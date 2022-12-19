40 Under 40: Fabian Monaco

Anyone who shops for legal cannabis in Michigan knows the name Gage. With 20 current dispensaries and more planned across the Mitten State, the company is perhaps the best example of the industry’s skyrocketing growth during the past three years.

Supplying those stores are a half-dozen cultivation facilities that Gage owns, along with a dozen grow house partners the company draws from.

Gage’s skyrocketing growth wouldn’t have been possible without CEO Fabian Monaco at the helm.

A main driver of the company’s success, Monaco attributes impressively high average customer tickets to focusing on selling flower products and Gage’s partnership with California-based Cookies brand. A pair of Gage’s dispensaries in Michigan are simply called Cookies.

“First and foremost, we’re a flower brand,” Fabian said. “All other products come second to flower. Recognizing that fact and sticking to what we do best has been a huge part of our success.”

This story was originally published in the print edition of Cannabis Now.