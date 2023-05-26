Products
Higgs Cannabis Means Happiness
From masterfully crafted pre-rolls to conveniently infused mini-joints to delightfully flavorful live resin vapes, every Higgs product is a testament to craftsmanship and the SoCal vibe.
Steve Jobs once said, “The only way to do great work is to love what you do.” And in California’s highly competitive cannabis market, you need to have heart—and a product that screams “Pick me!” Higgs cannabis Founder Oliver Higgins can successfully check both those boxes.
“I’ve been a joint smoker since I bought my first bag of weed, rolled up a joint and played Goldeneye on N64,” Higgins says. “So that love affair was always going to be the first product I created.”
The Los Angeles native founded his eponymous cannabis lifestyle brand in 2017 to create exceptional, high-quality products for recreational users seeking an unparalleled cannabis experience. “Our goal is to spread happiness,” Higgins says. The stylized branding and good-vibes-only, retro-nineties aesthetic represents the essence of the SoCal lifestyle.
Higgins believes that cannabis consumption is more than just a means of relaxation; it’s a lifestyle choice that fosters a sense of belonging and place. “Growing up in Southern California, there were so many outdoor activities where weed is a welcome addition, from surfing, skiing, golfing, hiking, to just going to the movies,” he says. “I wanted to create something that could be a part of all those adventures while simultaneously being something where if you left it on the restaurant table, people asked, ‘What is that?’ without even knowing it was cannabis. My favorite part is when someone opens the box up for the first time without knowing what’s inside and seeing their reaction.”
Made for the SoCal Lifestyle
Meticulous attention to detail and an unwavering commitment to excellence are the guiding principles that shape the Higgs brand. This steadfast dedication is palpable in the refined taste, enticing aroma and impeccable presentation of every Higgs product. Each item is a testament to the pursuit of crafting an extraordinary experience that exceeds expectations, leaving a lasting impression on discerning connoisseurs who appreciate the finer nuances of exceptional cannabis offerings.
“As a lifelong cannabis user and joint smoker, I make sure we take an artisanal approach in every aspect of our business,” Higgins says. “From hand-selecting the finest genetics to carefully monitoring our cultivation and production processes, we maintain the highest standards of craftsmanship.”
The brand’s strive for perfection has enabled Higgins and his team to consistently deliver cutting-edge creations, setting a benchmark for unrivaled consistency and uncompromising quality. By continuously staying at the forefront of emerging trends and anticipating consumer demands, Higgs cannabis products exude a sense of freshness and excitement, captivating and delighting an ever-growing audience.
Higgs offers an expansive array of products thoughtfully catered to the diverse palates and preferences of cannabis consumers who embrace the Southern Californian lifestyle and want their products to be cool, casual and carefree. The product portfolio encompasses personally curated flowers, masterfully crafted pre-rolls, convenient infused mini-joints and delightfully flavorful live resin vapes. Every product is a testament to the careful craftsmanship of Higgs’ collaborative team of cultivators, scientists and product developers.
Canadian Expansion
Higgs is proudly preparing an expansion into Canada. The product line will feature
the finest small-batch craft cannabis sourced from legacy growers and passionate microprocessors spanning from Newfoundland to British Columbia.
Higgins says the same lifestyle ethos of the original SoCal launch exists in Canada.
“I have so many fond memories of smoking weed in Canada over the years that it feels as natural to launch there as launching in California,” he says. “I believe that Canadians have always embraced the culture of cannabis.”
Higgins says that America’s delays in reaching federal legalization have hindered efforts to join the international conversation. “It’s exciting to be dealing with actual set rules, regulations and real government bodies,” he says of the northern expansion.
The first products in Canada will be jarred flower available exclusively at all Oceanic Releaf retail stores and coffee shops in Newfoundland.
As Higgs continues to evolve and expand, the company remains dedicated to delivering exceptional products and transformative experiences. With a steadfast commitment to pushing boundaries, Higgs endeavors to elevate the cannabis industry to new heights and redefine the very standards of excellence within it.
But beyond premium products, Higgins says, Higgs is a mindset, a way of life. “I just want people to be happy, and I think cannabis does that for a lot of people in many different ways,” he says. “Higgs, to me, means happiness.”