Edibles Recipe: CBD and THC-Infused Energy Bites

These fruit and nut cups will power up your day.

These energy bites, baked in a mini muffin tin, have all the crunch and chew your cannabis-loving heart desires. Full of nutrients, these treats are perfect for a quick breakfast, to snack on before a workout or to bring along for a stroll in the woods.

These fruit and nut cups are almost vegan, with the exception of the honey. Vegans can easily substitute brown rice syrup or agave instead — though brown rice syrup is less sweet than honey and agave is more sweet, so adjust accordingly.

I recommend making coconut oil infused with Bruce Banner, one of my current favorite strains, to use in this recipe. The high from Bruce Banner is long-lasting and encourages productivity.

These energy bites can also be made with a CBD-infused coconut oil if you’re not looking to get high. As with all edibles, it’s best only to consume if you are aware of the dose that is right for you — as well as the THC:CBD ratio you prefer.

INGREDIENTS – Serves 24

2 1/4 cups almonds

2/3 cup coconut flakes

1/2 cup dried cherries

1/2 cup crisped rice cereal

2 tablespoons hemp seeds

1 teaspoon turmeric

1/3 – 1/2 cup honey (adjust for desired sweetness)

3 – 4 tablespoons infused coconut oil

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

DIRECTIONS

Heat oven to 325° F. Line a 24-cup mini-muffin tray with un-infused canola or coconut oil and set aside. Place the almonds and coconut on a baking tray with sides. Bake until the coconut has colored, about 7-10 minutes. Because oven temperatures vary, check after 5 minutes. Allow time to cool. Place the toasted almonds and coconut, along with the dried cherries, in the bowl of a food processor. Pulse two or three times to cut up some of the larger ingredients. In a large bowl, combine the mixture of almonds, coconut and cherries with the crisped rice cereal, hemp seeds and turmeric. Toss well to distribute evenly. In a microwave-safe bowl, combine the honey and cannabis-infused oil. Heat for one minute on medium, then stir and cook an additional minute. Stir in the vanilla extract. Immediately pour the infused honey over the dry mixture and toss to distribute well. Working quickly, spoon about two heaping tablespoons of the mixture into each cup of the mini muffin tray. With fingers lightly oiled (with regular, un-infused oil), press the mixture down. Bake for 15 minutes. Allow the bites to cool thoroughly before removing from the pan. If they stick a bit, just run a knife around the edge. They should come out easily if thoroughly cooled.

