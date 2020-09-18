Sponsored Content
The Future of Skincare: Get Glowing with QULCBD
Luxury skincare line QULCBD’s patented formulations make for youthful, radiant skin that glows all day and night.
QULCBD represents the next generation of skincare, beauty and wellness. Combining the highest quality ingredients with the most advanced technology, QULCBD’s formulators came up with a new, luxury CBD skincare line that launched in California last year.
Unlike most other U.S.-based CBD skincare lines on the market that utilize CBD isolate and basic ingredients like coconut oil, QULCBD was created with the intent to be competitive with top European skincare brands like La Mer, Natura Bisse, La Prairie and Chantecaille. On their search for the perfect formulation, QULCBD founders attended a Parisian skincare show where they discovered just how effective probiotics and microalgae are when paired together. Probiotics help maintain a healthy balace of bacteria that results in younger, healthier and more radiant skin that is more resilient against aging, pollution and the sun.
So the founders decided to pair these ingredients with pure, small-batch, full-spectrum CBD and a myriad of other pure, power-packed ingredients including Rubescens Scenedesmus, Retinol, Marshmallow Root, Milk Thistle, Rose Hip Oil, Trehalose and Galactoarabinan. Now a patent-pended formula, no other company can legally combine these ingredients in their skincare products.
Adding high-quality, USA-farmed, full-spectrum CBD to the already effective ingredients featured in QULCBD products gives users all the increased benefits of this power-packed plant, which is known for its soothing properties and assists in maintaining healthy, youthful and glowing skin. The full-spectrum CBD contains less than 0.3% THC and includes pure fatty acids found in hemp, important cannabinoids such as CBN, CBG, and CBC, along with a natural combination of terpenes sourced from Hemp extract that contains as many as 110 different minor cannabinoids.
QULCBD’s popular Glow Kit includes four signature products from their scientifically formulated beauty line that synergistically work together to keep you glowing all day and night. The kit gives consumers a way to try out a whole new skincare routine and product line at a more accessible price point.
“We want our amazing products to be affordable for anyone to use, but still high end,” said Shaya Mulcahy, QULCBD’s Skincare Specialist. She added that the entire price of the Glow Kit at $399 is what one might pay for just a single moisturizer from one of the aforementioned luxury European skincare brands, which do not include any superior ingredients over what QULCBD offers.
Knowledge is power and knowing how your skin reacts to the ingredients in products is critical to finding the best product for your body and skincare goals, and the QULCBD beauty line, in my experience, has worked for all skin types,” said Morgan Kelly, QULCBD’s Senior Skincare Expert.
Karol M., identified as a “Next Generation of Skincare” user says, “for being a mom and being tired, these products combined have made my skin come back to life. QUL is more than cool.”
Below, we break down how each product in this four-step skincare system works, and the amazing ingredients that make them up.
The QULCBD Glow Kit
QULCBD’s Glow Kit features signature products scientifically formulated for their 4-step skincare system: Exfoliating Cleanser, Anti-Aging Moisturizer, Glö Serum, and Night Repair Moisturizer.
QULCBD wants to make your skincare regime effortless and enjoyable. The company believes in full transparency, and their formulas are very straight forward and efficacious, while the system is easy and quick. The products are effective across various skin types. This allows one to see results and stay committed to a daily routine.
STEP 1: Exfoliate with QULCBD’s Exfoliating Cleanser
See effective results immediately with QULCBD’s sulfate-free Exfoliating Cleanser, as it travels deep into pores to remove the impurities and helps condition the skin.
The gel-based cleanser offers exfoliation two ways – physically and chemically. Both are essential in the removal of dead skin and sebum build-up, which causes breakouts. When both methods are used in a routine, the skin will appear brighter and clearer.
Since the exfoliator uses apricot powder instead of grains, it is extremely fine. This means it safely opens pores without causing any microtears in the skin.
“It’s a gentle cleanser that can be used daily, even on sensitive skin,” Mulcahy explained. “And with CBD in the product, it keeps your skin hydrated as you cleanse.”
Key Ingredients:
- Pyrus Malus (Apple) Fruit Extract: Natural moisturizing saccharide complex derived from apples provides instant moisturization to the skin. Clinical studies show increased skin hydration by 88%. This helps lessen the “stripping” effects that can be caused by surfactants. High in antioxidants, this key ingredient works to combat life’s stresses, maintaining your skin’s youthful appearance and healthy glow.
- Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract (Green Tea): Naturally rich in antioxidants, B Vitamins, Folate, Manganese, Potassium and Caffeine. It also contains amino acids, enzymes and photo-chemicals like polyphenols to further improve the appearance of brighter looking skin.
STEP 2: Hydrate with QULCBD’s Anti-Aging Moisturizer
Rich in antioxidants, QULCBD’s lightweight Anti-Aging Moisturizer combines full-spectrum CBD with a power-blend of micro-algae and probiotics to provide hydration and anti-aging benefits.
Unlike the majority of skincare routines, QULCBD’s moisturizer is intended to be applied before the Glo Serum. This is because the serum is an oil made with more than 15 different oil botanicals. If you were to apply the serum first, then the moisturizer would not be able to penetrate through the serum.
Key Ingredients:
- Silybum Marianum (Milk Thistle) Ethyl Ester: Application reinforces the skin’s resistance by protecting against mechanical & chemical stressors, dry skin & loss of water.
- Cannabis Sativa (Hemp) Seed Oil: Rich in antioxidants and fatty acids, which form a protective seal over the surface of the skin to help with hydration.
STEP 3: Nourish with QULCBD’s Glo Serum
The QULCBD Glö Serum is designed as a beautiful daytime finishing oil for all skin types. It can be applied based on the preference of the user and does not feel heavy or greasy.
Smoothing, firming and calming ingredients in the Glo Serum fortify and strengthen the natural skin barrier while adding extra nourishment that provides immediate smoothness. This leaves your skin dewy, firm and glowing.
Key Ingredients:
- Rosa Damascena (Rose) Extract: Excellent properties for moisturizing the skin. It also offers antiseptic and astringent properties to reduce the appearance of blemishes and irritation.
- Calophyllum Inophyllum (Tamanu) Oil: Leaves the skin feeling smoother and softer. It soothes, repairs and diminishes the appearance of redness, scars, stretch marks, irritation, itchiness, dryness and peeling.
STEP 4: Repair & Rejuvenate with QULCBD’s Night Repair Moisturizer
QULCBD’s rejuvenating Night Repair Moisturizer contains high levels of quality ingredients, including full-spectrum CBD (hemp extract), retinol, and double the probiotics and micro-algae. Encouraging cell turnover on a deeper level, this nighttime moisturizer is specifically intended to provide immediate and ongoing beautiful, youthful skin.
“It combines proven active and natural ingredients to give you the best results possible,” Mulcahy said.
Key Ingredients:
- Retinol: Clinically proven to help improve the appearance of aging skin, Retinol aids in evening skin tone and reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
- Scenedesmys Rubescens Extract: This micro-algae extract combats the effects of the environment, digital devices, and reduces the appearance of aging and skin damage.
BONUS: Wind Down with the Vegan Vanilla CBD Tincture
Take your beauty and self-care routine to the next level by adding one of QULCBD’s tinctures to your wellness regime. With 800mg of full-spectrum CBD, the Vanilla CBD tincture is enhanced with natural vanilla flavor while maintaining terpenes and minor cannabinoids. This allows for the entourage effect to take place, giving you all the beneficial aspects of CBD. Add to your herbal tea, and wind down at the end of the day for a restful night’s sleep.
How to use QUL Tinctures: Shake well before using. Using provided dropper, take desired amount daily. Repeat as needed at home or on the run as a powerful hemp extract facial oil.
For a limited time, a free vegan, Vanilla CBD Tincture is included in the QULCBD Glow Kit.
Created by Nature, Harvested by Hand, and Extracted with Care
After a long journey searching to find the perfect curation of ingredients, QULCBD is proud to offer a simple and effective, but luxurious skincare line for dewy, healthy skin all day and night. Handcrafted and extensively tested, QULCBD products incorporate only the best ingredients.
All products contain the highest quality USA-farmed, full-spectrum CBD, which is extracted by hand and harvested with care. The Esthetician-approved line is cruelty-free, sulfate-free, gluten-free, and Vegan friendly (all tinctures are Vegan).
The Glow Skin Care Kit specifically gives people interested in focusing more on their skincare a great way to see how important and effective all steps in a routine are. Each product and step in the process supports each other to give you the most radiant skin possible.
Visit kulcbd.com and get glowing today! Use promo code QUL30CBD for 30% off your entire order.