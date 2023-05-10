Mother’s Day Cannabis Gift Guide 2023

This Mother’s Day, we celebrate the act of ritual. Why? Because Motherhood is filled with them. From blessing ceremonies and baby showers to birthing exercises to postpartum healing, the ways women prepare for motherhood are sacred. Rituals are carried on as our children grow and we share family traditions from past generations, or perhaps create new customs pulled from other cultures and ideologies that may resonate more closely. Despite which kinds of rituals you may practice, one thing’s for certain: Mothers deserve to be honored and celebrated.

This carefully curated Mother’s Day Gift Guide features many brands owned by both women and moms. We hope this help inspire you to treat Mom with some special goods that will surely elevate all kinds of self-care rituals in her life—from peaceful walks with the dog to relaxing baths and skincare regimes to treasured smoke sessions. Help the mom in your life feel the love this Mother’s Day and every day.

Photo courtesy of Rogue Paq

Rogue Paq Ritual Case / From $215

Stylish on-the-go moms who appreciate both form and function will certainly be adding the Rogue Paq Ritual Case to their wish lists. Say goodbye to your pencil case and get a serious upgrade with the Vegan Leather or Lambskin Leather editions. Founder Jessica Cadmus is a New York City wardrobe stylist and personal shopper determined to offer women more sophisticated, discreet options for carrying their cannabis goods.

Each Ritual Case is made of premium, hand-selected materials and hardware. Thoughtfully designed, these carriers are as functional as they are stylish, with features such as water-resistant and scent-suppression interior pockets; and quick-access internal elastics for scissors, hemostats, cleaners, pens and chords. Now you can easily find the various articles of your smoking ritual from the depths of your purse—and look good doing it.

“Join our Paq and Raise Your Ritual.”

Photo courtesy of Her Highness

The Get Lit Kit from Her Highness is for all the glamour gals out there whose style might not be quite so discreet. With an elegant gold snake grinder, bright red lips ashtray and refillable gold butane lighter, this gift set is for the Mom in your life who wants to feel (and look) like a queen. This collection is one that you’ll likely want to store at home—surprise guests when you pull these out, or simply keep out on display. Also based in New York City, the Her Highness founders are tapping into the playful and fun elements of consuming cannabis—a ritual to be celebrated and proud of.

“Everything we put the Her Highness’s name on follows our mission to bring joy and wellness to your body, mind and daily life.”

Photo courtesy of Summerland

Summerland Ceramic Bongs / From $195

Summerland Ceramic Bongs are perfect for those with a more minimalist style. Constructed in small batches in Northern California, these handmade smoking vessels are truly works of art. We love the organic nature of this “stonerware,” which is reminiscent of ancient, simpler times. When not in use, these bongs blend in with the environment and could easily be mistaken for a sculpture or vase. The makers behind Summerland treasure the ritual inherent to cannabis as much as they do building these, and they want you to too.

“Designed by the ritual of connection with nature, our pieces are built from the Earth itself. Sustainability, function and form are equivalent to us, and we do not settle for less.”

Photo courtesy of Ally

Now that you’ve upgraded your smoking rituals, keep the good stuff safely stored away from the kiddos. The Ally Storage Box was founded by two moms who wanted to give people a way to consume cannabis responsibly in their homes, without sacrificing convenience or aesthetics. Sleek and discreet, the versatile, lockable storage box is completely unassuming. It’s stackable, locks in scent and is fridge and freezer safe. This makes a practical yet thoughtful gift that Mom can enjoy using every day and rest easy knowing the youngsters won’t be sneaking into her stash when she’s not around.

“With Ally, you can feel good about safely storing your life’s medicine, whatever that may be.”

Photo courtesy of Cannabombz

A long, relaxing bath may just be the ultimate way to treat yourself—especially when it involves potent CBD bath bombs. Cannabombz owner Lindsey Corum is a mom and can fully appreciate the need to unwind. Taking time to recharge the batteries is critical in order to show up for your kids and be the best parent you can be, right?! Easier said than done, but these 100 mg CBD bath bombs will give you an excuse to hide in the bathroom a little longer.

All Cannabombz Bath Bombs are made with organic, natural and cruelty-free ingredients and are gentle and safe to the skin. The bath bombs are even topped with trimmings from Corum’s own organically grown garden.

While you’re soaking up the benefits in the tub, consider tuning into Corum’s “Cannamomz” podcast, which is working to break the stigma of parenting and cannabis. The series features in-depth conversations and exciting information in a judgment-free space with other moms and women with a love for cannabis.

