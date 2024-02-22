Sponsored
Smoke Odor Exterminator Candles Combat Problem Smells
These popular candles don’t just mask unpleasant smells; they eliminate them using a proprietary enzyme formulation, tackling the problem at its source.
Smoke Odor Exterminator candles are some of the best-smelling candles out there. Not only do they smell divine, but they also kill unwanted smells, thanks to their proprietary enzyme formulation. The Smoke Odor Exterminator brand in particular has been a trusted name among the cannabis and smoke shop communities for over 25 years.
Renowned for its extensive range of pop culture-inspired fragrances, this North Carolina-based company is on a mission to neutralize cannabis smoke and household smells like pet and cooking odors head-on.
A Commitment to Odor Elimination
Founded in 1998, Smoke Odor Exterminator pioneered the odor-eliminating industry with their jar candles, sprays and car fragrance hangers. The company’s claim to fame lies in its iconic fragrances and natural odor-neutralizing enzyme formulation. This one-of-a-kind formula destroys even the most stubborn smoke odors—including the easily identifiable cannabis smoke.
The brand boasts some of the best-smelling candles on the market. Their long-lasting 13 oz. jar candles are made of a paraffin-soy blend and burn for an impressive 70 hours. Never losing its pleasant fragrance, the 70th hour smells just as good as the first.
“Our goal is to make a candle the people can afford to use every day—not to buy and put up on the shelf,” Founder Paul Hoge explains.
Unlike other odor-removing products on the market, Smoke Odor Exterminator candles don’t just mask unpleasant smells—they eliminate them by tackling the problem at its source rather than merely concealing it. While odor-masking products may temporarily cover unpleasant scents, they do little to address the root cause.
The Aim of the Flame
Smoke Odor Exterminator offers a diverse range of fragranced products suited for every preference and need. Along with their best-selling candles, the brand also offers odor-eliminating sprays. Available as a 7-ounce spray, a convenient 2.5-ounce travel spray (TSA-friendly) and a new 1 ounce on-the-go Spray, these air freshener sprays are your go-to solution for delightful, fast-acting freshness that gets the job done no matter where you are. Using the same proprietary enzyme formulation as the candles, these sprays swiftly neutralize odors and improve your environment.
Smoke Odor Exterminator candles can also remarkably bridge the gap for couples with opposing smoking habits. “Our candles and sprays are truly a ‘relationship improvement product,’” Hoge says. “If one person smokes and the other does not, this candle will help fix that.”
In situations such as these, Smoke Odor Exterminator candles truly shine by neutralizing the smoke from the air and squashing any bad vibes.
Scents That Transport You
There’s a reason Smoke Odor Exterminator is known for having some of the best-smelling candles: Their fun and creative fragrances ignite the senses, transporting you to a tropical island (Rasta Love) or the serenity of a yoga studio (Yin Yang). These candles give you the power to create your own environment around whatever mood and energy you wish to hold onto. Whether your preferences lean towards the scent of spring flowers, the allure of a tropical beach retreat, or the indulgent aroma of a buttercream-filled doughnut, Smoke Odor Exterminator products come in dozens of unique year-round and limited-edition fragrances like Hippie Love, Wake N Bake, Dragon’s Blood, and Peace & Love. We dare you to just try to pick a favorite.
The Hippie Love Box is perfect for anyone seeking the ultimate odor-elimination solution. This comprehensive kit includes the Hippie Love candle, the Hippie Love 7-ounce spray, the Hippie Love 1-ounce travel-size spray (perfect for when you’re on the move), a wick trimmer, a Hippie Love car freshener to keep your vehicle smelling sweet, tropical and fruity, plus wood stick matches for easy candle lighting. It also contains the patented “Tightpac” weed storage container that hides the smell and keeps your stash fresh.
Top Reasons to Love Smoke Odor Exterminator Products
There are many reasons why Smoke Odor Exterminator candles are a staple in smoke shops, vape shops, cigar shops and dispensaries across the US, Canada and Europe. One reason is the company’s unwavering commitment to quality. They proudly offer a 100% money-back guarantee on their products, a testament to their confidence in their odor-eliminating prowess that translates to customer satisfaction.
“We offer a 100 percent consumer money back guarantee on our products, and we have since our inception more than 20 years ago,” Hoge reiterates with pride.
Smoke Odor Exterminator’s warranty has garnered organic praise within the cannabis and tobacco communities, setting them apart from the competition. “We have been selling Smoke Odor Candles for over 10 years at our cigar shop near the beach,” says Maureen Vitello from JMJ Tobacco Outlet in Palm Coast, FL. “Our customers love them!”
100% Money-Back Guarantee: These products work. All Smoke Odor Exterminator products offer a 100% money-back guarantee. Put simply, if it doesn’t work as promised, you don’t get burned.
Top-Quality Odor Elimination: Say goodbye to unwanted odors in your home or car once and for all. These high-quality candles and sprays effectively eliminate odors and revitalize your space.
Made in the USA: Quality and community go hand in hand. By choosing Smoke Odor Exterminator, you’re supporting local jobs and businesses in the United States.
Affordably Priced and Easily Accessible: Smoke Odor Exterminator products are affordable and readily available at your local smoke shop, vape shop, dispensary and online.
Whether you smoke cannabis or cigars or simply want to say goodbye to unwanted household odors, Smoke Odor Exterminator helps you create a fresh and pleasant environment that’s uniquely you, thanks to their seemingly endless range of creative fragrances. We are always excited to see what combinations they dream up next.