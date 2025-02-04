Sponsored
Revolutionizing Cannabis Cultivation: Phylos F1 Hybrid Seeds
The original cannabis science company is paving the way for a more efficient and scalable future.
Cannabis cultivators face mounting pressure from rising costs and the inherent difficulties of scaling production. Traditional cloning methods demand expensive, skilled labor, especially for large-scale operations. However, a seed-based approach offers a compelling solution. By switching to seeds, cultivators can significantly reduce expenses related to labor, facility overhead, and integrated pest management (IPM). This translates to lower overall costs, optimized space utilization, and minimized risk, ultimately empowering cultivators to allocate resources more strategically.
One of the first companies dedicated to cannabis science, Oregon-based Phylos, a leader in advancing cannabis genetics, has leveraged a decade’s worth of research and innovation to redefine cannabis cultivation. The release of Phylos’ Elite F1 hybrid seeds represents a significant leap forward in cannabis cultivation as these seeds replace the need for clones.
Nine of the top 10 commodity crops in the world are grown from seed; however, growing cannabis from clones has been the standard method of cultivation for decades because clones have historically exhibited the highest level of plant-to-plant trait uniformity, a critical factor that has long hindered the adoption of seed-based production in cannabis. However, Phylos’ introduction of their Elite F1 hybrid seeds has redefined seed-based cannabis cultivation. In their latest breeding cycle, Phylos tested three Elite seed varieties, and results showed that Phylos seeds are as uniform as clones in harvest height, wet biomass, and total THC.
Phylos is paving the way for a more efficient, affordable, and scalable future in the cannabis industry with their feminized, F1 hybrid seeds that produce uniform, potent, and aromatic flower.
Benefits of Phylos Production-Ready Seed
Phylos is making it easier for growers—both large and small—to produce top-shelf cannabis consistently at reduced production costs. Phylos uses marker-assisted selection (MAS) to accelerate the breeding process by increasing precision in selecting desirable traits like disease resistance. This leads to more sustainable farming by boosting productivity, improving crop resilience, and reducing the need for chemical inputs.
Phylos’ hand-selected cultivars then go through extensive testing protocols and must meet rigorous performance standards before they are released to the market, ensuring cultivators receive seeds optimized for uniformity, potency, aroma, resilience, and yield. Phylos Elite seeds are setting a new industry standard.
Let’s take a look at how Phylos seeds can help you take your operation to the next level.
1 – Rapid, Uniform Harvests
Scale your production fast by accelerating your top shelf flower production with Phylos Elite photosensitive varieties. Designed for immediate planting, these seeds eliminate the need for pheno-hunting or cloning, saving valuable time. With shorter vegetative phases and uniform flower maturation times of 7-9 weeks depending on variety, you can achieve rapid, consistent harvests.
Phylos autoflower seeds are another option when time is of the essence. These seeds reduce harvest time by up to 30 days, enabling multiple cycles per year—up to 4 outdoors in warmer climates or 7.2 indoors. These seeds offer predictable harvest times and consistent maturity in as few as 65 days from sow to harvest.
2 – Lower Costs and Labor Requirements
Seed-grown cannabis offers significant advantages in terms of cost reduction and labor efficiency. By switching to seed-grown cannabis, you can maximize space utilization by eliminating the need for mother rooms, freeing up valuable space for production.
Additionally, seed-grown cannabis simplifies operations by reducing the labor-intensive tasks associated with cloning and mother room maintenance. Seeds are easier to handle and require less specialized knowledge.
By adopting Phylos Production-Ready Seed, growers also benefit from lower integrated pest management (IPM) costs and plant cleaning methods because Phylos seeds start clean of pests and pathogens and are bred from HLVD-free parents.
3 – Environmental Resilience
Phylos seeds are bred for agronomic performance, yielding well even under less-than-ideal environmental conditions. With high emergence and germination rates (90%+), growers can have confidence in their crops. Seeds with strong tap roots are more resilient against environmental stressors.
These resilient seeds thrive in a variety of environments, from fully outdoor to controlled indoor facilities.
Redefining Cannabis Cultivation
Phylos is at the forefront of making cannabis production more efficient, sustainable, and accessible to growers of all sizes. This new era in cannabis cultivation is characterized by efficiencies in production and tailored consumer experiences.
High germination rates combined with direct planting capabilities reduce labor and infrastructure needs while optimizing rapid yield cycles. Phylos seed varieties are an excellent option for growers looking to elevate their cultivation efforts.
Elite seeds produce top-shelf flower with high THC content and unique aromas while offering vibrant buds. The resulting plants have high yields with favorable A:B ratios. Premium varieties produce similar high potency, high quality flower, and are optimized for outdoor environments.
Prepare For Your 2025 Season With Phylos
For cultivators looking to optimize their 2025 outdoor season while ensuring high-quality outputs from seed-grown plants, Phylos offers a range of seeds and expert resources.
With years of expertise in genetic research and product development behind them, Phylos provides cultivators with a scientifically advanced solution that delivers consistent results. They even offer commercial growers pre-planting support and ongoing consultations to ensure success.
Ready to grow Phylos Production-Ready Seed™? They’ll get you started with 10% off purchases through March 31, 2025, with promo code: CANNABISNOW.