5 Ways to Eliminate Cannabis Odor With Everclear Grain Alcohol
Harness the power of Everclear and eliminate unwanted smells from your living space.
Cannabis is known for its unmistakable smell, which, while enjoyable to some, can be a concern for those who don’t prefer the aroma or need to keep consumption discreet. Whether you’re a medical marijuana patient or just want to maintain a low profile, it’s essential to know how to effectively eliminate cannabis odor from your home. Everclearcgrain alcohol can be used in versatile DIY solutions that can help keep your home smelling clean and fresh.
Whether creating an odor-neutralizing spray, sanitizing your cannabis accessories or making DIY cleaning solutions, Everclear’s high alcohol content can help eliminate unwanted cannabis smells. With these creative applications, you can enjoy your cannabis discreetly and maintain a fresh-smelling living space.
In this article, we’ll explore five creative and effective ways to use Everclear to eliminate the smell of cannabis from your living space, inspired by Stephanie Gerber from Hello Glow, a beauty and lifestyle website focused on DIY and natural ingredients.
Making Everclear Odor-Fighting Spray
One of the most straightforward and efficient ways to neutralize cannabis odors is by making an Everclear spray. You’ll need a spray bottle, Everclear (preferably 190 proof), and water. Mix equal parts of Everclear and water in the spray bottle, shake it well, and you have a powerful, odor-fighting solution at your disposal. Everclear will eliminate persistent cannabis scents from your home thanks to its high alcohol content, which acts as a potent deodorizing agent.
For an effective air and surface freshener, combine equal parts of Everclear and water, infusing a few drops of essential oils like lemon or lavender for an added fresh burst. Everclear acts as a binding agent that ensures the essential oils mix seamlessly with water, optimizing fragrance release. The alcohol in Everclear will quickly evaporate, taking the cannabis odor with it. To use the Everclear spray, simply mist it around your home, paying extra attention to areas where the smell tends to linger, like near windows or in your smoking area. You can also use it to clean cannabis aromas from countertops and tables.
Cleaning Cannabis Accessories
Cannabis paraphernalia, including pipes, bongs and vaporizers, can accumulate a strong cannabis smell over time. To keep these items fresh and odor-free, clean them with Everclear. Everclear’s high alcohol content means it can effectively dissolve and remove the buildup of resin, tar and other impurities inside your smoking apparatus. The high alcohol content also helps to sterilize and disinfect the glassware, which promotes a healthier and more enjoyable smoking experience.
Fill a container with enough Everclear to completely submerge your accessories, then let them soak for a few hours or overnight. Once the soaking is complete, rinse your accessories thoroughly with warm water and let them air dry. Learn more on how to sterilize your glass effectively with Everclear in this article.
Refresh Your Furniture
Effortlessly combat those stubborn cannabis odors with the cleaning prowess of Everclear by mixing ½ cup of Everclear with ½ cup of vinegar and 1 cup of water. This potent solution is tailor-made for neutralizing cannabis aromas on sofas, car upholstery and rugs. Combining the mildly acidic white vinegar to tackle dirt and the odor-neutralizing effect of the alcohol ensures that your furnishings remain fresh and inviting. Add a few drops of your favorite essential oils to infuse a pleasant aroma. For best results, spray generously on affected upholstery areas and scrub gently with a clean cloth. Alternatively, a light misting on curtains and furniture can be just as effective for a quick odor refresh.
Neutralize Your Carpets
When the distinct aroma of cannabis clings to your carpets, Everclear rain lcohol makes an effective fabric odor neutralizer. Create a robust cleaner using ½ cup of Everclear, ½ cup of white vinegar and a touch of liquid dish soap. This blend not only removes odors but also tackles potential stains. Always perform a spot-check on a hidden section of your carpet before general application to ensure compatibility.
Banishing Cannabis Aroma Using Diffusers
Diffuse the lingering scent of cannabis with the power of Everclear. To create a custom aroma diffuser, combine Everclear with water and your preferred blend of essential oils in a glass bottle. Insert wooden reeds or skewers to disperse the scent throughout your space. The best part? Once the essential oils bond with the Everclear mixture, the smell of alcohol disappears, leaving only the refreshing aroma of your chosen oils to cleanse the cannabis odor from your environment.
