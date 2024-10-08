Sponsored
Vitalis: Transforming Cannabis Extraction With CO2 and Multi-Solvent Tech
Exploring innovative CO2 extraction systems that deliver speed, precision and sustainability in cannabis.
Founded in 2016, Vitalis has emerged as a global leader in cannabis extraction equipment known for pioneering CO2 extraction systems focused on efficiency, precision and sustainability. With over 160 installations across five continents, Vitalis has become a game-changer for cannabis processors worldwide by redefining the existing industry standards and enabling processors to produce high-quality outputs at a lower cost.
Meeting Cannabis Extraction Equipment Needs
Vitalis was created to fill a significant gap in the extraction market. Licensed processors struggled to find safe and customizable CO2 extraction systems that both adhered to regulatory standards and met their needs. The company addressed this by developing systems that comply with safety requirements such as ASME, CRN and PED/CE.
Jackie Fletcher, former vice president of Extraction Science & Innovation at Tilray Brands, highlights how Vitalis systems were crucial in the success of Redecan. “By the time Redecan was sold for $CA925 million, we had a fleet of Vitalis Q-90 and R-200 systems. With new Vitalis extraction systems and cool innovations like the CIS and Airo system, the team is geared up to produce some amazing oil for those markets,” she says. “And the Vitalis service team were major players in our success.” Fletcher’s current team is expanding geographically, while continuing to produce top-tier oils at a fast pace and low cost.
As mentioned, the company has introduced several key advancements in cannabis extraction, including the Cosolvent Injection System (CIS), which enhances extraction speed and precision. CO2 extraction has traditionally been seen as slower than other methods like ethanol; however, Vitalis’ CIS technology combines the speed of ethanol extraction with the control and selectivity of CO2. They’ve also developed the Airo system, automating and streamlining the refinement process. Formerly labor-intensive steps like winterization are now much more efficient, thanks to Vitalis. These innovations have helped Vitalis redefine regulated cannabis extraction, ensuring high-quality extract products with speed.
Another standout feature is Vitalis’ ability to offer automated multi-solvent extraction systems with integrated CIS technology and onboard refrigeration. The company’s Polaramax system is fully automated, utilizes CO2 as a natural refrigerant for environmentally responsible decarbonization, and makes it easy to use a cosolvent, which allows processors to produce a wide range of end products without the need for multiple setups. This versatility reduces operational complexity and overall costs, making Vitalis systems an attractive option for cannabis businesses.
A Commitment to Quality and Sustainability
The company’s systems are designed for processors to maximize their return on investment. Customers praise the reliability and efficiency of Vitalis’ systems, which have helped scale their operations and increase profitability.
Leah Kincaid, CEO of Dynamic Processors, echoes these sentiments, noting how Vitalis has been “the star of our show in manufacturing.” Kincaid, who has worked with a variety of extraction machines, finds that Vitalis is ahead of the curve. “Every time I find a machine that does something new and exciting, I discover that Vitalis was able to do that thing the whole time and they do it more efficiently,” she shares. “The only thing that’s been more enjoyable than these machines is the customer service. In our industry, we don’t get a lot of positive customer service, so excellent service really stands out.”
Similarly, Mark Aiken, CEO of Christina Lake Cannabis in British Columbia, has experienced dramatic improvements to yield and product quality after upgrading to Vitalis systems. “Originally using the R-200 extraction system, we were running mono-solvent CO2, and were impressed with the machine’s reliability and output. But since adding the CIS and other novel upgrades, we’ve seen massive improvements in our throughput and crude oil quality,” Aiken notes, detailing a biomass processing increase of 300 percent, or from 90 kg to 360 kg per day.
This scale-up has been critical to Christina Lake’s plans, allowing the company to process over 100,000kg of biomass annually.
In addition to quality, sustainability is a core focus for Vitalis. As a leader in CO2-based technologies, the brand is committed to supporting global decarbonization efforts by providing clean, efficient extraction solutions.
Looking Ahead to the Future of Cannabis Extraction
With a dedicated team of about 50 professionals, the company has fostered a collaborative culture focused on innovation, safety and customer success. The company’s core values—curiosity, professionalism, resourcefulness, reputation and gratitude—drive its commitment to solving challenges, bolstered by the collection of global client feedback.
One of Vitalis’ key missions is to change outdated perceptions about CO2 extraction in the cannabis industry, which they achieve through advanced technologies, and particularly the CIS. As the cannabis industry grows, the demand for flexible, high-performance extraction systems will continue to rise, and Vitalis is well-positioned to meet these demands while ensuring the industry can adapt along with a market in flux.
With its commitment to customer success, innovation and environmental responsibility, Vitalis is poised to remain a leader in the North American cannabis industry. Whether processors are looking to scale their operations, reduce costs or improve product quality, Vitalis can help provide the systems and expertise needed to achieve these fundamental business goals.