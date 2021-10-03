Cannabis Now Sweets Roundup: 6 Special Brownies

PHOTO Karolina Grabowska

In the cannabis industry’s plight to be more mature, more refined and more sophisticated in hope of mainstream acceptance (which is a good thing), some of the culture’s traditions have been thrown to the wayside for seemingly greener pastures. There’s nothing wrong with growing up and leaving some things behind — like the dated misconception that all smokers are lazy, dumb stoners with no future — but there’s also no shame in staying true to things that have stood the test of time (and criticism) to remain relevant, reliable and really good. Like special brownies.

The classic brownie recipe is a simple jewel of a dessert made with eggs, butter, sugar, plain flour, baking powder and cocoa powder or melted chocolate. It’s one of those foods lots of people have had more times than they can count with little to no variations on the recipes. Why fix what’s not broken, right? Of course, it’s always fun to put a creative spin on a beloved classic to remind you why you love it and how it can somehow get even better.

Whether you like your brownies chewy, fudgy or cakey, here’s your chance to bring it back into rotation with a little bit of style and few minor twists. For the following ideas on how to liven up the classic brownie, you’ll be using cannabis-infused butter like the one in this easy recipe in place of regular butter. Use this as a springboard for your own creative ideas while you hunt for the perfect recipe for your tastebuds.

Photo Iain Farrell

Brownie purists will appreciate this simple way to add another layer of flavor without overpowering the original taste of the desert. All you need to do is add some brewed coffee or powdered instant coffee to your mixture for a little bit of a kick as the rich flavor of coffee deepens and complements the sweet fudge in these brownies.

Photo Quinn Dombrowski

Combine the best of both dessert worlds with this two-in-one treat that pairs a creamy layer of cheesecake with fresh (or thawed frozen) blackberries over a chocolatey brownie base. If you’re not a fan of blackberries, you can use the berry of your choice or skip the fruit altogether.

Photo Manolo Hoozn

It’s a little early for the annual return of all things pumpkin-flavored but that just means you will have time to perfect this recipe. Use canned or fresh pumpkin puree with some cinnamon, nutmeg and few other ingredients to swirl into your brownie batter before it goes in the oven to bake.

Photo Joy

This version of the brownie is almost like a pie with it’s buttery, graham cracker crust and warm, gooey layer of marshmallow topping. It’s also a good substitute for the real thing when you’re craving a sweet snack that’s a little more substantial than the original version.

Photo Jules

A classic meets another classic in this fun spin on a peanut butter sandwich minus the bread. If you want a little bit of texture in your brownies, you can use crunchy peanut butter. Add jam and make it a PB&J You can also choose whether you use the peanut butter as a second layer on top of the brownies or as a swirl that you incorporate into the batter.

Photo Kim Love

You can make your own salted caramel or buy it premade to add directly to the brownie batter or dollop the salty-sweet combo over the top of the mixture before putting it in the oven. As it melts during the baking process, the flavors meld together for a deliciously decadent and chewy dessert.