Twenty Years of Unmatched Vaping with Storz & Bickel
German-made vaporizer brand Storz & Bickel remains a leader in medical and household vaping technology after 20 years. Adhering to strict standards and thorough product testing, S&B products deliver an all-around quality vaping experience.
A leader in the vaporizer industry, Storz & Bickel was one of the first companies to produce vaporizers on a large-scale level, and the first company to manufacture medically certified cannabis vaporizers.
Founders Markus Storz and Jürgen Bickel hold very high standards when it comes to vaporizer technology understanding what separates a good vaporizer from a not-so-good one. These standards have shaped the company’s guiding principle to always put the quality and functionality of their devices first. A Storz & Bickel vaporizer is built to last and, most importantly, to satisfy.
It all started back in 1996, in Storz’s basement, located in Tuttlingen, Germany. He was on a mission to create a reliable inhalation method for herbs without producing toxic byproducts. He had read that herbs don’t have to be burned but instead, can be inhaled in a gentler way, by means of vaporization.
After months and months of product testing, Storz introduced the legendary Volcano, setting a high level of quality standards which remain unmatched by competitors in the vaping industry to this day.
The Volcano Classic was sold for the first time in the year 2000, and with its release, established a market for vaporizers and revolutionized consumption behaviors. The shift from smoking to vaporizing cannabis was highly influenced by the Volcano. As technology advanced, the Volcano continued to be developed and improved upon, but its basic principles are still featured in today’s models. Twenty years later, the Volcano remains Storz & Bickel’s flagship product.
What Makes a Good Vaping Experience?
In 2007, Storz & Bickel launched a digital version of the Volcano, and in 2010, they launched the Volcano Medic, making them the first company worldwide to certify a medical cannabis vaporizer.
For Storz & Bickel, it’s all about the overall vaporization experience – from the comfort of a low draw resistance and pure high-quality vapor, to intuitive use and easy cleaning.
A good vaporizer must deliver in every aspect, and Storz & Bickel accepts no compromises. All vaporizers are manufactured in Tuttlingen, a German town with over 500 medical device manufacturers, reputed as the epicenter of medical technology. Accordingly, S&B has a robust network of certified local suppliers whose proximity facilitates quality controls and allows for fast and easy communication and interventions.
As a certified Medical Device Manufacturer following ISO 13485, Storz and Bickel’s household herbal vaporizers follow the same quality control processes as their medical devices. Every single S&B vaporizer goes through a final examination, where temperature ranges, temperature control and the air pump in the Volcanos are all tested, along with a high-voltage test.
Introducing Portable, Pocket-Sized Vapes
In addition to the Volcano, Storz & Bickel launched two of the best portable dry herb vaporizers currently available – the Mighty and the Crafty (+). Introduced in 2014, these two devices transformed the market for handheld herb vaporizers, thanks to their unprecedented technology.
The Mighty is a pocket-sized session vaporizer that uses patented heating technology that combines convection and conduction. The conduction heating ensures that the filling chamber and the herbs are preheated, while the convection heating ensures an even and efficient vaporization. The result? Rich vapor clouds from the very first draw.
A low draw resistance means that you can draw more air through the device within an inhalation. The bigger the airflow, the more efficient the heater must be: More power is needed, and the cooling of the vapor must be more efficient. This also puts higher demands on the vaporizer’s power and heat management, and it affects material choices along with the overall design.
Making inhalation as pleasant and smooth as possible has always been a paramount design requirement for S&B. This is particularly important in portable vaporizers such as the Mighty, which allows an airflow of up to 10 liters per minute. The Mighty uses two powerful lithium ion batteries and a powerful heater to enable a pleasant air flow.
The German-made Mighty vaporizer retails for $349, but you can purchase it for $279.20 (20% off) during their Black Weekend Sale, taking place over four days, from Friday, Nov. 27 at 9am PST until midnight on Nov. 30th.