The Montana Green Pages: Big Sky Country’s Best Brands

Euphoria Wellness Dispensary in Bozeman, Mont. PHOTO Justine Jane

Looking for a rundown of Montana’s best cannabis brands? Look no further than the carefully curated Montana Green Pages.

Getting High Under The Big Sky

Montana has always been known for its big mountains, big trout and big sky. It’s where you come to get lost, stargaze and “find yourself” in nature. And there’s arguably no better place to enjoy a little weed. Whether you’re a Montana local or visiting on vacation, we invite you to taste some of the state’s best cannabis. From pre-rolls and vapes to flower and THC drinks, these brands deliver something for everyone. Read about tried-and-true fan favorites, plus exciting new products utilizing the industry’s latest innovations.

Grizzly Pine is an outdoor adjacent cannabis brand embracing the Mountain West lifestyle. They first opened doors in Bozeman, Montana, in 2017 and now have stores in Belgrade on the way to Big Sky and in Whitefish near Big Mountain and Glacier National Park.

“We want to get you great product in your bag quickly,” says Founder Elliot Lindsey, a Bozeman native and avid outdoorsman. “If you need education or advice, our budtenders are knowledgeable, but the focus is getting people in and out in four minutes because they have something fun they want to do.”

Customers can expect to find high-quality, carefully selected products paired with fast and friendly service. “We’re really attentive to curating the quality of product we bring in from other brands, and everything we grow is amazing,” Lindsey says. Grizzly Pine’s flower, edibles, vapes and drinks make up about 40% of inventory, and they proudly carry brands like Smokiez, Good Good, Soultonix and Legends. Grizzly Pine is also the only Montana company that can make and distribute product by Dime Industries.

Pre-rolls and all-in-one vapes have been flying off shelves since they’re so easy to bring along and use on outdoor adventures. Grizzly’s Bevvies and Pharm Water drink lines also offer an incredibly refreshing and delicious way to get your THC fix on the move. Pharm Water is a smooth and easy-drinking sugar-free seltzer with 5mg and 10mg THC options, available in Mango, Grapefruit and Lemon Lime. Intended as a day chaser replacement for White Claw, these seltzers are the perfect way to chill out on a sunny day.

Grizzly Pine has earned 1st or 2nd place in “Bozeman’s Choice” Awards for the past 6-7 years. At the end of the day, Lindsey and his team understand their customers and what they want, and that’s what it’s all about.

Natural Wellness was founded in 2017 with the goal of providing natural, non-pharmaceutical options for pain relief and overall wellness. They offer a range of high-quality, recreational and medical Montana-made products, including THC and full-spectrum CBD concentrates, vapes, flower, drinks and edibles. Natural Wellness also has three wholesale brands: FUSED Flower Infused Pre-Rolls; FUSED Seltzers and Energy Drinks; and Wake-N-Bake, an Infused K Cup. Their signature strain is Montana Blues, which was the first strain they ever sold. A 60/40 Sativa, it’s consistently a customer favorite.

Natural Wellness has seven convenient locations in Butte, Lewistown, Belgrade, Havre and Billings, and two shops in Helena. Their knowledgeable and friendly staff is happy to answer any questions about the Montana Medical or Recreational Marijuana Program.

Montana’s cannabis market is buzzing with excitement as Lionheart Cannabis launches its premier brand, White Lotus Cannabis. Developed by Lionheart’s owner, Christopher Fanuzzi, White Lotus was born from a desire to meet consumer demands for 100% cannabis-derived oil cartridges. The brand promises a new level of purity and quality, setting a high standard in the industry.

The flagship product of White Lotus Cannabis is its signature line of cartridges. These are infused with live cannabis-derived terpenoids—also known as terpenes— offering a full-spectrum experience that captures the essence of the cannabis plant. These cartridges stand out for their use of the purest cannabis oil, free from additives or synthetic ingredients. Each puff delivers a rich, authentic taste and effect, making it the go-to choice for those valuing quality and purity.

But White Lotus Cannabis isn’t stopping at cartridges. The brand is expanding with a new line of signature cannabis products, set to launch soon. These products will continue the tradition of excellence that White Lotus is quickly becoming known for, offering consumers even more ways to enjoy the best that cannabis has to offer.

Find White Lotus Cannabis products at Lionheart Cannabis dispensaries across Montana, as well as at other licensed dispensaries throughout the state. This widespread availability ensures that no matter where you are in Montana, you can experience the unmatched quality of White Lotus.

