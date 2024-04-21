Royal Queen Seeds Celebrates 4/20 With Mike Tyson in Times Square

200-Foot Billboard Spotlights 4/20 with New York on the Path to Legalization and Regulation of Cannabis Home Grow

Royal Queen Seeds, one of the largest and most trusted cannabis seed banks in the world, celebrated 4/20 with a 20-story advertisement in Times Square, marking New York’s move toward legal and regulated home cultivation of cannabis for all adults.

The 200-foot-tall One Times Square Billboard, which historically counts down to New Years, encouraged New Yorkers to grow their own cannabis and included a countdown to 4:20 p.m., which was celebrated with RQS’ latest U.S. cannabis seed partner, TYSON 2.0 and its Co-founder Mike Tyson.

“I started TYSON 2.0 to spread the healing power of cannabis to people across the world. With

Royal Queen Seeds as a partner, I want to give consumers access to my favorite cannabis

genetics for them to grow at home,” said Mike Tyson, legendary heavyweight boxing champion

and co-founder of TYSON 2.0. “Whether you’re a master cultivator, or a novice grower, TYSON

2.0 x Royal Queen Seeds’ genetics will make you feel like a pro every harvest.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 20: (L-R) Adam Wilks, CEO of Tyson2.0, Mike Tyson and Shai

Ramsahai President of Royal Queen Seeds, celebrate the 4/20 in front of the One Times Square

Billboard on April 20, 2024 in New York City. (Photo Miramar Film for

Cannabis Now)

“Growing cannabis at home is one of the most rewarding experiences, and for New Yorkers looking to cultivate, Royal Queen Seeds is a trusted partner throughout their journey, from seed germination to harvesting,” said Shai Ramsahai, President of RQS. “Cannabis home grow should be legal, especially in the states where you can legally purchase cannabis as an adult for recreation, yet are still prohibited or outright criminalized for growing the same plant on your own private property.”

“We are beyond proud of celebrating 4/20 with the Times Square takeover for the second year in a row – and of course with the presence of the legend and partner Mike Tyson himself! Home growing regulations are on their way, and what better way to show the city we are ready for it than with a 200 foot screen.”

With a majority of Americans supporting legal cannabis home cultivation and home growers reporting emotional health, safety and economic benefits according to a 2024 Harris Poll survey, it is the perfect time for New York residents to discover the joy of growing cannabis at home.

“Beyond the self-recorded benefits consumers enjoy from home cultivation, home growers develop deeper understanding of and relationships with cannabis and mother nature,” Ramsashai continued. “ As one of the largest cannabis seed banks in the world, we will continue to advocate for fair and legal home cannabis cultivation laws and regulations for personal use.”

As RQS heralds a new era for cannabis in New York with the Times Square celebration, the company is also riding high with its recent “hat trick” of award recognition, named Best Seed Bank by Spannabis, International Cannabis Industry Awards and the Emjays.