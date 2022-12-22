Sponsored
Homemade Gifts Using Everclear
Instead of fighting the crowds this holiday season, try making these thoughtful homemade gifts with Everclear Grain Alcohol.
Christmas is fast approaching and if you’re like us, the commercial side of the holiday really takes the shine off the tinsel. Jostling with crowds to get a last-minute panic present is never fun. That’s why we’ve decided to flex those creative muscles and make homemade gifts for our nearest and dearest. These DIY gift ideas will give you just the excuse you need to chill out at home, smoke a little weed and allow yourself to get lost in the creative process. Enjoying some peace and quiet while making gifts at home is much better than getting lost in the throngs of crazed Christmas shoppers, right?
You just can’t beat homemade gifts. The time, effort and energy that goes into the process makes them so special. Does your bestie love luxurious body scrubs? Make one! Does grandma love marmalade? Whip up a fresh batch for her morning toast. In addition to being a considerate way to show your loved ones how much they mean to you over the holiday season, homemade presents are also a terrific option if you’re on a tight budget.
Here are two DIY gift ideas using Everclear Grain Alcohol that will give you some Yuletide inspiration. So hit your bong and get crafty.
Fabulous Fragrance
Dank weed is delicious and certainly has its upsides. But the lingering smell it can have on clothes, furniture and the air isn’t one of them. If you have a friend who’s always trying to eliminate the smell of smoke from their life (or maybe you want to give them a hint!), try making them this homemade fragrance. Peppermint, lemongrass and lavender essential oils are all great options for getting rid of the smell of cannabis.
Stephanie Gerber from Hello Glow, a beauty and lifestyle website focused on DIY and natural ingredients, loves making homemade gifts because she believes they feel so much more personal.
“You can really customize your gifts,” Gerber says. “I like to take someone’s hobbies or favorite things and use those ideas to create something fun like a body scrub or bath bomb. And let’s be honest, you can save so much money with homemade beauty!”
Homemade perfume is a great way to create uniquely personal fragrances. All it takes is distilled water, your favorite essential oils and Everclear to make DIY perfumes. The versatility of Everclear, Gerber explains, means it can be the base ingredient for so many things, “from personalized perfume to super flaky shortbread cookies. And you can basically clean your whole house with it!”
Because alcohol evaporates quickly and aids in lifting and diffusing a perfume’s aroma, it’s frequently used as a fixative in commercial perfumes. Gerber uses Everclear as the alcohol base for her DIY perfume formulas.
“As a grain alcohol product with a high proof, Everclear makes a fantastic base for spray perfumes—not only because it’s readily available, but also because it helps essential oils bind to the water used in these recipes,” Gerber explains. “Alcohols like Everclear also act as a preservative, ensuring your perfume has a strong scent projection and lasts for months to come.”
Ingredients
- 1 cup filtered or distilled water
- 2 tablespoons Everclear® Grain Alcohol
- Essential oil blends
- Glass perfume bottles or spray bottles
- Funnel (optional)
Step 1 – Combine Everclear + Essential Oils
- To make any of these DIY essential oil perfumes, start by pouring the Everclear into a glass jar or spray bottle. Then add the essential oils according to the mix you’ve chosen.
- Feel free to scale the recipe up or down, depending on your bottle size. Let the mixture sit for five to 10 minutes for the oils to dilute.
Step 2 – Add Water
- Close the bottle and shake well to combine. Allow the perfume to sit for 24 to 48 hours to let the scent develop fully.
- Be sure to shake the bottle before each use and apply it to pulse points (like the insides of your wrists or behind your ears) to further activate the scent with your body heat. Use your perfume within three to four months.
Boozy Brownies
The holidays are basically a free-for-all for eating sweet treats. There’s nothing like a box of freshly made cookies or bars to brighten someone’s day. If you have a friend who’s partial to a sweet treat after a session, these mouthwatering brownies will earn you some real brownie points.
Laura McIntosh, who’s won a James Beard Foundation Award and is the Emmy-nominated host of Bringing It Home, a “farm-to-table” travelogue series, has created this recipe for gooey, chocolatey and all-around delicious Boozy Brownies.
McIntosh loves making homemade gifts because they are fun to create. “You can personalize each gift and add a special/personal touch,” she says. “Homemade gifts speak to each person individually, showing your love and connection.
“Using the best ingredients like Everclear exemplifies the added touch and thoughtfulness you put into a homemade/personal gift. I use Everclear to ensure quality and commitment to great flavor and the best taste.”
These divinely decadent treats are perfect for that friend who’s always got those midnight munchies!
Ingredients
- ½ cup or 3 oz. dark chocolate (60% Bittersweet Guitard Is preferred)
- ¾ cup granulated sugar
- ½ cup unsalted butter (plus extra to grease the pan)
- ¼ cup Everclear
- 2 large eggs
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
Instructions
- Melt butter and chocolate in a double boiler. For microwave: Melt for 25 seconds, whisk and repeat until mixture is melted, smooth and combined.
- Add sugar to the mixture and whisk well.
- Add Everclear and mix until blended, checking to ensure the mixture is cooled.
- Add eggs to the cooled mixture (heat will cook eggs).
- Add flour and mix well. Mixture consistency should be uniform.
- Transfer batter to greased pan and bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes, or until an inserted fork comes out mostly clean.
- Cool on a wire rack for 15 minutes.
- Cut into bars.
Pro tip: Add ½ cup of chocolate chips to the batter for extra gooeyness.
Everclear can help your imagination run wild if you need some inspiration for homemade gifts. Everclear provides a blank canvas that extracts bold flavors, perfect for creating a range of botanical creations in the kitchen and beyond, like cannabis tincture or aromatic bitters. The clean palette of this American-made, 190-proof grain alcohol encourages you to unleash your creativity these holidays.
PLEASE ENJOY RESPONSIBLY. Everclear® Grain Alcohol is 75.5%-95% Alc./Vol. (120-190 Proof), ©2022 Luxco®, Inc., St. Louis, MO