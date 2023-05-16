Sponsored
How to Clean Glassware With Everclear
Start the new season with style and level up your sesh game by cleaning your smoking apparatus with Everclear grain alcohol.
The clocks have sprung forward and the days are getting longer, which can only mean one thing: Spring is officially here. The start of a new season is the perfect time to spring clean your cannabis smoking accessories. Chances are, you often reached for your bongs and pipes during those long dark winter days while hibernating at home, which can lead to resin buildup and other impurities. Cleaning your smoking accessories in the spring can help remove this buildup and ensure that your rigs, bongs and pipes are working efficiently. Everclear grain alcohol is a great choice to get the job done, bringing your glassware back to sparkling newness.
Long, sun-filled days with packed social schedules mean you need to have your devices looking their best. So embrace Spring Fever and start the season off right with clean and fresh-smelling smoking accessories. Here’s how to clean your glassware with Everclear.
Why Keeping Your Glassware Clean Is Important
Before we get into the how, it’s important to understand why you must keep your smoking apparatus clean. A dirty bong or pipe can impact the flavor of your smoking materials, resulting in a less enjoyable experience. You will have a much tastier sesh if you regularly remove old residual resin buildup, letting you taste the terps of your cannabis product of choice.
Regular cleaning of your bongs and pipes can also help reduce the spread of germs and bacteria. Dirty bong water can be a breeding ground for harmful bacteria and pathogens, which can cause some pretty nasty respiratory illnesses, including pneumonia. Cleaning your smoking accessories in the spring and regularly maintaining them can help establish good health and hygiene practices.
And, of course, regular cleaning can also prolong the lifespan of your glassware, as buildup can cause cracks or other damage to the glass or material over time. High-quality glass usually comes with a high price tag to match. Look after your investments by keeping them fresh and clean.
Benefits of Using Everclear to Clean Glassware
Everclear’s high alcohol content means it can effectively dissolve and remove the buildup of resin, tar and other impurities inside your smoking apparatus. The high alcohol content also helps to sterilize and disinfect the glassware, which helps to promote a healthier smoking experience.
Maybe you’ve used isopropyl to clean your glass in the past. While it’s an effective cleaner, Everclear has several benefits. First off, Everclear alcohol is a food-grade alcohol that’s odorless, flavorless, colorless and safe for human consumption, while isopropyl alcohol is not.
Secondly, Everclear has a higher alcohol content than isopropyl alcohol, which makes it more effective at dissolving and removing resin and other impurities. Isopropyl alcohol typically has a concentration of around 70% to 99%, while Everclear alcohol is 95% alcohol by volume, making it a more potent and more effective cleaning agent that can help shine glass surfaces.
Finally, Everclear alcohol is less likely to leave any residual chemicals or tastes after cleaning, as it’s made from natural grains and contains no added ingredients or chemicals. Isopropyl alcohol, on the other hand, can leave behind a strong chemical odor or taste if not rinsed thoroughly after cleaning.
How to Clean Glassware With Everclear
Cleaning a bong or pipe using Everclear alcohol is simple and effective. Here are the steps:
1. Empty the bong or pipe of any water or leftover smoke residue.
2. Pour enough Everclear alcohol into the bong or pipe to fill it halfway.
3. Cover the openings of the bong or pipe with your hands, or use rubber stoppers, and shake the bong or pipe vigorously for a few minutes to allow the alcohol to loosen any buildup and residue inside.
4. Let it soak for a few minutes, then use a brush or pipe cleaner to scrub the inside of the bong and remove any stubborn buildup.
5. Pour out the alcohol and rinse the bong or pipe thoroughly with hot water to remove any remaining residue.
6. Repeat the process until the bong or pipe is completely clean.
7. Rinse the bong or pipe thoroughly with hot water and let it dry completely before using it again. This step is extremely important. Everclear is highly flammable, which means you can’t use an open flame or dab torch around it. Handle Everclear carefully and use it in a well-ventilated area.
Now your glassware is clean and ready for your next session. Make your life easier by regularly cleaning your pipes and other accessories with Everclear grain alcohol.
