5 Best Strains for Superior Socializing

Opening a jar of Super Lemon Haze, I’m hit with an overwhelming wave of citrus aroma. The crystal covered buds smell like a lemonade stand: sweet, sticky and a little bit tart. When I take the first inhalation, the taste reminds me of lemon meringue pie, so light and sweet, but with the unmistakable flavor of lemons. A few seconds later, a smile spreads across my face. I feel uplifted, energized and ready for conversation. Time to go socialize!

Cannabis can sometimes have a bad reputation when it comes to socializing. Since some strains make people feel sleepy, anxious or anti-social, many avoid using marijuana in social contexts. Fortunately, cannabis is an incredibly varied plant with many different effects. While certain strains may have you hiding in the corner rather than talking to friends, others are the ideal party companion, leaving you relaxed, energized and talkative. These differences have everything to do with the terpene and cannabinoid profile of the plant. Some profiles promote social tendencies while others increase anxiety, or leave you too tired to talk. The trick is finding the strains that promote your prosocial tendencies. Here are our top picks for social strains:

Super Lemon Haze

This sweet and sour sativa, described above, has a zippy, energetic high that’s a favorite among sativa smokers. The citrusy taste isn’t just a delicious flavor, it also indicates a terpene profile rich in limonene. This terpene is known for its relaxing, energizing and uplifting effects. If cannabis makes you sleepy, try sativas rich in limonene for a high that won’t put you to sleep.

Hawaiian

Another popular sativa strain for socializing is Hawaiian. Its strong topical aroma has notes of pineapple, guava and passionfruit and will leave you feeling like you just stepped onto a tropical island. The flavor is light and sweet with hints of fruit, but the real vacation is the happy and relaxed high that comes from these beautiful buds. With a perfect blend of terpenes like limonene, pinene (which aids focus and alertness) and myrcene (which has calming effects), this strain has been described as euphoric, talkative and giggly. Hawaiian is likely to leave your whole party smiling.

ACDC

ACDC is a woody, earthy sativa, with notes of pine. This clear-minded social strain is known for its 20:1 CBD:THC ratio and its relaxed, focused effects. Most strains have relatively high levels of THC, which often causes increased anxiety. If you find yourself to be more anxious after smoking a THC-heavy strain, try a sativa like ACDC that’s rich in CBD, as CBD counteracts this anxiety — leaving you relaxed and ready to mingle.

Cabbage Patch

Cabbage Patch is a sweet but tart sativa-dominant hybrid. This tasty flower is rich in THCV, a cannabinoid that can help side-step heightened anxiety from THC. While THCV offers all the energizing and euphoric effects of THC, it also relaxes users and is less likely to cause anxiety and paranoia. Cabbage Patch leaves users feeling relaxed, giggly, and energetic, which is the perfect mix for any party.

Afgoo

For those who prefer the high from indicas, Afgoo is an amazing choice when you want to get social. These sweet and slightly earthy flowers have notes of pine and berry. With high levels of myrcene, Afgoo is exceptionally relaxing and always leaves me feeling happy, warm and loving. It’s an exceptional strain for spending time with loved ones.

