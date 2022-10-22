Sponsored
How to Make Essential Oils With Everclear
Using a combination of Everclear grain alcohol and essential oils, these fall baking blends will make your home smell delicious.
There’s something indisputably magical about the changing of the seasons. While it’s hard saying goodbye to summer and all the frolicking that goes with it, fall brings the excitement of crunchy leaves, chunky sweaters, Halloween dress parties and more candy than you can say “Boo!” to.
And of course, it wouldn’t be fall without mouth-watering seasonal aromas like cinnamon, pumpkin spice and vanilla that waft on the cooler fall breeze and tickle your nose as you walk down any high street. Bring these enticing aromas into your home and unwind as you prepare for your next after-work smoke sesh by making your own fall baking blends using essential oils.
Essential oils have many uses, including natural air fresheners, stress reducers, sleep improvers and alleviating muscle tension. An easy way to take advantage of essential oil benefits is through diffusing. Aromatic diffusers are the simplest way to disperse oils into the air for inhalation. The store-bought options can be a little pricey; however, you can easily and affordably make your own (and keep your money for buying more weed).
“DIY reed diffusers are a great way to add a lovely custom scent to your space. All you need is Everclear® Grain Alcohol, water and a blend of essential oils—and a glass bottle and wooden reeds or skewers—and you’re well on your way to creating a simple natural alternative to store-bought reed diffusers,” said Stephanie Gerber from Hello Glow, a beauty and lifestyle website focused on DIY and natural ingredients.
The clean palette of Everclear grain alcohol can be used as a blank canvas for creating your own fragrance concoctions. To that end, Everclear has partnered with Stephanie to create a range of delicious fall baking blends using essential oils. Utilizing her skills as a certified aromatherapist, Stephanie has created five aromatic blends to bring some fall magic into your home using a DIY diffuser. Not only will these essential oils make your home smell better, but they also help mask any lingering cannabis smoke. (While we can certainly appreciate a potent strain, we don’t necessarily want out homes filled with the telling scents of Sour Diesel or Chemdawg).
The Best Essential Oils For Fall
Spice essential oils can liven up your home with their invigorating aromas. They are especially beloved during the fall and winter months and are frequently found in favorite seasonal diffuser blends and essential oil recipes. Look for these favorites:
Warm and spicy: Cinnamon, clove, ginger, nutmeg, cassia, cardamom, black pepper
Sweet: Orange, tangerine, mandarin, vanilla
Cozy: Cedarwood, cypress, frankincense, sandalwood, arborvitae, copaiba, juniper berry
Earthy: Patchouli, vetiver
“Everclear is key to this recipe because it serves as the binding agent that helps the essential oils adhere to the water,” Stephanie says. “And in case you’re wondering: Once you add the essential oils to your diffuser blend, you can’t really smell the alcohol anymore.”
Read on for Stephanie’s five fall baking blends using essential oils.
Top Five Fall Aromas
Pumpkin Spice
Probably the most iconic fall fragrance of all! Although this pumpkin latte mix doesn’t contain either pumpkin or coffee, it nonetheless captures the aroma of that beloved fall beverage. Cardamom, cinnamon, and clove blend with orange’s sweetness to create a warm, inviting coffee shop aroma.
- 15 drops blood orange essential oil
- 12 drops cardamom essential oil
- 20 drops clove essential oil
- 15 drops allspice essential oil
Snickerdoodle Cookies
Snickerdoodles are a timeless classic. The mouth-watering aroma of these drop sugar cookies wrapped in a cinnamon sugar hug will fill your home with nostalgic pleasure.
- 15 drops vanilla essential oil
- 8 drops lemon peel essential oil
- 15 drops nutmeg essential oil
Apple Pie
This diffuser combination smells like warm apple pie, even though there aren’t any apples. That is attributable to the mixture of warm and sweet spices, including cinnamon and bergamot.
- 15 drops cinnamon bark essential oil
- 5 drops lemongrass essential oil
- 7 drops grapefruit essential oil
- 5 drops bergamot essential oil
Orange Cinnamon Rolls
Who can resist the zingy scent of these tiny breakfast rolls? Transport back to your childhood in seconds.
- 15 drops sweet orange essential oil
- 12 drops cassia cinnamon essential oil
- 4 drops patchouli essential oil
- 8 drops ginger essential oil
Gingersnap Cookies
Fall wouldn’t be the same without chewy, soft and sweet gingersnap cookies. With this diffuser combination, you can enjoy the aroma of freshly baked cookies every day without the added sugar or calories.
- 16 drops clove essential oil
- 12 drops ginger essential oil
- 12 drops star anise essential oil
- 6 drops frankincense essential oil
How to Make Essential Oils With Everclear
Now that you know what some of the best essential oils for fall are, it’s time to learn how to actually make them. It’s a relaxing ritual that might just become a new hobby for you. If you enjoy working with your hands, making them can be a grounding practice that you continue to feel the effects of in mind, body and soul. We have a feeling all you cannabis lovers will also enjoy the practice of making essential oils from scratch, thanks to the help of Everclear.
As you begin your creations, consider taking a sativa strain that helps you focus, like the popular Sour Diesel which has a classic energizing and creative high. And once you’re ready to enjoy your essential oils for perhaps a relaxing bath or meditation session, reach for a more mellow indica cultivar, such as OG Kush.
What You’ll Need
- 1 part hot water (tap water is fine)
- 1 part Everclear Grain Alcohol
- Essential oils (see blends above)
- 6-8 ounce glass bottle
- 6 wooden reeds or skewers
Instructions
- Combine essential oils with 1-2 tablespoons of Everclear in a small bottle. Swirl the bottle to mix well.
- Add more alcohol until it fills approximately half of the bottle. Fill the bottle with hot water the rest of the way, leaving about an inch of breathing room at the top to prevent spillage.
- Place the wooden skewers or reeds in the bottle and gently stir.
- Place the diffuser bottle on a shelf, tabletop or counter and enjoy.
Pro-tip from Stephanie: “You can flip the reeds over from time to time to refresh the scent. But once the scent starts to fade (or the liquid evaporates), it’s best to make a new batch instead of topping off with fresh essential oils, which may cause the mix to separate and make it difficult for the liquid to travel up the reeds and diffuse into the air.”
Invigorate your senses with these fall aromas, and stay with Cannabis Now as we continue to explore the ways you can unleash your creativity with Everclear grain alcohol in this special 12-part series.
