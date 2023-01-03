40 Under 40: The Superstars, Power Players and Top Cannapreneurs
Cannabis Now’s inaugural “40 Under 40” special issue celebrates the most influential leaders in the cannabis industry.
The Cannabis Now “40 under 40” honorees for 2022 have collectively moved the needle in some significant way in the US impacting millions of prospective consumers.
Be they artists, politicians, marketers or business executives, the honorees embody their generation’s all-in approach to cannabis: There’s no time like the present.
Given the work ethic and passion on display on this list, the future of cannabis looks bright indeed.
Read on to learn why these superstars, power players and cannapreneurs earned a place on our 40 Under 40 honorees in 2022.
Berner on Fire: Cookies & Dough
With Berner's big New York City moves, the mogul turns towards the future.
Oh, To Be Wiz Khalifa
The busiest celebrity cannabis CEO is focused on the prize.
Brett Stevens Lights It Up
As Fohse earns the no.19 ranking of fastest-growing private companies, the lighting juggernaut's leader says he's just getting started.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
The youngest woman serving in the US Congress has also been a fervent cannabis advocate.
Ankur Rungta
After cutting his teeth as a corporate lawyer and investment banker in New York City, Rungta applied that knowledge to cannabis.
Kassandra Frederique
Frederique is the executive director of the Drug Policy Alliance, a national nonprofit organization that works to end the War on Drugs.
Jared Mirsky
Mirsky has been crafting, creating and cultivating cannabis brands since launching his award-winning advertising agency in 2009.
Jessica Gonzalez
Cannabis and trademark attorney Gonzalez became New Jersey's first cannabis professor in 2021.
Alex Levine
Just a teenager when he first started working in legal cannabis back in 2010, Levine has spent his entire professional career in the cannabis industry.
Alexander Farnsworth
The 30-year-old cannapreneur calls his weed store "a museum for marijuana, a palace for pot and a chapel for cannabis."
Steve Cantwell
The 35-year-old former UFC fighter says he's living his best life as an innovative grower in Nevada's legal cannabis industry.
Hillary Peckham
Uplifting the voices of women in cannabis is an important part of Etain's presence in the space.
Calvin Johnson
Simply put, Calvin "Megatron" Johnson was among the NFL's elite in part because of cannabis.
Ross Lipson
Dutchie is the highest-flying software company in legal weed, with a $3.8 billion valuation just five
years after the company's launch.
Stephen Murphy
When his company first launched, there were 10 legal markets globally. There are now more than 40.
Jason Washington
For Washington, it's about the medicinal value and the positive impact the plant can make in people's lives.
Erik Altieri
Erik Altieri is the youngest-ever executive director of NORML.
Kevin Durant
Durant represents thousands of athletes who span a multitude of professional sports across the country using cannabis to deal with both the physical and mental challenges of playing at the highest level.
Kevin Kuethe
Kuethe predicts that companies in the cannabis space with the best technology will continue to succeed.
Allie Cassidy
Oregon-based Allie Cassidy has built her adult-use and CBD farm TKO Reserve into one of the state's most ballyhooed brands.
Mary Bailey
Mary Bailey is dedicated to fighting for those who have been wronged by the criminalization of cannabis.
Leo Gontmakher
Gontmakher believes the value of being a true leader in cannabis is pushing forward into the unknown.
Alicia Ratliff
From the onset of working in the cannabis industry, Ratliff knew she needed to help people.
Luke Anderson
The co-creator of Cann Social Tonics describes himself as previously canna-curious, but now a convert.
Bella Thorne
The Disney child star turned cannapreneur credits cannabis for completely changing her life.
Karson Humiston
Humiston founded Vangst, the cannabis industry's leading recruiting platform.
Mona Zhang
Zhang is the cannabis policy reporter for the massive news and political website, Politico.
Chad Bronstein
Having raised more than $100 million across the three successful corporate entities, Bronstein is determined to leave his footprint on the industry.
Roger Volodarsky
The Puffco founder is on a mission to make the highest level of consumption devices.
Mary Pryor
Pryor is a powerhouse and a leading voice in the cannabis social equity arena.
Victoria Plummer
Plummer sees her involvement in cannabis as an opportunity to help destigmatize the plant.
Julia Jacobson
Jacobson is dedicated to intentionality, transparency and organic cannabis farming practices.
Jacob Plowden
Plowden co-created the Cannabis Cultural Association (CCA), a New York City-based nonprofit helping marginalized individuals, typically people of color, transition to the legal market.
Fabian Monaco
Monaco's extensive experience in capital markets has led Gage dispensaries to stratospheric success.
Shaleen Title
The attorney and longtime drug policy advocate is determined to make the cannabis space more inclusive.
Thomas Winstanley
The marketing expert has led the growth of one of Massachusetts' largest dispensary chains.
Seth Rogen
The actor, writer, producer and director has been regarded as one of Tinseltown's most notable weed aficionados.
Tom Angell
Tom Angell is arguably one of the most informed and respected resources for all things cannabis policy.
Nadir Pearson
The founder of SMART is on a mission to build an ecosystem of equity-minded industry leaders.
Jun S. Lee & Vince Ning
The founders of Nabis, the leading weed wholesale platform in California, cut their tech teeth in some of the biggest names in Silicon Valley.
This story was originally published in the print edition of Cannabis Now.