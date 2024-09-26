Sponsored
Phylos: Redefining Cannabis Cultivation With Feminized F1 Hybrid Seeds
Step aside clones! Phylos’ Elite Production-Ready Seeds offer uniform, potent and aromatic flower from seed, revolutionizing cannabis growth for a more efficient and scalable future.
Throughout cannabis history, growers have relied on plant cloning for uniform plants, a process that involves cutting from a mother plant in its vegetative stage and rooting it into soil after exposure to humidity and light. What if there was a way to take this time consuming process out of the equation and, instead, plant straight from seed with the knowledge that your plants will be uniform and vigorous with potent, aromatic flower every time? We’re here to tell you that there is, in fact, a way.
Phylos has paved the way for a revolutionary movement in the world of cannabis growing. Their mission is “to unlock the potential of the cannabis plant, improving grower prosperity and enhancing consumer well-being.” And they are doing just that through the use of Marker Assisted Selection (MAS) and Innovative Breeding. MAS works by weeding out plants that don’t contain desired markers in areas like high THC, cola color, stress tolerance, haziness, and other targeted aromas early in the seedling stage to make room for plants that express these traits consistently. The outcome? Unmatched feminized true F1 hybrid cannabis seeds that exceed expectations in quality and yield for the best customer experience with a more labor efficient, lower cost for growers.
This Oregon cannabis genetics company has set the bar high for the future of cannabis production, and they are just getting started.
A Decade of Cannabis Genetics Research
Phylos began in 2014, when a few passionate people stoked on cannabis dove deeper into cannabis genetics and shared their discoveries with the world. Back then, there was little research done on the science of cannabis genetics. This passionate, dedicated team of cannabis scientists and connoisseurs set out to develop genomic tools for cannabis to breed high-quality plants with stand-out characteristics which benefit both cultivators and consumers.The team saw an immense opportunity for cannabis breeding: when MAS is combined with traditional crop breeding methods, cannabis breeding expands beyond targeting the usual desired characteristics into agronomic traits that have been left behind, such as easier to manage plants, disease resistance, and shorter cycles.
Their latest high-THC true F1 hybrid seeds keep the promise of giving growers what they need to achieve uniform crops, flower quality and high potency.
Why Choose Seeds Over Clones?
With a method as tried and true as cloning, it might be hard to imagine a better alternative. Here are some pros to starting with seeds:
Start-Up Production
Instead of cloning from mother plants which takes time, has many steps and requires skilled labor for propagation, planting straight from F1 Hybrid Cannabis Seeds allows growers to start the process immediately. Not only is it efficient, but it’s also been found to shave off a week of veg time in some operations.
Operating Across State Lines
Seeds are the perfect choice for multi-state operators (MSOs). Phylos Production-Ready Seed is the result of many cycles of targeted breeding efforts, with lineages including highly potent and wonderfully aromatic California and landrace cultivars. For operators in any legal state, Phylos seed can be shipped across state lines, providing growers everywhere from Michigan to New York with access to west coast genetics.
More Plants With Less Space
Without “mother rooms” or rooms set aside for tending clonal cuts, there is much more space for growing flower or biomass for production. Plus, with autoflower seeds or even some of their shorter photosensitive varieties, growers can plant them more densely and in tiered systems, which means you’re producing more bud with less planter space.
Not only do seeds require less space, they require less labor than clones. Without the laborious task of maintaining a mother room and taking cuts, cultivators have more time to care for their flower-producing plants. There’s no need for transport logistics or quarantine with these
ready-to-plant miracle cannabis seeds.
A Solution for HLVd?
Speaking of quarantine, many pests and diseases common in cannabis harvests originate in the mother plants, often carried over into production rooms requiring extensive IPM (integrated pest management). By removing this part of the process, there’s less of a chance that growers will lose their crop to sicknesses and creepy crawlers.
One problem plaguing the industry is Hop Latent Viroid (or HLVd). In 2019, Phylos completed a study in collaboration with Glass House Farms to find the scientific reason for “dudding” in clonal cannabis plants. It was, in fact, HLVd. More widespread than anyone thought, HLVd is now the leading crisis for cannabis cultivators. Starting with clean stock is ultimately the best preventative solution to HLVd. Any plant is susceptible to HLVd when placed in contact with other infected plants or wounded with infected tools; however, seeds produced from HLVd-free parents or clonal cuttings from HVLd-free mothers inherently do not carry the viroid.
As if this wasn’t enough to convince you already, F1 Hybrid Cannabis Seeds also offer a more sustainable model for growers, allowing for ultimate scalability in the short term and long term while reducing costs like electricity, heat and water. Since the cannabis industry continues to grow rapidly, scalability is of the utmost importance for small and large scale cannabis growers alike.
The Cannabinoid Genetics Market
Phylos has gone above and beyond when it comes to stable cannabis genetics, and they have the product line to prove it. From anxiety quelling indica to sativa to the all-rolled-into-one hybrid strains, there’s something for every grower and consumer.
Cheddar Cheeze: With a whopping 30% THC level these indica seeds produce a robust, sparkling flower that will ease cannabis lovers into a relaxed state.
Zesty Parm: Known to produce vigorous, hardy, dense plants, Zesty Parm autoflower seeds are a stand-out in their category. With THC percentages testing up to 30%, Phylos is redefining the way we think about autoflowers!
Grape Bubblegum: A floral, berry goodness that yields plentiful, manageable harvests. This is a harmonious symphony of flavors and effects with flower that uplifts and relaxes.
New Phylos Products Launching This Fall
Phylos continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in stable cannabis genetics. With a strong line-up of Elite seeds for indoor, light-dep production rooms, this powerhouse of a science-based company doesn’t skip a beat. So, of course, they have new strains dropping this October and November. They are excited to introduce several high potency new arrivals with loud aroma profiles including Apricot Chem, which brings a funky-fresh flavor; Purple Starfruit, with THC that will knock those “purple punches” straight out of the ring; and Scotch & Soda, which will rock you lightly into your dreams with oaky, bourbon delight.
We are certainly looking forward to trying them. If you’re reading this article, you are in luck!Phylos is offering a 10% discount on all purchases from now through January 31, 2025, when you use the code CANNABISNOW.