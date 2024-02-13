Exclusive: Bliss From SoCal Cannabis Collab

PHOTO Iration

Reggae and cannabis have an undeniable synergy that’s been enjoyed by music and weed lovers for generations. The laid-back rhythms and soulful melodies of reggae music elevate and enhance our sensory experiences, transporting us from ripping homemade bongs in college dorm rooms to smoking blunts of the finest Caribbean green on a beach in Jamaica. But it goes deeper than that. Cannabis holds a sacred significance for Rastafarians, who incorporate the plant into their spiritual rituals. You could go so far as to say cannabis culture wouldn’t be what it is today without reggae music, which serves as a bridge between cannabis and the Rastafari beliefs and way of life.

The latest celebration of these deep roots is the partnership between Southern Californian reggae band Iration and Santa Barbara’s Autumn Brands, one of the Golden State’s most respected and progressive cannabis farms. Both sides bring a commitment to good vibes and great cannabis to the new Iration x Autumn Brands collab, so you know the drop will be fire.

About the Iration x Autumn Brands Collab

Iration is a band deeply steeped in the reggae-rock genre, infused with their island roots and Hawaiian upbringing. The group’s members, Adam Taylor (bass guitar), Joseph Dickens (drums), Cayson Peterson (keyboard/synth), and Micah Brown (lead singer/guitar), met while growing up in Hawaii and reconnected in Santa Barbara, CA, circa 2004. Guitarist and singer Micah Pueschel is a California native who officially joined the group in 2014. Considered one of SoCal’s most beloved independent acts, Iration’s signature sound of rock, pop and soul has resonated with audiences worldwide for over two decades, amassing more than 1 billion streams and claiming top spots on Billboard charts.

The Autumn Brands team has been fans of Iration since the band’s 2007 album “No Time To Rest.” Autumn Brands’ co-founder, Autumn Shelton, says she initially contacted them a few years ago about a potential collaboration.

Iration outside one of Autumn Brands’ greenhouses.

The female and family-owned cannabis farm has set the bar high for growing premium, spray-free cannabis using clean, eco-friendly cannabis cultivation techniques. After viewing the coastal Santa Barbara farm and learning more about Autumn Brands’ spray-free cultivation, Iration agreed to launch a collab product line.

“We know the tight bond that Iration has with their fans. We’re proud that they’ve chosen Autumn Brands, a brand they trust for quality and safety, to create a great cannabis experience,” Shelton says of the Iration x Autumn Brands collab. “We see this as the perfect partnership of their sunshine vibe and our sungrown flower.”

The synergy between Iration and Autumn Brands goes beyond music and cultivation; both parties are dedicated to promoting a healthy lifestyle and contributing to the well-being of their beloved Santa Barbara community—a place they proudly call home.

“This is a first for experiential pairing,” says marketing innovator Angela Pih, who worked on the launch. “Mood, music with strains and sounds coming together to create a great multi-sensory experience.”

Meet the Cultivars

Autumn Brands only uses sustainable farming techniques, including pesticide-free cultivation and utilizing the natural power of sunlight and recirculated artesian water in their coastal Santa Barbara greenhouses. Each plant is meticulously hand-selected and hand-trimmed to ensure the highest quality.

There are three Iration x Autumn Brands collab cultivars, each offering a different experience.

Lemon Time Bomb (Hybrid)

Lemon Time Bomb is made from Frozen Lemons by Capulator, mixing up a lively kick. The Lemon Time Bomb is a hybrid strain that’s as explosive as it sounds. It showcases super frosty light-green buds dotted with vibrant white crystals. The strong nose offers a loud mixture of sours, spicy and lemons, courtesy of its dominant terpene, caryophyllene.

Summer Nights (Indica)

Summer Nights comes from Governmint Oasis by Purple City Genetics, giving it a chill vibe. With its purple flower, bright green accents, and plenty of trichomes, Summer Nights is a sight for sore eyes. Sweet cream, garlic and gas/petrol flavors and smells will transport you to a nostalgic summer night. The dominant terpene, limonene, adds a layer of complexity to this strain.

Daytrippin’ (Sativa)

Daytrippin’ is from Moroccan Peaches by Purple City Genetics and is perfect for adventure seekers. Buckle up, because this sativa will take you on a sensory journey. Its green shades are highlighted by bright orange pistils, creating a visually appealing bud. The unique terpene profile, smelling like peaches, incense and gas, with caryophyllene being the dominant terpene, offers a truly distinctive experience.

“Growing Summer Nights, Lemon Time Bomb, and Daytrippin’ lets me explore different cannabis types, offering something special for everyone,” says Johnny Brand, Autumn Brands’ head of cultivation. “The genetics behind each strain make them stand out, bringing a variety of experiences to cannabis lovers.”

Iration says Autumn Brands is the perfect partner for launching a cannabis line. Not only are the ethos behind both groups well aligned, but they’re also committed to sustainability and contributing to a better future for all.

“We’re beyond excited to finally present this collaboration to friends and fans alike,” Iration says. “These strains showcase the utmost quality of Autumn Brands’ products and what we as a band believe to be the absolute highest grade.”

To celebrate the exciting new Iration x Autumn Brands collab, the band will host a meet and greet at the Autumn Brands booth at the Hall of Flowers event in Ventura, CA, on Wednesday, March 13.