“Our promise: Providing natural pain relief with high mgs at a low price. Cannabombz is a female-owned and operated business that changes lives each and every day.”

Photo courtesy of Dash Hemp

Maybe taking a shower and getting ready every day is your coveted alone time. Step it up a notch with this luxurious robe you won’t want to take off. The all-season Hemp Spa Robe by Dash Hemp out of Santa Cruz is constructed in a medium weight low loop French terry in a thirsty blend of 55% Hemp and 45% Cotton. The soft, absorbent material will keep you feeling dry and cozy as you begin your skincare rituals, morning routine, or are simply lounging around. A high-quality robe should be hanging in everyone’s closet, so if the mom in your life is lacking, this is a gift you know she is going to love and use. It’s better for both her and the planet.

“Dash Hemp clothing is remarkably comfortable…it’s always love at first try-on. Our clothing is transformational.”

Photo courtesy of Annemarie x Ojai Energetics

Skincare rituals that give Mom that beautiful glow are an easy way to show her some love. The Activated CBD Serum is made with the combination of Ojai Energetics’ patented water-soluble, fastest-acting CBD technology and Annmarie Skin Care’s signature wildcrafted ingredients.

The serum is packed with high-performance seed oils, antioxidant-rich botanicals, and synergistic plant stem cells to help support healthy skin. Add in CBD, which is ideal for aging skin, as its anti-inflammatory properties soothe irritation and contribute to a more balanced, even skin tone. With powerful antioxidant properties, CBD also helps ward off wrinkles and fine lines. This all-natural line truly taps into the power of Mother Nature. Available in trial and full sizes.

“The experience of our Activated CBD Serum is unique and powerful. You take a deep breath as you feel your skin drinking in the rich hydration of your serum. Now you’re connected to age-old wisdom—to the mothers, lovers and friends who laughed, worked and shared life with you. All who shared an intuitive knowing of the whole-body magic of the hemp plant.”

Braided hemp cat leash (left) and dog leash (right). Photo courtesy of Wiggywoos

Going for a walk is an easy way to get outside, breathe in some fresh air and engage all the senses. A therapeutic way to reset and ground yourself, walking routines have been around since the beginning of time. It could be Mom’s special alone time, where she takes a puff and soaks in the sounds of nature. And for all the fur moms out there, we know you take this time extra seriously. If your partner or friend is a dedicated cat or dog mom, consider upping her walks with these all-hemp braided leashes from WigglyWoos. Hemp is soft, strong and durable, making it the ideal textile for leashes. Each leash is individually made, hand-spliced and whipped. Plus, you can customize them with three different classy colored trigger snap options and a wide range of hemp twine colors.

“Nature is the inspiration for our timeless designs and time-trusted techniques. Whether you live in the urban center of the city, beachside, on the mountain, or in the suburbs, there is nothing like the open air and your dog at your side.”

Photo courtesy of Nancy Chains Jewelry

Nancy Chains Jewelry captures one’s love for cannabis by encapsulating tiny buds inside of what she calls “stoner’s stones.” These whimsical one-of-a-kind pieces are all handmade in California from a hard eco-friendly exterior that’s waterproof. Infused with meaning and intention, each piece will brighten your day.

This Mother’s Day, we’re recommending the Self Care Nug Keychain, which can be used for your keys, or worn around your neck. With tiny hemp buds resembling cannabis inside, this piece serves as a constant reminder to carve some “me time” out of your day—no matter what.

“Each nug is as special as a snowflake. Kind of like people…I had to find a way to capture that beauty.”

Photo courtesy of Grön

Grön, Oregon’s number-one producer of chocolate edibles, is the perfect indulgence for Mom. The first cannabis chocolate brand to earn Fair Trade certification, you can rest assured she’s getting the good stuff. Enjoying some dark chocolate after dinner is an evening ritual shared by many women: a special treat after a long day confirming that “yes, you deserve this.”

Founded in 2015 by Christine Smith, a former architect and driven mother of two, Grön now offers a wide array of premium chocolate bars with varying cannabinoid ratios and interesting flavors. For nighttime we recommend the Sleepy Indica Dark Chocolate Bar dusted with vanilla bean sea salt. Consisting of a 1:1:1 CBD/CBN/THC ratio, you can expect a full body buzz and restful sleep. Whether it’s for every night or just every now and then, nibbling on a Grön Chocolate Bar will surely become a new favorite ritual.