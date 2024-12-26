Shiva Skunk: One of the World’s Most Potent Indica Strains

Photo by greenme via Sensi Seeds

Our intrepid ganja chronnoisseur, Dragonfly, travels the world in search of the best cannabis and evaluates strains ranging from the popular and plentiful to the rare and exotic. She samples each strain in joints, glass bongs, vaporizers and bubblers, whenever available, taking careful notes of the smell, taste and nuanced effects of each one.

Shiva Skunk is widely believed to be the most powerful of skunks and one of the most potent indica strains in the world. This Dutch mega-hybrid combines Northern Lights #5 and Skunk #1 — considered the two most powerful strains in existence at the time of its creation. It’s a super frosty strain with bulbous trichomes and a mouth-watering appearance.

The smell: True to its name, this strain smells dank and skunky, with fruity, citrus undertones rounded out by a sweet, spicy finish.

The dry hit: The dry puff fills your mouth with a pungent yet sweet skunk aroma. An orange-citrus scent lingers on the tongue.

The taste: Deeply complex, Shiva Skunk tastes of fuelly skunk, with a strong hint of sage in the after-taste.

The high: In small doses, Shiva Skunk creates a mildly energetic, stony head high. In greater amounts, this strain can knock you out cold. Somewhere in the middle of these two effects, Shiva Skunk can leave you pondering your place in the Universe and contemplating the world’s greatest mysteries. The steady creep of this skunk can leave you surprised to find out just how gone you are. Luckily, you’ll recover from the surprise quickly because Shiva Skunk inspires a happy alertness. If you’ve been looking for some clever ways to end the world’s problems, smoking this will surely make it easier to devise a solution. Functioning in broader society should not be a problem with Shiva as your guide.

Medicinally, Shiva Skunk is reportedly good for treating insomnia, and provides potent pain relief.

The word: With dense, crystalline buds, delicious bag appeal, and a notably fast finishing time of under 7-8 weeks, Shiva Skunk is a commercially viable strain that’s easy to come by in most medical marijuana markets.

