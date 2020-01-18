Products
Maximize Dry January with Daytrip CBD Beverages
Daytrip has developed a range of natural, premium CBD beverages that delight the senses and open the mind to new possibilities.
Do you feel like you overindulged over the holiday season? Don’t worry, you’re not alone. After all the festivities of the Christmas and New Year’s period, some people decide to commit to a month of sobriety, otherwise known as ‘Dry January.’
Researchers at the University of Sussex have been studying Dry January since 2014. They have discovered that participants can expect to have better health – and a healthier bank balance.
But fear not! Dry January doesn’t mean forgoing all things deliciously effervescent. In fact, why not use this opportunity to embark on a new facet of your wellness journey by swapping out sugary sodas with sugar-free CBD beverages.
Daytrip craft natural, premium 100% water-soluble CBD drinks that absorb quickly into the body to maximize the cannabinoid’s bioavailability. CBD is an oil-based product, so when the technology doesn’t create a fully water-soluble CBD, the end product can’t effectively absorb into the body.
For this reason, Daytrip is different from other CBD drink options. The company has developed proprietary Foliole Nexus Technology, leveraging high-frequency energy to minimize the hemp-derived CBD’s particle size, enabling the cannabinoid to provide a near-instant effect and deliver consistent results.
Then, they infuse CBD into sparkling water and a botanical terpene profile to create four delicious flavors — cherry, coconut pineapple, lemon lime and tangerine — that can be used to create CBD cocktails that promote a happy effervescent feeling.
The Daytripper
- 3/4 cup lemon lime Daytrip CBD sparkling water
- Ginger – muddled
- ¼ cup peach nectar
- 1 lemon wedge
Combine all ingredients in a glass and garnish with lemon and a ginger shaving.
The Bubbly Brunch
- 1/2 cup Tangerine Daytrip CBD Sparkling Water
- 1 cup freshly squeezed orange juice
- 1 TBSP elderflower syrup
- 1 lime wedge squeezed into glass
Combine all ingredients in a glass.
The Fiesta
- 2 oz Cherry Daytrip CBD Sparkling Water
- 1.5 oz tequila
- 2 oz pineapple juice
- 1 oz pomegranate juice
Combine all ingredients in a glass and garnish with cherries and orange slices.
Endless Summer
- ½ can Coconut Pineapple Daytrip CBD Sparkling Water
- 1 shot clear rum
- 2 slices of fresh pineapple Ice
Muddle one slice of pineapple and pour in Daytrip Coconut Pineapple, rum and ice. Garnish with the second pineapple slice
Firmly rooted in California culture, Daytrip embraces all that the Golden State represents; getting away from the grind and sharing good vibes.
Whether you’re at the beach, on the slopes, or simply in your own back yard, Daytrip wants to help you maximize your enjoyment. Use code DRYJAN to save 20% off your purchase.
Daytrip CBD beverages are also available at the Cannabis Now retail store in Los Angeles.
