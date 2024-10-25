Top 8 Halloween Cannabis Treats

We all deserve a little extra treat this scary season. Whether attending a Halloween costume party or hosting a spooky movie night, these devilishly dank goodies are sure to cast a spell or two on you. Some products on this top 8 list are seasonal spookies, while others can be enjoyed every day of the year. So, to all you witches and warlocks out there, these delightfully wicked Halloween cannabis treats are guaranteed to enchant you.

Inspired by classic Halloween movies and TV shows, Grön’s Phantom Pearls offer a haunting twist on their popular Sugar-Coated Pearls. These white lychee lemonade-flavored gummies possess an eerie glow-in-the-dark quality, both inside and out, creating a spine-tingling glow when exposed to black light. Infused with a full spectrum of cannabinoids, each pearl contains a precise 10mg dose of THC, with the entire package offering a total of 100mg.

Since launching in 2013, multi-award-winning edibles company Punch has delivered innovative and reliable products. Its latest range, Asteroids, is an extraordinary fusion of flavor and potency in a unique form. Available in four galactically ganja flavors—Strawberry Grape Nebula, Watermelon Nova, Cherry Razz Storm and Galactic Fruit Punch—each Asteroid packs a 10mg punch (no pun intended).

If you’re looking for delicious cannabis-infused baked treats, you can’t go past Dr Norms. Their best-selling Fruity Crispy Rice Bar combines a delightful crunch with a chewy texture, showcasing the beloved flavor of classic Fruity Pebbles cereal paired with rich, melted marshmallows. These fruity rice treats melt in your mouth, delivering a nostalgic twist on a childhood favorite. Each bar comes with a convenient custom cutting grid so you can easily portion it into your preferred dose.

If sweet ain’t your thing, try Tempo Crackers instead. Founded on the belief that everyone marches to their own beat, these low-dose crackers deliver a consistent customer experience of Awake (5mg THC), Create (5mg THC, 5mg CBD) and Transcend (2mg THC, 6mg CBD). They come in a variety of delicious flavors, including Chilli Lemon, Truffle Parmesan and Salt & Vinegar.

The cross joint rose to fame thanks to Seth Rogen in the classic stoner movie, “Pineapple Express.” It’s tricky to get right, but a real crowd pleaser at parties. Remove the spook and go straight to the spectacle with these specially designed Smoke Temple Cross Cones, each capable of holding up to 3 grams of cannabis. Simply remove the paper inserts, fill the cone with your chosen herb and light all three sides simultaneously (with a friend’s assistance) for an elevated smoking session. The bundle also includes a limited edition Art Basel tubes pack and practical accessories, including a metal rolling tray and wooden ashtray.

Cast a spell on everyone who enters your lair with the w*tch b*tch gift set. This custom smoked glass bong is filled with 18oz of fragrant black soy wax and will create an enchanting atmosphere in your space this Halloween season. Infused with a bewitching blend of blackberry, raspberry and champagne, it features a base of sugary pine and uplifting top notes of orange and lime. The bundle includes all of the necessities for a good spell or two, including a w*itch b*tch bong candle, downstem and bowl set, gold rechargeable electric lighter, and a matte black wick trimmer.

You’ll have a spooktacular experience with this cute glow-in-the-dark Ghost Rig that actually resembles Casper the Friendly Ghost. This whimsical piece brings a playful chill to your smoking sessions. Fans of the piece report that it glows very brightly, even after being in the sunlight for just a few minutes. With its frosted glow and ghostly design, you’ll not only elevate your smoke sesh with this spirited companion, but also your home’s Halloween decor. We are excited to see what else Hemper has planned for the Halloween cannabis lineup!

Continuing its artist legacy collab series, Timeless has partnered with Chad Keith, a Bay Area native known for his fright artwork for Queens of the Stone Age, Pantera and more. Featuring bold skulls and bright colors inspired by the horror movies he watched growing up, the Timeless x Chad Keith collab range includes the flip case and battery combo, plus a bunch of cool merch, like a long sleeve shirt with neon, horror-infused motifs. The plastic Flip Case is 5 inches by 1 inch at its widest and made to perfectly fit Timeless Vapes pens and batteries. With this bundle, you’re on your way to looking and feeling good this Halloween!