Choosing the Best THC Drinks
A guide to the most popular cannabis beverages and the benefits of switching to cannabis drinks from alcohol.
Today’s best THC drinks are more flavorful and have fewer calories than the first wave of cannabis beverages that arrived on the market. From a business context, the demand for THC drinks in terms of revenue is astounding. According to Fortune Business Insights, “The global cannabis beverages market size was USD 2.04 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow from USD 3.09 billion in 2024 to USD 117.05 billion by 2032.”
If you still haven’t tried one of these social tonics, you’re missing out. Finding fun and relaxing drinks in your local area may leave you choosing from a limited selection, but many brands like Find Wunder are happy to ship your favorite flavors right to your door. But how do you choose the best cannabis drinks when there are so many options? Here are some tips you can use to narrow down the selection.
What Is a Cannabis Beverage?
THC Drinks are made with THC from either the cannabis or hemp plant. If they are made with hemp-derived Delta-9 THC that is within legal amounts (0.3%), then they are federally legal under the 2018 U.S. Farm Bill. These weed beverages are also called social tonics, and they can help you unwind and relax without the negative effects of alcohol. They are usually low in calories, give you a nice buzz and won’t leave you with a horrible hangover. They are perfect for the health-focused cannabis user and people who care about their wellness.
What to Look for in a THC Drink
Shopping around for the best cannabis beverages can leave you feeling overwhelmed by all the choices. Here’s what you should consider when looking to buy or try one:
- Ingredients: Make sure there are high-quality ingredients that enhance the effects of the beverage. For example, THC drinks like Find Wunder have adaptogens which help the body manage stress. Find Wunder has L-theanine which is found in green and black teas. It is said to help ease anxiety and stress.
- Flavor: It better taste good! The best THC drinks don’t taste like cannabis. They have incredible flavor profiles and delicious terpenes.
- Calories: They should be low in calories. One glass of wine has 150 calories. The best THC drinks are low in calories.
- Sugar: They should be low in sugar as well. Alcohol breaks down to sugar and is one of the major causes of diabetes. This is one reason why switching to low sugar cannabis drinks is ideal. Low sugar doesn’t have to mean low taste. The best cannabis drink brands have found this balance.
- Price: You get what you pay for. The best weed drink brands offer coupons, holiday sales, bundles and subscription options that can save you a lot of money. They may cost more, but the discounts, taste and premium ingredients make it worth it.
- THC and CBD Dosage: They should have the right amount of THC for your preference. The best cannabis drink brands have low and high dose options. Find Wunder’s Sessions line has a good combination of THC and CBD and offers the most relaxing effects. A 1:1 ratio produces the best effects for most people and is perfect for newcomers to cannabis. Some people prefer 5 milligrams of THC at a time, while others may need 10 mg per can instead. Find Wunder offers a Higher Vibes beverage line that has 10mg of THC for people with more cannabis experience.
- Reviews: People who have tried the drink should rave about it. This video tasting review of Find Wunder is a perfect example of what you should look for.
Our Favorite Cannabis Drinks
While it was once rare to see cannabis beverages in convenience stores and corner shops, we’re now in a golden age for such drinks. You may have already tried products like Brez, which includes mushroom extracts. Cann is another popular THC drink brand, and it’s known for offering popular special edition flavors. Other popular cannabis brands include Cycling Frog Seltzers and Artet THC Drinks.
As you can probably tell, we also love Find Wunder and think it’s one of the best THC drinks out there. You can choose between 5 and 10mg doses of THC per can, plus the flavors are complex and as interesting as your favorite cocktail. It’s also made with hemp-based THC, which as mentioned, is federally legal. Here are the benefits that Find Wunder has to offer.
Unique Attributes
- Bold flavor, tastes great
- Fast onsetting relaxing buzz; can feel as soon as 10 minutes (sometimes faster)
- Natural, premium flavors
- Low calorie
- Added adaptogens: L-theanine for added calming effect
- No hangover;healthier alternative to alcohol
- Only 6g of sugars
- 50 calories or less
Don’t take our word for it. Watch this tasting reaction video of a smoke shop worker in Nashville. She took a sip of the Higher Vibes Blackberry Lemon drink and was surprised at how fast she found Wunder!
When to Enjoy THC Beverages
Consider when you normally reach for a glass of wine to take the edge off. Those are the perfect opportunities for choosing a cannabis beverages instead. since there’s no chance of a hangover or headache from this kind of drink, you can also enjoy it at the beginning of your day off, or during lunch with your friends.
Why Switch from Alcohol to Cannabis Drinks?
While you might want to try cannabis mocktails just out of curiosity, there are several reasons to swap alcohol-based cocktails for canna mocktails permanently.
First, a Gallup study showed, “62% of adults under age 35 say they drink, down from 72% two decades ago.” Second, the regular consumption of alcohol, even on a very limited level, has many negative side effects. ABy turning to THC-infused drinks instead, you can potentially avoid many common problems associated with alcohol, such as liver disease and a weaker immune system. Plus, cannabis beverages are discrete like our favorite cannabis social clubs. They don’t smell like weed and are not strong common odors like tequila, bourbon, rum or even wine.
Find Wunder’s complex flavors are popular with fine cocktail lovers and won’t leave you feeling like you’ve overindulged in sugar. You can order their sampler pack today and have it shipped right to your home, so there’s no need to stick to what’s available in your local stores or dispensary. We recommend keeping their drinks on hand for those impromptu parties, weekend gatherings and more. You can bring your own cannabis mocktails to ensure you don’t turn to the bar instead.
