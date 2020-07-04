Today’s the day to show off your chef skills and help keep everyone’s spirits high with a nice strain or two inspired by the holiday. Take a look at some of these options and see which Fourth of July inspired strains you’d like to try to give your celebration that extra edge.

Stay excited and inspired with this uplifting and euphoric sativa made from a cross of Neville’s Haze and Columbian Red. It’s great for dealing with body pain and also helps to alleviate stress, making it a good option for a carefree day.

If you’re planning for a chill weekend around the house, this relaxing indica will keep you happy and peaceful. It has a strong, pungent aroma with a tasty, lemon flavor profile that assists with beating the blues and issues with insomnia.

Two classics came together to make this deliciously sweet and fruity hybrid. Thanks to Trainwreck and Blue Dream, Blue Train has all the common characteristics of a super dank strain with a pleasant high and calming body stone.

Piney and musky, this Canadian strain is a good pick for an end of the night smoke for people who need help getting to sleep. Go for Americano after the fun of the day has died down to help mellow out.

If the idea of entertaining a house full of guests seems overwhelming, Morning Star can help reduce some of the stress associated with hosting holiday shenanigans. Deliciously sweet and potent, this hybrid strain is good for dealing with pre-party jitters.

Like the current commander-in-chief, this strain is known for its balanced high. Made from a cross of Afghani and OG Kush, this indica offers both cerebral and physical effects for a relaxing and euphoric experience.

Give your palette something new to try with this nutty, earthy strain with hints of coffee that helps combat depression, anxiety and stress. Perfect for a small, intimate gathering of people who are looking for a low-key way to celebrate.

This power-packed indica combines not two, but three potent strains into one mega strain. Skunk, Northern Lights and El Nino make up the trinity that is the Big Bang, a sweet-smelling, pain-reducing flower that soothes the body and calms the mind.

Keep your energy up with this mood-boosting, creativity-inducing strain known for its enjoyable cerebral buzz and ability to get rid of headaches, fatigue and nausea. It has a zesty, citrus smell thanks to its parents: Jack’s Cleaner and Vortex.

This strong indica has a highly sedative effect, making it a good choice for people who like strains that hit hard and fast. With deep, earthy flavors and piney undertone, this patriotic strain will have you pleasantly sleepy in no time.

TELL US, what are you smoking this Fourth of July?