Europe’s Largest Cannabis Policy Experiment Is Expanding
The walls of European cannabis prohibition continue to crumble, with the spread of adult-use legalization in Germany serving as the best example. Germany legalized cannabis for recreational use beginning April 1, 2024, and the nation’s multi-faceted approach to cannabis policy and regulation is expanding at an increasing rate.
Germany was not the first European Union member to adopt an adult-use legalization measure, nor was it the second country to do so. Those titles go to Malta and Luxembourg, respectively. However, recreational cannabis policy modernization efforts in Germany are the largest and most significant in the EU given Germany’s economic and political standing on the continent. Germany also boasts the largest population in the EU with roughly 84 million people. By comparison, Malta and Luxembourg combined have a total population of roughly 1.2 million.
It is fair to assume that if cannabis legalization works in Germany, it will pave the way for other European Union member nations to do the same. Conversely, if German legalization fails, it could hinder cannabis policy modernization efforts elsewhere in Europe. Data emerging from Germany’s cannabis industry is providing insight into how legalization implementation is going.
The Current State of Cannabis Legalization in Germany
One of the largest and undeniable benefits of German legalization comes from the savings of local police forces no longer enforcing failed prohibition policies. Starting on April 1, adults in Germany could legally cultivate, possess and consume personal amounts of cannabis.
According to a 2021 report from Heinrich Heine University Dusseldorf, Germany could save 1.05 billion euros annually by no longer enforcing cannabis prohibition, in addition to judiciary savings of 313 million euros per year. It’s unclear exactly how much public revenue Germany has saved since April, but it’s likely safe to assume that it’s a considerable amount.
Germans Embrace Homegrown Cannabis
Germany’s home cultivation sector is one of the biggest winners of the nation’s recent cannabis policy reforms. Adults in Germany can now cultivate up to three plants in their private residences, and according to polling data, many are taking advantage of the newly afforded freedom.
Per a recent YouGov poll, 7% of poll participants indicated that they had already purchased cannabis clones or seeds since legalization took effect, and another 11% responded that they plan to do so in the future. Germany is home to an estimated 70 million adults and if the results of the YouGov poll are indicative of the larger adult German population, that works out to a massive personal cultivation market base for such things as grow lights, environmental controls, and other cultivation equipment, in addition to seeds and clones.
Adults in Germany can become a member of a cultivation association from which to legally source their cannabis, with membership being capped at 500 people. Aspiring cannabis cultivation association operators began the application process with local authorities in July.
Currently, cultivation associations combine with home cultivation to serve as the foundation of legal adult-use cannabis sourcing in Germany. The Ministry of Health in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia is estimating that its jurisdiction alone could eventually be home to as many as 3,000 cultivation associations.
Keeping Prices Competitive
For Germany’s cannabis industry to succeed, legally sourced cannabis must be able to compete with the unregulated market. According to recent market research by BuzzFeed News Germany, and as locally reported by HNA, “cannabis prices vary between three and ten euros per gram” at cultivation associations, with the average price being “around six euros.”
Presumably, the price for legal cannabis at cultivation associations will lower as more associations are approved and supply trends towards meeting demand. Still, at six euros, the current average price for cannabis that is conveniently and legally obtained from a regulated German cultivation association with a set location and operating hours is competitive. Further price drops will only make legal cannabis that much more competitive with the unregulated market.
Regional Recreational Cannabis Commerce Pilot Trials
The third prong in Germany’s legalization model involves launching regional adult-use cannabis commerce pilot trials. When trials eventually launch, adult consumers will be able to sign up to buy cannabis legally from local retailers to further government research efforts. Pilot trial draft rules and regulations are currently being crafted and considered in Germany, with 25 municipalities already expressing their intent to participate. Many more jurisdictions are expected to announce their pilot trial plans once federal regulations are finalized.
The German legalization implementation effort is succeeding, with no major issues reported from a public health standpoint. The rollout of legalization is going slower in Germany than some advocates had hoped, yet the nation’s policy modernization efforts are moving forward at an increasing pace which is impressive given the size and scope. Cannabis advocates and industry members inside and outside of Europe will continue to keep their eyes focused on the continent’s efforts.