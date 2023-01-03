Cannabis Now’s inaugural “40 Under 40” special issue celebrates the most influential leaders in the cannabis industry.

40 Under 40: The Superstars, Power Players and Top Cannapreneurs

The Cannabis Now “40 under 40” honorees for 2022 have collectively moved the needle in some significant way in the US impacting millions of prospective consumers.

Be they artists, politicians, marketers or business executives, the honorees embody their generation’s all-in approach to cannabis: There’s no time like the present.

Given the work ethic and passion on display on this list, the future of cannabis looks bright indeed.

Read on to learn why these superstars, power players and cannapreneurs earned a place on our 40 Under 40 honorees in 2022.

With Berner’s big New York City moves, the mogul turns towards the future. READ MORE.

The busiest celebrity cannabis CEO is focused on the prize. READ MORE.

As Fohse earns the no.19 ranking of fastest-growing private companies, the lighting juggernaut’s leader says he’s just getting started. READ MORE.

The youngest woman serving in the US Congress has also been a fervent cannabis advocate. READ MORE.

After cutting his teeth as a corporate lawyer and investment banker in New York City, Rungta applied that knowledge to cannabis. READ MORE.

Frederique is the executive director of the Drug Policy Alliance, a national nonprofit organization that works to end the War on Drugs. READ MORE.

Mirsky has been crafting, creating and cultivating cannabis brands since launching his award-winning advertising agency in 2009. READ MORE.

Cannabis and trademark attorney Gonzalez became New Jersey’s first cannabis professor in 2021. READ MORE.

Just a teenager when he first started working in legal cannabis back in 2010, Levine has spent his entire professional career in the cannabis industry. READ MORE.

The 30-year-old cannapreneur calls his weed store “a museum for marijuana, a palace for pot and a chapel for cannabis.” READ MORE.

The 35-year-old former UFC fighter says he’s living his best life as an innovative grower in Nevada’s legal cannabis industry. READ MORE.

Uplifting the voices of women in cannabis is an important part of Etain’s presence in the space. READ MORE.

Simply put, Calvin “Megatron” Johnson was among the NFL’s elite in part because of cannabis. READ MORE.

Dutchie is the highest-flying software company in legal weed, with a $3.8 billion valuation just five

years after the company’s launch. READ MORE.

When his company first launched, there were 10 legal markets globally. There are now more than 40. READ MORE.

For Washington, it’s about the medicinal value and the positive impact the plant can make in people’s lives. READ MORE.

Erik Altieri is the youngest-ever executive director of NORML. READ MORE.

Durant represents thousands of athletes who span a multitude of professional sports across the country using cannabis to deal with both the physical and mental challenges of playing at the highest level. READ MORE.

Kuethe predicts that companies in the cannabis space with the best technology will continue to succeed. READ MORE.

Oregon-based Allie Cassidy has built her adult-use and CBD farm TKO Reserve into one of the state’s most ballyhooed brands. READ MORE.

Mary Bailey is dedicated to fighting for those who have been wronged by the criminalization of cannabis. READ MORE.

Gontmakher believes the value of being a true leader in cannabis is pushing forward into the unknown. READ MORE.

From the onset of working in the cannabis industry, Ratliff knew she needed to help people. READ MORE.

The co-creator of Cann Social Tonics describes himself as previously canna-curious, but now a convert. READ MORE.

The Disney child star turned cannapreneur credits cannabis for completely changing her life. READ MORE.

Humiston founded Vangst, the cannabis industry’s leading recruiting platform. READ MORE.

Zhang is the cannabis policy reporter for the massive news and political website, Politico. READ MORE.

Having raised more than $100 million across the three successful corporate entities, Bronstein is determined to leave his footprint on the industry. READ MORE.

The Puffco founder is on a mission to make the highest level of consumption devices. READ MORE.

Pryor is a powerhouse and a leading voice in the cannabis social equity arena. READ MORE.

Plummer sees her involvement in cannabis as an opportunity to help destigmatize the plant. READ MORE.

Jacobson is dedicated to intentionality, transparency and organic cannabis farming practices. READ MORE.

Plowden co-created the Cannabis Cultural Association (CCA), a New York City-based nonprofit helping marginalized individuals, typically people of color, transition to the legal market. READ MORE.

Monaco’s extensive experience in capital markets has led Gage dispensaries to stratospheric success. READ MORE.

The attorney and longtime drug policy advocate is determined to make the cannabis space more inclusive. READ MORE.

The marketing expert has led the growth of one of Massachusetts’ largest dispensary chains. READ MORE.

The actor, writer, producer and director has been regarded as one of Tinseltown’s most notable weed aficionados. READ MORE.

Tom Angell is arguably one of the most informed and respected resources for all things cannabis policy. READ MORE.

The founder of SMART is on a mission to build an ecosystem of equity-minded industry leaders. READ MORE.

The founders of Nabis, the leading weed wholesale platform in California, cut their tech teeth in some of the biggest names in Silicon Valley. READ MORE.

This story was originally published in the print edition of Cannabis Now.