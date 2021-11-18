Edibles Recipe: Cannabis-Infused Frozen Key Lime Pies

PHOTO Linda Xiao

When it comes to crafting both beautiful and delicious cannabis edibles, Stephanie Hua and Coreen Carroll have got it down. These culinary mavens offer a host of creative and fun recipes for infused bites. In this excerpt from their book “Edibles,” Hua and Carroll walk canna-chefs through the basics of creating a canna-butter base that can be added to a host of sweet and savory items. We’ve also included their recipe for infused tiny, tart key lime pies.

Active Time: 40 minutes

Inactive Time: 4 hours

Makes 12 mini pies

Sweet and tart, cool and refreshing, with a texture like soft ice cream, these mini frozen key lime pies are perfect for summer entertaining. We love that they can be made in advance, so you can focus on being the fabulous host you are. The single-serving size is convenient as well. You won’t have to split a dose . . . which means you won’t have to share your personal pie (you’re welcome).

GRAHAM CRACKER CRUST

½ cup plus 1 Tbsp | 65 g graham cracker crumbs (from 4 to 5 whole graham crackers)

¼ cup | 50 g sugar

6 Tbsp | 85 g unsalted butter, melted

2 tsp | 9 g canna-butter, melted

KEY LIME FILLING

7 medium limes

6 large egg yolks | 120 g, at room temperature

¼ cup | 50 g sugar

One 14-oz | 400-g can sweetened condensed milk

WHIPPED CREAM TOPPING

1 pt | 460 g heavy cream, cold

2 Tbsp powdered sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

SPECIAL EQUIPMENT

12-cup muffin pan

Shot glass

Pastry bag and star tip (optional)

MAKE-AHEAD TIP

The pies can be made up to three days in advance. Prepare them up to the whipped cream step, cover the muffin tin tightly with plastic wrap, and keep frozen until ready to serve.

TO MAKE THE GRAHAM CRACKER CRUST:

Preheat the oven to 350°F [180°C]. Line a 12-cup muffin pan with cupcake liners and set aside.

In a food processor, blitz together the graham cracker crumbs and sugar until combined. Add the butter and canna-butterand process until evenly distributed. Fill each cup with an equal amount of the graham crust mixture, about 2 Tbsp plus 1 tsp [17 g]. For the most accurate dosage, weigh the total amount of the crust mixture and divide by twelve to determine the target weight per serving. Press the crumbs down using the bottom of a shot glass to create an even bottom crust. Don’t worry about getting the crust up the sides. Bake for about 10 minutes until golden. Remove from the oven and cool completely.

TO MAKE THE KEY LIME FILLING:

While the crusts cool, zest and juice 6 of the limes. You will need 2 Tbsp packed lime zest and ¾ cup [175 g] lime juice. Reserve any extra zest for garnishing.

Fill a medium saucepan with 1 to 2 in [3 to 5 cm] of water and bring it to barely a simmer over medium-high heat. Adjust the heat to low.

In a medium heatproof bowl, whisk the egg yolks, lime juice, and sugar until combined. Set the bowl over the saucepan (the bottom of the bowl shouldn’t touch the surface of the water), and cook for about 5 minutes, whisking constantly, until the mixture is frothy and puddinglike.

Remove the bowl from the heat. Whisk in the sweetened condensed milk and lime zest until well combined. Divide the filling equally among the 12 cups, about 1/3 cup of filling per portion.

Freeze until firm, at least 4 hours.

WHEN READY TO SERVE, MAKE THE WHIPPED CREAM:

In a large bowl, combine the cream, powdered sugar and vanilla. Using a handheld electric mixer, beat for about 1 minute on high speed until medium to stiff peaks form. Alternatively, you can whisk by hand (earn that whipped cream!) or use a stand mixer. Dollop the cream on top of each pie, or, if you’re feeling fancy, transfer it to a pastry bag fitted with a star tip and pipe decoratively.

Cut the remaining lime into thin slices and garnish the pies, along with any extra lime zest. Enjoy immediately.

Excerpted from “Edibles: Small Bites for the Modern Cannabis Kitchen” by Stephanie Hua with Coreen Carroll.