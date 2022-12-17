40 Under 40: Jacob Plowden

Plowden co-created the Cannabis Cultural Association (CCA), a New York City-based nonprofit helping marginalized individuals, typically people of color, transition to the legal market.

Jacob Plowden grew up surrounded by the effects of drug prohibition and watched friends and family around him go to prison. Frustrated by the inequities faced by minority communities in the War on Drugs, Plowden works tirelessly to highlight the lack of diversity and the need for inclusion in the legal cannabis industry, especially for the new generation of minorities.

While at Baruch College, Plowden began his advocacy pathway with Students for Sensible Drug Policy (SSDP), the largest global youth-led network dedicated to ending the War on Drugs, which disproportionately punishes and incarcerates Black and brown individuals.

The SSDP brings together young people of all political and ideological stripes to encourage honest conversations about drugs and drug policy.

“I’m passionate about justice in cannabis, because as a man of color, cannabis has always carried a stronger stigma and greater legal consequences for people in my community,” Plowden said.

