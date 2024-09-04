Sponsored
Smoke Odor Candles X Sean Dietrich Collab Honors Art and Culture
The OG counterculture candle brand teams up with artist Sean Dietrich at CHAMPS in Las Vegas to celebrate three new scents inspired by Dietrich’s visual work.
Smoke Odor Candles will forever remain a fan favorite in the cannabis industry. If you’re somehow not familiar with this legacy brand, you’re in for a treat. They offer odor exterminating products that eliminate cannabis smoke, tobacco smoke and pet odor. Their line of candles and sprays utilize a unique enzyme formula that doesn’t just work great, but also smells refreshingly amazing, sending your senses into euphoria.
Whether it’s your own home, rental car, hotel rooms or office, Smoke Odor Candles always leaves its mark. Their wide variety of scents include Hippie Love, Happy Daze, Caramel Vanilla Latte, Maui Wowie Mango, and many more—all made in the USA.
A CHAMPS Meeting
Every year at CHAMPS, one of Las Vegas’ biggest cannabis trade shows, supporters of Smoke Odor Candles stop by the booth to either say hi to the lovely team, or restock on their favorite products. And if you’re a long-time customer, you probably discovered their products at your local smoke shop, which makes sense given #ShopLocal is a mantra Smoke Odor Candles lives by.
This summer’s CHAMPS, which took place July 23-26 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, proved to be a special one. Smoke Odor Candles debuted their collaboration with visual artist Sean Dietrich, who’s also garnered a massive fanbase over the years.
Over the course of two days, Smoke Odor Candles hosted a Meet & Greet at the booth where guests could get a free candle or spray signed by Dietrich himself.
Cannabis Now spoke with Dietrich at CHAMPS about what this collaboration means to him, and the three amazing flavors they released together.
Cannabis Now: Tell us who you are and all that you do.
Sean Dietrich: I’m Sean Dietrich, and I do artwork—a lot of artwork. It’s my 14th year at CHAMPS, and I’ve done everything from Toker Pokers to OCBs to Gourmet Innovations. Now I’m doing an awesome collaboration with Smoke Odor Candles. Got three designs out, some sprays as well.
CN: What is your relationship with Smoke Odor Candles?
SD: I’ve known them for years here. They came and saw my art years ago and they kept hooking me up with samples. We had a conversation about doing a limited drop of some of my artwork on the candles and it took off from there.
CN: How exciting is this new collab?
SD: It’s cool, because they’re just an awesome company to work with. Sh*t gets done. [laughs] The email blasts, the marketing, everything has come out looking absolutely beautiful. I really like working with people like that. If I’m going to put a lot of effort in the art, I’d love to have it on nice products and deal with nice people that are going to get it out there. That’s why I’m most excited, they’re just awesome people to work with.
CN: Talk about the flavors. There’s three, right?
SD: So, the Caterpillar art is my favorite. It’s for the Mushroom Lounge scent. This is the art I did for an Alice in Wonderland book that came out last year. It’s a really mellow, nice scent. I think it’s vanilla and bergamot. I haven’t memorized all of them, but Fierce is based off my painting, the Redhead of Death. That’s a little bit more manly, let’s say. Then Mesmeryes is in the middle. Those are based off of three of my latest paintings.
CN: How was the signing here at Champs?
SD: It’s good, went quick. It’s always good to meet the public. I love doing these events. It’s a more intimate experience as opposed to just walking around when they’re inundated with so much eye candy and stuff to look at. Doing these really personal signings where I can talk to the public, it’s really awesome. It does what it needs to do: It helps move the product, but it also shows that the company really respects the art and works with the artist. That’s a big thing.
CN: What else do you have going on?
SD: My main thing I do is I tour major music festivals. I’ll be going on tour starting August 30. I’ll be at Rocklahoma in Pryor, Oklahoma, then go to Bourbon & Beyond in Kentucky. Louder Than Life is the very next weekend. Then I head out to Aftershock Festival in Sacramento. Those are all massive art/music shows. In December, I’m heading to Australia to do the Good Things Festival.
CN: What do you do at the music festivals?
SD: I have a big 10 x 20 booth. I sell my art and I do live art as well. I work on custom skateboards or bourbon barrels, or sometimes a big mural. I’ve got all my products for sale: grinders, rolling trays, all the smoking accessories. I also do tapestries and prints in my artwork.
CN: The fans have been a hit here at Champs!
SD: The fans are awesome. I did them for the music festival, for tour, then I realized what am I thinking? I’m going to Vegas in July. Why not bring them out here? And we sold a ton of them. This is the first time I’ve done the fans, and they’ve done well. [laughs]
Ultimately, this new collaboration between Sean Dietrich and Smoke Odor Candles speaks volumes to the cannabis community as a whole, where like-minded individuals are able to come together and put their creative juices to the test in creating new, innovative products. Both parties have established their name within the space, which makes this collab even more meaningful.