Whether you’re a seasoned cannabis user or just starting your journey, White Lotus Cannabis offers a pure, premium experience that stands out in Montana’s crowded market. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this exciting new chapter in the state’s cannabis industry.

For wholesale inquiries, reach out to: [email protected]

Apogee Gardens was founded in 2017 and takes pride in being a fully vertical company. They grow and produce more than 75% of the products you see in their seven stores, with locations in Belgrade, Butte, Hamilton, Helena, Livingston, East and West Bozeman and another one opening in Billings fall/winter 2024.

The brand is dedicated to growing clean cannabis without any unnecessary additives, which makes for a higher quality, more flavorful product. With innovation and precision at the forefront of their operation, Apogee uses only the best organic nutrients, and flower is cured and stored in closely monitored conditions.

Apogee is the Montana producer of Luene Products, and customers can’t get enough of the Leune Naked with Diamonds joints. Infused with THCa, these pair delicious, well-balanced flower with the additional punch of diamonds for an extra psychoactive hit. You can learn more about the Leune brand and their archetypes at leune.co.

Nordic Labs offers low-cost, accurate testing services tailored to both large and small providers in Southwest Montana. By working with local business, they’re able to reduce overhead while also building community awareness in sustainable business practices and technological advancements.

Innovation drives Nordic Labs. The team regularly reviews and refines their methods, leveraging new techniques and state-of-the-art equipment. Led by a science director with over two decades of global lab experience, the company prioritizes hiring hard-working, coachable staff who contributed to achieving ISO accreditation in just seven months. The cross-trained team maintains rigorous quality control throughout the testing process.

In a tightly knit industry like cannabis, Nordic Labs has built its reputation through word of mouth, known for its quick turnaround, accuracy and exceptional customer service. Offering NET30 invoicing and competitive pricing starting at $185 for full compliance testing, Nordic Labs is a trusted partner, committed to raising industry standards and supporting the growth of the cannabis community.

Legends Cannabis is a premium cannabis brand that brings both Cannabis Cup Award-winning strains and classic strains to market. The flower is premium quality, grown in their Bozeman sun-assisted greenhouses in living soil amended with an in-house brewed compost tea and native microbes from locally sourced organic inputs. It’s a unique farming system of complete bio-integration that translates to less carbon and healthier, more flavorful cannabis.

Legends’ Donny Burger strain has won 10 Cannabis Cup Awards in Montana since 2017, including Best in Show, Best Sativa, and Highest THC. This strain is a cross of GMO x Han Solo Burger and is a slight sativa hybrid. Top terpenes are myrcene, limonene, and caryophyllene. This strain provides spicy, garlicky, lemony, gassy goodness with a heavy hitting high that calms anxiety and relieves pain.

$30/10 pack of .35g pre-rolls (3.5g)

Fused offers rosin and distillate infused pre-rolls and fast-acting RSO drinks, all made from living soil, sungrown cannabis. Fused Drinks include THC-infused seltzers (energy and regular), with a Fused root beer coming soon. The Fused Watermelon Energy Seltzer blends light bubbles, fresh fruit flavor, 200 mg caffeine and 30-40mg THC per can. This nano-emulsified, sugar-free drink gives you the complete cannabis experience, optimal medicinal benefits, and a better high that lasts much longer than what you’d experience with drinks made with distillate. $10 for a 12oz. can

The Fused Strawberry Lemonade Distillate Infused Pre-roll is made with a sativa-dominant hybrid cannabis strain known for its zesty, citrusy aroma that resembles the tangy Lemonheads candy. Expect an energetic and uplifting high that enhances focus, creativity and motivation, making it ideal for daytime use. Lemonheads features bright, frosty buds and a moderate to high THC content. The infused Strawberry Jam terpenes add the taste of delicious fruit and berry, earthy and floral flavors.

$20 per 1.25g pre-roll

United Cannabis uses living soil, sun assisted premium flower to set a new standard in vaping with their COtrue carts. These are hydrocarbon-free cartridges with unaltered, natural terpenes. So, how do they do it?

Utilizing the selective capabilities of CO2 extraction, terpenes are extracted from the flower and set aside. Next, they turn up the pressure and temperature to extract the cannabinoids to produce a fatty full-spectrum oil. Excess fats and waxes are removed from the oil, and then the oil is decarboxylated and reintroduced to the original terpenes. This is COtrue oil—a true flower experience in a cart. All flavor and cannabinoids are retained with zero harmful chemicals or additives.

