Flux Water Pipe

Behold, the world’s first portable plasma water pipe has arrived. If you’re hosting a party this 4/20, this plasma water pipe will surely get your guests talking…or moving. When touching the glass housing the plasma, the plasma itself moves along with the vibration of your fingertips—a mesmerizing activity, especially while smoking. $260 fluxsmoke.com

8. Piece Water

Piece Water Solution eliminates the hassle of cleaning your water pipe, bong or bubbler, giving you more time to enjoy yourself on 4/20. This all-natural bong water alternative is made up of a unique blend of mineral, vegetable and fruit extracts, which work together to prevent resin from forming while also trapping smoke particulate matter. In other words, you’ll get cleaner and smoother hits. When you’re ready to change your bong’s Piece Water Solution simply rinse your pipe with tap water, and it’ll be clean—just like that. $14 piecewater.com

9. Kasher Lighter Tool

Improve your ordinary lighter with this stylish and functional multi-purpose tool. Available in stainless steel or titanium, the Kasher slides onto your lighter with a snug, streamlined fit—surprisingly, it’s not bulky at all. When you’re ready to use it, just slide it down so the pointed tip is exposed. Ready for action, you can use it for a host of things: a cigar punch, pipe cleaner, mini flathead screwdriver, box opener and more. This tool will almost certainly come in handy when it’s time to roll a joint, stir up your weed pre-smoke and clean out that cashed bowl when you’re done. The small but mighty Kasher hardly takes up any space at all and is an easy way to enjoy a smooth, care-free smoke sesh on 4/20. (Bonus tip: The Kasher makes it easy to identify your lighter, too.) $9.99 mykasher.com

10. Nine Mile Botanicals Cigars

Throw these HHC hemp-wrapped cigars dusted with CBG kief into your 4/20 pack. Available in Bubba Kush and Goliath strains, these premium hemp cigars contain 50mg HHC, plus CBD and CBG so you can get that euphoric, relaxed feeling that’s less intense than a traditional THC high. $14.99 ninemilebotanicals.com

Feeling Like a Pro 24/7

The top 10 must-haves above will set you up for success on 4/20. We have a feeling these tools will become a part of your daily arsenal, as most of them are undeniably essential for having the smoothest smoking experience, either when out and about or at home. However you decide to celebrate, this list of tools will have you feeling like a cannabis professional on 4/20—or any day of the year.