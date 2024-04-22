PAX Goes Green This Earth Day with Plastic Negative Certification

Photos courtesy of PAX

PAX makes history as the first cannabis brand to be certified plastic negative certification across its entire product range.

Cannabis lifestyle brand PAX has joined forces with rePurpose Global, the world’s leading Plastic Action Platform, to achieve a plastic negative certification across all its product lines. This milestone marks PAX as the first brand in the cannabis sector to earn the distinction—a significant step forward in an industry plagued by plastic waste.

The partnership with rePurpose Global will support impactful projects like Paraíso de Ballenas, which aims to rehabilitate coastlines and protect marine ecosystems from plastic pollution.

“PAX’s decision to have plastic-negative products is the need of the hour,” said Aditya Siroya, co-founder and chief impact officer at rePurpose Global. “We hope this pioneering move pushes more brands to take responsibility for their own plastic footprint and to take more positive actions to reduce their plastic use and increase circularity.”

PAX Trip is the industry’s first plastic-negative all-in-one vape.

PAX Trip: A Sustainable Innovation In Vaping

As part of its dedication to reducing plastic waste, PAX is unveiling its latest innovation: PAX Trip, the industry’s first plastic-negative all-in-one vape. Made from ocean-bound plastic, the PAX Trip offers concentrate lovers a sustainable alternative without compromising quality. With features like pure cannabis oils and a rechargeable battery that ensures a burn-free experience, the PAX Trip showcases the brand’s commitment to innovation and sustainability. Available initially at select retailers in Massachusetts, the product will soon launch in California and New York, catering to environmentally conscious consumers seeking greener alternatives.

Laura Fogelman, VP of communications and public affairs at PAX, emphasizes the importance of sustainability in the cannabis industry and acknowledges the urgency of addressing environmental challenges.

“The cannabis industry faces significant sustainability challenges due to regulation, market volatility, cultivation practices and issues around social equity and justice, so to us, the urgency of this was impossible to ignore,” Fogelman said. “While making big changes isn’t always easy, we hope to lead by example, incorporating sustainability practices into our business and offering not just better-for-you products, but better-for-the-planet products.”

PAX’s proactive approach aims to offer superior products and lead by example in integrating sustainability into its business practices.

PAX has partnered with rePurpose Global to support impactful environmental projects.

Actionable Initiatives

With a focus on measurable impact, PAX is implementing initiatives to combat plastic pollution effectively. Scott Collins, Senior Director of Hardware Product & Design at PAX, highlighted the brand’s commitment to reducing plastic usage across its product range while accelerating circular solutions and developing partnerships to remove plastic from the environment.

“91% of plastic waste is not recycled1, so first and foremost, our priority has been to remove the use of plastics wherever possible across our entire product portfolio while still ensuring consumer safety,” said Collins. “From there, we’re accelerating circular solutions with the phase-in of post-consumer recycled materials and putting partnerships in place to proactively remove plastic from the environment. This is just the starting point — we have a lot of work to do and hope that others will join us in this critical effort.”

PAX: Pioneering Leadership in Sustainability

PAX’s plastic negative certification and initiatives align with its social impact platform, PEACE BY PAX, which prioritizes social reform, safe access, and sustainability. Through partnerships like #Tide Ocean SA, PAX is phasing in ocean-bound plastic, significantly reducing CO2 emissions and enhancing sustainability across its packaging lineup with post-consumer recycled materials.