Sponsored
Pulsar Sipper Takes Dabbing to the Next Level
The innovative dual use concentrate and 510-cartridge bubbler vaporizer invites you to sip back, relax and #EnjoyHigherCulture.
Dabbing culture has taken on a life of its own. The design and functionality of concentrate rigs have evolved to reach a broader appeal, resulting in a wide variety of devices suitable for heads and the haute couture elite alike.
The Pulsar Sipper is the perfect marriage of style and function. The futuristic device with a retro aesthetic is meant to be shown off and can be displayed as a piece of decor that’s more than meets the eye. Designed to appeal to the modern smoker and canna-curious alike, this one-of-a-kind vaporizer will have you reconsidering what it means to dab.
Not your typical rig, the Sipper creates stunning plumes of vapor from your favorite concentrate or 510-thread cartridge with the touch of a button. The technology is truly unique, offering users a traditional dab without the torch (or the charred throat). A removable bubbler cup allows you to sip and share your dab, providing a smooth and elegant experience you have to see—and taste—to believe.
As one of the first dual-function vape bubblers on the market, this stunning piece is changing the way people enjoy cannabis. Created by the vaping industry vets from Pulsar, best known for their APX Family and Pulsar RöK devices, the Sipper was an homage to the quintessential cannabis experience with a cutting-edge twist.
“We wanted to merge styles from the past and the future and entertained the concept of combining the retro style of a lava lamp with a modern luxury,” said Ben Dickert, marketing manager of Pulsar Vaporizers. “The ability to hold vapor and pass it around in a social setting is definitely appealing and made us seek out a way to create one never-before-seen vaporizer bubbler!”
The Pulsar Sipper Experience, Explained
The Sipper sets itself apart by creating rich clouds of vapor without the need to inhale. A centralized heating unit combined with an internal air pump is housed within the base, creating mesmerizing clouds in seconds.
“Without a doubt the Sipper is one of our most unique and boundary-pushing products yet, while there are products out there trying to provide a similar experience, the Sipper’s versatility makes it stand out above the rest.” says Mark Monroe, Pulsar’s digital marketing specialist.
Setting Up The Sipper
You begin by choosing between the included loadable triple quartz coil wax chamber or your favorite 510 cart (not included). Once the desired hardware is selected, it’s screwed in place in the center of the Pulsar Sipper base. If the unit is on, you’ll notice a flash indicating a successful connection has been made.
A handy silicone cover is placed on top, resting in place thanks to integrated magnets, followed by the borosilicate bubbler cup. The bubbler cup has a removable silicone airflow valve at the bottom. It’s important that this piece is snug in place to prevent vapor from escaping. Distilled water is poured into the top half of the cup; only about an inch of liquid is needed (be sure to detach the cup from the base before adding the water).
Get Total Control With Multiple Settings
Once the Sipper is ready to go, it’s game on. Tap the ergonomic touchpad button on the front of the base five times to power the unit on and off. The button will flash to let you know it’s on and to display the current battery life. Green lights mean you have 100% – 70% battery, blue is 70% to 30%, and red is 30% – 0%.
Once on, you can choose from four voltage settings: yellow for 2.5v, blue for 3v, green for 3.5v, or red for 4.2v. Much like a traditional dab, the lower voltages seemed to be perfect for a terpene-rich experience, while the higher voltages offered a bit more of a punch. However, all four settings resulted in robust clouds and the water filtration made for a smooth hit at any temp.
The Pulsar Sipper allows you to create as much or as little vapor as you want. You can fill the cup’s bottom chamber by pressing and holding the touchpad button; alternatively, a hands-free auto-fill feature can be initiated by a quick double-tap. The latter sees the unit running for one minute continuously, but it can be stopped ahead of time if needed with another tap.
The manual function is great for people seeking a more precise dose. The ability to visualize the size of the hit is also slick, and a big advantage of the Sipper’s design. The auto-fill option is super cool, presenting a fun parlor trick sure to impress canna-friendly guests.
Enjoying The Sipper
Once the bubbler cup is full, it can be removed from the base and “sipped” at your leisure, or passed around. A carb cap on the front allows you to rip at your convenience but must remain uncovered while the cup is being filled. The delayed dab is quite a refreshing experience, as it prevents the charred throat syndrome common with other rigs.
After the sesh has been completed, you can put the cup back on the base for another round (or not). The Sipper base has an automatic shut-off function, extending the already impressive battery life. Once the base is out of juice, the included USB-C cable plugs into the front for a quick charge.
A Dab Rig for Everyone
The Sipper is yet another example of Pulsar’s mission to break the mold of cannabis culture. Providing an innovative and elegant way to dab, the clever dual-use device will surely become a favorite of consumers across the board. The retro-chic aesthetic appeals to dab heads and non-consumers alike while the ability to seamlessly switch back and forth from wax to carts truly offers something for everyone.
“Our goal has always been to listen to the community and create the most wanted, best-quality products offered at the most reasonable prices,” Dickert said. “That goal has been consistently met, exceeded, and will continue to in the future so everyone can Enjoy Higher Culture.”