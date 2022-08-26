Sponsored
Everclear & Cannabis Now: A New DIY Series
In this new 12-part series, we explore how the neutral taste profile and high proof of Everclear grain alcohol can be used to unleash your creativity in the kitchen and beyond.
As the old saying goes, “Life is full of endless possibilities, you just have to know where to look.” With an odorless, flavorless and colorless composition, Everclear offers a blank canvas with which you can aggrandize your imagination. The clean palette of this American-made, 190-proof grain alcohol encourages you to unleash your creativity and concoct a range of liquid creations in the kitchen—and beyond.
Here at Cannabis Now, education is the name of the game: Helping you discover the best of what life has to offer is at our core. To that end, we have partnered with our friends at Everclear to bring you a new 12-part series that will uncover this spirit’s lesser-known uses and how you can easily incorporate it into your home’s must-have toolkit.
Members of the cannabis community and industry alike already know the benefits of using Everclear to make clean tinctures and extractions. But did you know that Everclear can also be used for a plethora of other products, from things as far-reaching as a natural deodorant to giving happy hour an extra zing with delicious cocktails?
Here’s a sneak peek into some of the topics we will cover as we deep dive into the unlimited uses of Everclear and inspire you to start your own journey of discovery.
Delectable Dishes
From cooking to cocktails and everything in between, Everclear will add a splash of je ne sais quoi to your repertoire of recipes. It will heighten aromatic experiences and have your friends and family begging for your secret ingredient. With a recipe option for every stage of a full degustation menu—and a cherry on top—here’s a taste of what’s to come:
Boozy Brownies: Gooey, chocolatey and all-around delicious, brownies can’t get much better. That is, unless you sweeten the deal by adding Everclear to highlight luxurious notes of dark chocolate.
Cucumber Mint Cooler: Floral chamomile and crisp cucumber take liquid form in this refreshing cocktail that’s perfect for the dog days of summer.
Home Sweet Home
Everclear can be used to clean literally every room in your home, be it to freshen mattresses, powerfully clean surfaces and add a brilliant shine to your stainless-steel appliances. It’s an essential addition to your home-keeping toolkit—and one that lets you unlock uncommonly clever uses and tricks at every turn.
Everclear is a fantastic cleaning product since it aids in the binding of essential oils to water. We all know that when oil and water are combined, they separate, which can be
problematic when adding essential oils to water-based cleaning solutions. But essential oils become more water-soluble when Everclear is added to the mixture. You’ll wonder how you ever survived without it.
Herbal Tinctures
Tinctures are traditionally made using high-grade alcohol to remove terpenes and cannabinoids from the plant’s foliage. If you’re thinking about making your own herbal tinctures, remember that the higher the alcohol, the better the trichomes and other compounds will dissolve.
Fun Fact: Before prohibition reared its ugly head, tinctures were the most popular form of cannabis consumption in North America—and for good reason, too. Tinctures offer an easy and discreet delivery method to consume cannabis and are regaining popularity for cannaseurs and the cannacurious alike to make at home.
High Proof. High-Quality. Higher Standards.
Available in 120, 151 and 190-proof options, Everclear grain alcohol is regarded as the world’s strongest alcohol. The high-proof content means it can be used in smaller quantities compared to other spirits.
Everclear is proudly made in the United States and available online and anywhere fine liquors are sold. Use the handy locater on their website to find your nearest store. And of course, use Everclear responsibly. With over twice the proof and potency of other clear liquors, it should be used more sparingly than other clear liquors in recipes or diluted before it’s enjoyed.
Stay with Cannabis Now as we explore the ways you can unleash your creativity with Everclear grain alcohol in this new series.
PLEASE ENJOY RESPONSIBLY. Everclear® Grain Alcohol is 75.5%-95% Alc./Vol. (120-190 Proof), ©2022 Luxco®, Inc., St. Louis, MO