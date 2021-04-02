The Fast-Acting Benefits of ReCreate’s CBD + THC Gummies

ReCreate’s new gummies offer all the benefits of their carefully designed wellness formulas in a convenient, bite-sized edible that works quickly.

Designed for a higher function, ReCreate’s cannabis-infused products contain optimal levels of full spectrum CBD, fast-acting THC, and functional botanicals.

Intended to become a life-enhancing part of your daily routine, ReCreate offers a variety of precise formulas that deliver consistent and repeatable effects including: Everyday, Energy, Focus, Immunity, Recovery, Relax, Relief and Sleep.

Their new line of gummies offers the same great wellness benefits but gives consumers more variety and added convenience. Whether you are incorporating them into your daily wellness routine, or taking them as needed, their small size makes it easy to consume wherever you are. Plus, they work fast.

Quicker Onset Than Your Average Edible

ReCreate gummies are conveniently ready to assist you in achieving a desired state of wellbeing whenever you need it. You might be used to waiting a while for effects to kick in from edibles, but these aren’t your average cannabis-infused gummies.

While the effects are not instant, the nano-encapsulated cannabis used in ReCreate gummies lends to consistent, fast acting results. Nano-encapsulated cannabis is more bioavailable than traditional cannabis extracts, meaning your body can absorb and process the cannabis faster.

This industry-leading innovation allows for one of the fastest, smoothest onsets in the market.

Boosted Benefits With Botanicals, CBD and THC

Each resealable, child-resistant package contains ten colorful heptagon shaped gummies evenly coated in what looks like granulated sugar, but is actually monk fruit.

The flavor profile varies with each formula – whichever is selected will greet you with a whopping blast of fruity aroma, proudly boasting bold flavors reminiscent of popular mix-in drinks. Expect to taste the cannabis a bit – these aren’t designed to hide it. The synergy of cannabinoids alongside ReCreate’s carefully selected functional botanicals sets the company apart from standard edibles.

ReCreate Energy (CBD+THC+Yerba Mate) packs a punch of sweet watermelon with a touch of sour lemonade. Natural, vegan and gluten-free, these plant-based gummies are designed to uplift your spirits. Yerba Mate, the key botanical in this formula, is well known for its ability to reduce fatigue with its energy boosting properties.

ReCreate Recovery (CBD+THC+CBG+Cordyceps) is a kick in a pouch with a tangy tangelo flavor. The Recovery formula, labeled on the package as “Tangelo Gummies,” provide joint support needed for those with active lifestyles. Fun Fact: the key botanical, Cordyceps, was originally used by Tibetans.

ReCreate Relax (CBD+THC+CBN+Ashwagandha) has a sweet burst of strawberry-kiwi. Ideal for those seeking additional support for managing everyday stresses and finding a sense of calm. You can give thanks to Ashwagandha for this natural relief – the Ayurvedic herb has been cultivated in India for generations.

**One vegan, gluten-free gummy is considered a single dose, but it’s always important to start with a low-dose of anything new you consume (which could be a half of a gummy for your first time) and wait to assess the effects before increasing the dosage. Take into consideration that consuming edibles involves metabolization through the gastrointestinal system and may provoke effects that feel different/more intense than other methods of cannabis consumption.

Quality You Can Trust

Sourcing matters––there, we said it. ReCreate is powered by the Stanley Brothers, creators of the iconic Charlotte’s Web. These global leaders know a thing or two about delivering a quality product – from ingredients, to packaging and branding, to customer service.

The Stanley Brothers are also proudly committed to the health and wellness of the world, and they act on this mission by implementing socially and environmentally responsible cultivation and production practices.

While we are big fans of the gummies, don’t let our enthusiasm refrain you from exploring ReCreate’s tinctures and chocolates too––you’ve got options.