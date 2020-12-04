Sponsored Content
Find Your Zen with ZoneOut TV
Ad-free nature and relaxation channel transforms your space into a refuge from politics, social discourse, the pandemic, or whatever else you might need a mental break from.
After a long day of Zoom calls and worrying about pandemics, there’s nothing better than selecting some top-shelf cannabis flower, packing a bowl or twisting a J, lighting up and zoning out. Normally, for many, this would include turning on the TV and having your high interrupted by commercials and the stress inducing news of the day. Savor your high and say goodbye to these distractions with ZoneOut TV.
When you’ve had enough news, politics and social media, ZoneOut TV provides a welcome refuge. The expanding series of beautiful video ambiances features a wide variety of relaxing nature scenes such as sunsets, spring showers, ocean waves and mountain vistas.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, many viewers watch ZoneOutTV as a way to check in with themselves and find some much needed inner solace.
One recent testimonial reads, “I have lost family this year… I cannot go out, and I am sick of the political climate that seems to permeate all forms of media. I am grateful that I can enjoy a glimpse into your view of the world and find some peace.”
For others, the streaming service helps provide connection to the outdoors and places they miss visiting. While most of the scenes are of nature and the outdoors, there are also beautiful urban and lifestyle scenes, as well as those with animals.
Keep the ZoneOut channel on for calming background noise while you’re working at home; set it on an auto-timer to help you fall asleep; or simply sink into the couch and take in the views as you light up some quality herb for a relaxing end to your day.
Pairs Well with Cannabis
We all know how well cannabis and shows like Planet Earth go together. ZoneOut TV’s soothing scenes transform your space into a gentle, safe and feel-good environment so you can truly unwind and give your mind a break.
And with ZoneOut TV, there’s no need to worry about the plot line or any disruptive commercial breaks. With nearly 100 scenes of hour-long, infinity loop-able episodes, you can let your mind roam and have a completely message-free mental massage.
For those who may have trouble falling asleep, try one of the “sleep” episodes. These are a series of dark screen scenes that let your mind gently drift into restful slumber. Just set your TV timer for 30-60 minutes and wake up the next morning refreshed.
Transforming TV
Back in 2013, the two ZoneOut TV founders, a tech CEO and a Network TV Exec, realized that TV was changing from big network/cable to internet streaming. They saw that BROADcast was transforming into NARROWcast.
This change coupled with their own personal vision of TV as beautiful, meaningful media motivated them to create ZoneOut TV – an entire TV channel dedicated for the sole purpose of improving one’s quality of life.
“Rather than feeling hyped up by watching constant violence, or surfing endless channels trying to sell you things, maybe that same TV could help you relax, chill out, and make you feel good,” said one of the founders as he reminisced on the beginnings of the channel.
Long story short, according to the founders, the economics of streaming TV made ZoneOut TV possible, and it launched on Roku in 2013 with huge success. The ad-free subscription service now gives an entire household access to the channel, which users can access via computers, mobile devices, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire TV or Xbox.
Year-End Special for Cannabis Now Readers
Acknowledging the hardships of 2020, ZoneOut TV is offering a year-end “Help-You-Forget-2020” special. For a limited time, Cannabis Now readers can have a whole year of ZoneOutTV for just $1.99/month (a 50% discount). Just use promo code CANNABISNOW at check out.
Sign up here to redeem this special offer and go from blistering to bliss.
