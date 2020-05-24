L-R: Lt. Col Steve Danyluk (ret USMC), Combat medic Malachias Gaskin (ret. US Army), Corporal Tanganyika Daniel (ret, USM), Seargeant Jaime Scott (ret. US Air Force). Photos courtesy of Warfighter Hemp

Hemp-derived CBD products are reportedly helping many veterans find natural, non-addictive, and non-psychotropic alternatives to increasing doses of prescription medications in an effort to help ease the current opioid epidemic.

A recent study found that CBD may help in the treatment and recovery from opioid addiction. According to the study, CBD has the “potential to help patients deal with environmental cue-induced craving and anxiety by reducing heart rate and the levels of stress hormones” that can be triggered by factors like sounds and people.

Warfighter Hemp wants to provide veterans with an alternative product to prescription painkillers to help manage pain, lower anxiety, and improve the overall quality of their lives. Warfighter Hemp’s mission is to provide CBD products as an alternative to the prescription painkillers epidemic. Tragically, the current suicide rate for veterans is 17 a day.

The company was founded by Steve Danyluk, a retired lieutenant colonel in the United States Marine Corps. After seeing the shape of the country’s veterans from the overuse of opioids, he knew there had to be other options than the opioids that were administered to his fellow veterans to deal with PTSD.

Made from 100% organic hemp, grown on Colorado’s largest organic hemp farm, Warfighter Hemp’s full-spectrum products contain a variety of cannabinoids and terpenes to encourage the entourage effect. The company uses certified third-party testing and is completely transparent about the quantity of cannabinoids in its products by providing certificates of analysis for each batch of product. Warfighter Hemp products include tinctures, capsules and patches, as well as topical lotions, bath bombs, sunscreen and even a honey product. Zero THC is the flagship range of products and is available as a tincture, capsules and a transdermal patch.

Warfighter Hemp puts its money where its mouth is, too, by giving back 50% of its profits to charities that support veteran’s independence. By purchasing from Warfighter Hemp, you’ll not only be helping yourself with high-quality CBD products, but also the health and wellbeing of veterans across the United States. You’ll also join the thousands of customers, representatives and ambassadors around the globe that use Warfighter Hemp.