The Golden Goat COtrue vape cartridges deliver a refreshing and uplifting vaping experience, combining the tropical flavors and mood-enhancing effects of the strain with the convenience of modern vaping technology. Whether you’re seeking inspiration, laughter, or simply want to brighten your day with a burst of sunshine, this vape cartridge is the GOAT. $30

Owners of The Local Dispensary & Mercantile in Bigfork bring nearly 20 years of experience cultivating cannabis. Grower-owned-and operated, The Local prides itself in supporting Montana businesses and producing top quality flower at consumer-friendly prices. At the shop, they only sell their own Local brand flower, deli-style. Aside from the solventless concentrates, everything you see is made from Local flower and trim, and many cartridges are made from their products.

“Our mission is to promote local products and support companies owned and operated by local people,” says Co-Owner Gabriel McMurray. “We only carry products and glass made by individuals or companies that are local to Montana.”

The Local’s Double Up Mints strain is one that McMurray personally pheno-hunted years ago. An incredibly strong indica, it tests around 30% THC and can be helpful with pain and sleep. It has a delightful aroma of skunky dank with hints of bubblegum and citrus. As pretty as she is potent, the buds are chunky and glisten with trichomes. Grab Double Up Mints for $25-$35.

Soultonix entered the Montana cannabis scene back in 2008 and is known for pioneering accessible, high-quality cannabis in the state. Now, the Soultonix brand focuses exclusively on cultivation and wholesale operations, with product available in over 100 locations across Montana.

Known for their unique strain library, Soultonix flower is grown in a tent system that allows them to grow a large number of exclusive small batches that they’re constantly releasing. At their house dispensary chain, Euphoria Wellness, you can find around 50 strains, plus specialty edibles and concentrates.

Watch out for the Triple Burger strain (GMO x Double Burger). Potent and fuel-forward, it delivers a robust, earthy flavor. Known for its strong cerebral and body effects, Triple Burger is excellent for pain relief, appetite stimulation, stress reduction and easing nausea and cramps. The strain’s balanced terpenes offer a smoother experience, with a lower likelihood of inducing anxiety compared to GMO. Consistently tests around 39% total raw THC and 3-3.5% terpene content.

Montanabis Dispensary opened in July 2024 near the MSU campus in Bozeman. The name highlights who and what they serve. Flower is their specialty with a large strain variety all grown in house and sold at an affordable cost with eighths as low as $16. Be sure to try the Moon Rockets: 1g pre-rolls in reusable glass tubes, available in a variety of exclusive indica, sativa and hybrid strains. Made with A-grade buds, rolled to perfection.

Founder Andrea Ramos and one other employee love building personal relationships with guests for a truly personable and comfortable shopping experience. First and foremost, Montanabis strives to provide cost-effective products. In addition to their house brand, they support and carry local brands like Highroad Edibles, Sacred Sun Farms, and Lionheart. Creating a noncompetitive sense of community while taking care of customers with family-like service is at the heart of Montanabis.

Founded in 2017 by Bo and Ginny Segeberg, Triggers Relief specializes in top-shelf flower through wholesale and their new adult-use retail store in Billings. Located inside a log cabin, the store has a wonderfully unique laid-back, family-oriented vibe to it. It’s a place you can walk into and feel at home, knowing you’ll be taken care of. Triggers Relief products are also available in Lionheart and Lone Peak Caregivers (LPC) stores.

Their Crescendo strain has been a Montana favorite for years. Testing over 30% THC, this is a super potent sativa-dominant cultivar with an overwhelming skunky/funkiness to it (in the best way, of course). Crescendo has a limestone-dominant terpene profile between 2 and 3%, giving it anti-inflammatory and mood enhancing effects. This combination makes it a great daytime strain.

Granite Peak Products has created an environment where new and veteran cannabis users can feel at ease. Located in Libby, the store offers stress-free browsing in a rustic, yet charming atmosphere that reflects Montana’s natural beauty. Owners James and Alexis Marozzo are committed to giving guests a comfortable experience where they don’t feel rushed or intimidated. “We’re not just selling cannabis; we’re building relationships,” Alexis says. “Our customers know that they can count on us for honest advice and a personalized experience.”

To ensure their products meet the highest standards, Granite Peak cultivates their cannabis onsite and vets other companies like Lionheart for high-quality concentrates and edibles. Consider trying Twice Baked Runtz, a potent hybrid strain celebrated for its vibrant flavors and well-balanced effects. Users report a euphoric and uplifting high that gradually mellows into deep relaxation. It’s perfect for unwinding after a long day, providing a soothing body buzz without overwhelming sedation.