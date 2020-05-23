PHOTO Gracie Malley for Cannabis Now

Most people are already familiar with vegan diets by now and know that the people who choose to follow them can eat more than salads and raw nuts. But, there are still some people who think being vegan means being completely limited in your eating choices and option-less when it comes to recreating dishes you love without meat and especially dairy like eggs, milk or butter.

Luckily, being a vegan isn’t an automatic prison sentence to a life of being excluded from delicious meals, social dining situations or even eating foods that classically call for dairy. Especially not if you have a few recipes up for sleeve. For people who need some dessert ideas or want to know how to make their vegan or lactose-intolerant friends feel special at the next stoney potluck, these sweet recipes will be a hit.

If you’re a fan of desserts with a little bit of texture, this crisp — made with soft, sweet peaches paired with light, crumbly topping with vegan butter and rice milk — will be a treat. If you’re not a fan of peaches, you can substitute other fleshy stone fruits like plums, mangoes or a creative combination of your choice. Top with vegan ice cream at the end for a perfect balance of warm peaches and cold ice cream.

It’s about that time when pumpkin-flavored everything makes its annual return, so this creamy pudding will fit right in with the upcoming season. This recipe uses coconut milk infused with Black Domina, a relaxing indica strain, but you can choose any strain you please. Just keep the rich, pumpkin-y flavor profile of the dessert in mind as you decide what flower might pair well with the other ingredients.

It doesn’t matter if the weather is hot or cold — real ice cream lovers understand that any time is the right time for ice cream. This easy recipe uses bananas as the base for the ice cream to keep it dairy-free. The sundae is topped with gooey chocolate syrup and toasted coconut, but feel free to go all out with your own toppings from sprinkles, salted caramel or nuts with a nice cherry on top.

These healthy energy balls are great for quick morning breakfasts or fast snacks to take with you while you’re on-the-go. They’re made with cashews, so people with specific nut allergies can make these without the nuts by doubling up on the sunflower seeds or using granola.

Even if you’re taking special care to cut down on sugar, it doesn’t mean you have to miss out on dessert, too. These moist donuts are made using pumpkin puree and pumpkin spice, so pumpkin lovers will be in heaven with all the layers of fall flavor. Keep in mind you’ll need a donut tray to cook this dessert, so make sure have the right equipment you need before you get started.

This infused take on a classic recipe uses decarboxylated kief from Chocolate Thai flower to enhance the rich flavor of the chocolate chips. You can stick to the recipe word for word or swap out the vegan milk chocolate chips for dark chocolate, white chocolate or a super sweet mix of all three.

You can use this recipe to help you replace dairy milk in any dessert recipe without skipping a beat. Try it in milkshakes, smoothies, cakes, cookies, muffins, puddings, fudge, brownies, mousse and even whipped cream. You can also slip this into savory recipes as well like soups, curries, biscuits and creamy sauces like vegan alfredo.

TELL US, how do you integrate cannabis into your vegan diet?