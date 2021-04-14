Top Ten 420 Essentials

With more products than ever to choose from, we’ve hand-picked a variety of hard and soft goods – from vaporizers to watches and sweats – that will heighten your 420 experience in every department.

This 420, cannabis lovers from coast-to-coast will have even more reason to celebrate. In the past few months, New York showed up with the most progressive social equity program to date; New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed legislation legalizing cannabis in February; and, most recently, Virginia called time on outdated and racist prohibition laws, becoming the 16th state to legalize recreational cannabis.

With legalization comes a continuous stream of new and innovative products to market, each offering a unique or delicious way to enjoy cannabis or show your support of the culture.

To help you get the most out of the unofficial day of weed, we’ve rounded up ten essential products that will enhance all aspects of your 420 experience, as well as your daily cannabis ritual. Let’s celebrate this plant in top-form every single day.

420 Goody Box

Is there anything more fun than getting a package full of surprise weed goodies in the mail? Cannabis subscription boxes have become all the rage in recent years, with everything you need to enhance your smoking experience, such as pipes, papers and lighters. Keep the 420 festivities going all year and treat yourself or someone special to a 420 Goody Box subscription. The OG Goody Box comes with an exclusive glass piece, apparel and other smoking gear. You can also level up to the Top Shelf Goody Box, which features high-end, exclusive glass pieces, merch and much more. doyougoodybox.com – from $27.98

Boveda Humidity Control Packets

Every cannabis aficionado knows that Boveda’s cannabis products are the best in the game for protecting the terpenes, cannabinoids and flavonoids of your bud until you’re ready for it. Using patented technology, Boveda’s humidity control packets keep whatever you’re storing at precisely the right humidity. Simply slip a Boveda packet into your storage jar or tin and keep your weed so fresh and so clean. bovedainc.com – from $4.99

King Palm’s Natural Pre-Rolled Cones

The cool factor associated with smoking blunts is incomparable to any other smoking device. But they do have their drawbacks – like being made from tobacco and requiring a pretty strong rolling game. Natural leaf pre-rolled cones from King Palm will make the perfect addition to your 420 celebrations. Every cone is hand-rolled to ensure you have the perfect smoke — simply pack them with your favorite ground buds to enjoy. It’s that easy. If you feel like getting fancy on 4/20, try the Vanilla Gold Roll, which is rolled in real gold and includes a vanilla-infused filter tip for a smooth, tasty hit. kingpalm.com – from $1.00

Stüdenglass Gravity Hookah

Every now and then, a game-changing product comes along that makes people sit up and say, “I need that.” The Stüdenglass Gravity Hookah is one such product. Chances are you know about the rotating glass hookah through Seth Rogen’s viral video showing him gripped by a coughing fit after one hit. Propelled by kinetic energy, the device uses cascading water and opposing air flow technology to deliver a powerfully immersive smoking experience. This state-of-the-art gravity bong is for top-shelf aficionados and will undoubtedly heighten your 420 celebration. stundenglass.com – $599

The Volcano by Storz & Bickel

Vaping cannabis is a tasty and efficient way to enjoy your terps without inhaling hot smoke into your lungs. Storz & Bickel is one of the OGs of dry herb vaping devices and its tabletop vape, the Volcano, is a cultural icon. Whether you’re chilling at home or on-the-go this 4/20, Storz & Bickel has a device for you. The digital Volcano Hybrid features a patented combination of convection and conduction heating that you can control through an app on your phone. To take your weed on the road, you can choose from either the Mighty, Crafty+ or the Plenty. storz-bickel.com – from $249

Oui’d Wear

Is your 420 outfit ready? If not, Oui’d Wear has you covered. Founded by two University of Arizona students, the apparel brand offers a line of comfy hoodies, pants and hats that all showcase the company’s passion for fashion and cannabis legalization, Proponents of social justice, Oui’d proudly supports Steve DeAngelo’s Last Prisoner Project, which fights for the freedom of over 40,000 people currently incarcerated for cannabis offenses. Show your love for sweet nugs and social justice while you relax in style with Oui’d Wear. ouidwear.com – from $15

Quesada Watches

Need to know when it’s 4:20 on 420? Get yourself a luxury handcrafted watch from Quesada. The company offers two watches, each named for pioneers of cannabis culture — Lowell Eggemeier and Lester Grinspoon. Each sleek timepiece is handmade in Portland, Oregon using Swiss movement, sapphire crystal glass, jewelry grade stainless steel cases, and a locally sourced leather strap. Also included is an additional NATO strap, which adds a fun and functional way to show off your watch. The Grinspoon comes with an olive-green leather strap and sand NATO strap, while the Eggemeier comes with a rye tan leather strap and bright purple NATO strap. quesadawatch.com – $1850

The Fusion Face Mask by Hemp Black

Heading out on 4/20? Keep yourself protected while knowing that you are also caring for the planet’s health with a face mask from Hemp Black. The company is dedicated to creating products that are sustainable and ethically manufactured. Its Fusion Face Mask offers protection through a cutting edge combination of antimicrobial hemp and copper technology. Unique Element fibers that are infused with odor-eliminating hemp on a molecular level keep it fresh. It’s reusable, machine washable, and its seamless shape conforms to your face for a comfortable, custom feeling fit. hempblack.com – $24.95

Jonathan Adler Trays

From his SoHo studio, Jonathan Adler creates a world of functional and fabulous pottery, timelessly chic furniture and must-have home accessories. Specializing in what has been dubbed “modern American glamour,” Adler’s collections involve cannabis and drug paraphernalia — essential for all bougie stoners. Keep your 420 coffee table on-point with one of the designer’s catchalls, like his Atlas Rolling Tray, which features trippy profiles layered in brilliant blues. Crafted from glossy finish porcelain and packaged in a nifty box, this will surely take any fancy folks’ 420 game up a notch. jonathanadler.com – from $28.99

TarCutter Medical Grade Filter

Smoking cannabis remains the most popular method of consumption. But, if you aren’t lucky enough to grow your own or know exactly where it came from, there can be risks of inhaling contaminants along with your delicious dank. Using a unique filtration system made from coconut carbon and medical grade stainless steel, the TarCutter Medical Grade Filter is designed to reduce this potential exposure. Simply attach it to the mouthpiece of your bong for a smoother hit without compromising the effects or taste of you buds. tarcutterlabs.com – $199