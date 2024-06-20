The Second Annual Montana Cannabis Show

PHOTOS Cannabis Now

The Montana Cannabis Show, which took place June 14-16 in Billings, Mont., attracted cannabis enthusiasts from around the state, plus a few national participants. It was a success for many. The latest trends and innovations in the cannabis industry were on display at the Billings Metro Park Expo Center, and the event served as a platform for industry professionals to network and connect.

According to Dakota Wyatt, the show’s event director, roughly 5,000-6,000 people attended a over the two days with 120 companies showcased. Overall, Wyatt was very happy with the turn out.

“The 2nd Annual Montana Cannabis Show was a great success. We didn’t have as many attendees as last year, due to it being Father’s Day weekend; however, most of the vendors said they had a lot of success collaborating and mingling with other people in the industry,” Wyatt said. “A lot of new business relationships were formed, and companies were able to raise awareness about their products and what they do. It’s an opportunity to bring everyone, from all four corners of the state under one roof. Twenty Past 4 came out on top as the winner for the best booth, mostly due to their desire to stock up on items to sell. This was highly encouraged, and the booths with items to sell did very well,”

One of the show highlights was the wide range of exhibitors in attendance. From growers and manufacturers to retailers and service providers, there was something for everyone at the Montana Cannabis Show. Attendees had the opportunity to browse through a variety of products and services, including the latest cannabis strains available at local Montana dispensaries; innovative cannabis-infused products; and cutting-edge cultivation and extraction equipment.

Zachary Taylor, owner and CEO of Blackbird Rolling was onsite showcasing his newest venture which is a unique value to cannabis sellers giving them a manufacturing option to make high quality pre-rolls using a sophisticated Roll-Pro machine.

“This has been a two-year journey to provide a premium pre-roll experience for Montana. With the help of Roll Pros’ technology and a fantastic team, we’ve finally achieved this goal,” Taylor said. “The Montana Cannabis Show presented an incredible opportunity to facilitate business-to-business connections and showcase the latest technological advancements to the public. We would like to say thank you to Dakota Wyatt and all the other vendors for holding such a great event.”

Although the show was billed as a B2B event, one of the key aspects of the Montana Cannabis Show was the networking opportunities it provided for both business owners and consumers alike. With hundreds of industry professionals in attendance, the event was the perfect place to make connections and forge new partnerships. Attendees had the chance to meet with potential suppliers, distributors and customers, as well as learn from each other and share experiences. The sense of community and camaraderie at the show was strong, with guests coming together to celebrate their shared passion for cannabis.

Chris Fanuzzi, owner of Lionheart Cannabis said, “We always love to support business in Montana and participating in a big way at this show was very important to us. We gave away 710 VIP gift bags to show attendees totaling a value of $40,000. Part of this push was to promote our new Lionheart Rewards App which we officially launched at the show.”

Whether you’re a seasoned industry professional or just starting out in the world of cannabis, the Montana Cannabis Show is the place to be for anyone with a passion for this versatile and fascinating plant.