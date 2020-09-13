DIY Cannabis Oil Skincare You Can Make at Home

PHOTO sangriana

Hempseed oil has an extensive history of being used during shamanic rituals, inside love potions and in fragrances. Today, consumers are surrounded by various hemp-derived cannabis oil skincare and other beauty products on pharmacy shelves, down grocery store aisles and even in mothers’ bathrooms.

Hemp, which can be purchased from outside of the U.S. in all 50 states, only contains about 0.3 percent to 1.5 percent THC and originates from the same plant as marijuana — Cannabis Sativa L. Hemp refers to the commercial use of the cannabis plant’s stalk or seeds, while the term marijuana pertains to the medicinal, spiritual or recreational use, which involves smoking or vaporizing cannabis flowers.

THC, the main psychoactive ingredient found in cannabis, is an antioxidant known for its anti-inflammatory properties. According to clinical research, cannabinoids contain anti-aging and antioxidant properties. The journal of the Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology confirms that cannabinoids are responsible for lipid production, and thus they can get dry skin or stubborn acne under control.

While scientists pretty much unanimously agree that smoking any substance promotes advanced aging, THC actually does the opposite when applied topically to the skin. According to various studies, THC makes the marijuana plant naturally resilient to pathogens, while it has proven to absorb high levels of UVB rays. This means that the plant’s seeds are protected from radioactive damage, as it can then be applied as a neuroprotective antioxidant for human skill cells. As an antioxidant, THC can combat wrinkles and fine lines. Scientists now are even researching ways that it can ttreat skin conditions such as eczema and psoriasis.

Hemp is rich in omega-3 and omega-6 making it an ideal component of any skin treatment. It’s also a great alternative ingredient to toxic chemicals present in many petroleum-based lotions and serums. To integrate cannabis oil skincare into a health and beauty regimens, skip out on heading to the store to purchase hemp-infused beauty products. All that’s needed is hemp oil or, better yet, cannabis oil to start cooking up some homemade facials.

All of the following facial recipes are made with cannabis oil, but if it’s not available simply substitute hemp oil.

Green Goddess Facial

Antioxidant-rich avocado contains a ton of vitamin C, which is needed for the creation of elastin and collagen, both responsible for maintaining skin’s firmness. Patchouli essential oil was added to the mix, since it tightens and tones sagging skin. The potent flower is also known to be a natural antidepressant, while it helps treat anxiety and other stress-related disorders. Use patchouli sparingly, because its scent can be overwhelming and off-putting to some. Finally, cocoa powder rejuvenates dull skin, while safeguarding your skin from sunburn.

Ingredients

1 ripe avocado

¼ cup of cannabis oil

2 teaspoon of natural, unsweetened cocoa powder

3-4 drops of patchouli oil (optional)

Preparation

Step one: Cut open the avocado, removing its pit and spooning its flesh into a large bowl. Add the remaining ingredients.

Step two: Mash the mixture into a smooth texture, trying to avoid chunks.

Step three: Rub the mixture in a circular motion on your face using fingertips.

Step four: To get the full spa treatment, boil some water and put it in a heatproof bowl. Be sure to tie your hair back. Next, put your green face over the bowl, with a towel over both you and the bowl. This will open up your pores, allowing your skin to absorb the facial’s nutrients.

Step five: Leave the facial on for 20-30 minutes. Afterward, take a warm wet washcloth and wash off the mixture in a circular motion.

Coco Oasis Exfoliant

Coconut oil is one of the trendiest new ingredients to put into any beauty elixir and with good reason. It’s a great skin softener and scientific research is ongoing to prove it can help treat acne, eczema and psoriasis. Combined with sugar or salt, it takes on the role of an awesome exfoliant, scraping off dead skin and purifying pores. Agave nectar has been noted to have incredible remedial potential, providing relief from bacteria and infections.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon of extra virgin coconut oil

1 tablespoon of cannabis oil

1 ½ tablespoon of agave nectar

¼ cup of sugar, white granulated sugar, or brown sugar

Preparation

Step one: Stir together the agave and coconut oil in a medium bowl.

Step two: In another bowl, mix the cannabis oil with the sugar until it becomes a little more crumbly.

Step three: Combine the two mixtures and stir until mostly smooth. When finished, it should be a bit grainy to effectively exfoliate.

Step four & five: Repeat these same steps as in the Green Goddess recipe.

TELL US, have you ever made your own cannabis oil skincare products?