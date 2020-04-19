PHOTO Morgan English

Things certainly are different from when we first realized April 2020 would mean a month-long 420 party. But, thanks to coronavirus, we’re social distancing instead of enjoying group seshes. Don’t worry friends! We all know cannabis brings us together and weed will always find a way. To keep our spirits high, the cannabis community has come together to provide incredible digital 420 celebrations with music, art and entertainment to help get us through this historic moment. Moreover, many of these events are fundraising for people who have been hit hard as a result of the pandemic.

With music from Wiz Khalifa to Melissa Etheridge, sessions with Berner and B Real as well as group sessions with Tommy Chong and other industry titans, tune in to these digital 420 celebrations from coast to coast.

Chronic Relief

In the spirit of legendary fundraisers like the Jerry Lewis MDA Labor Day Telethon, Chronic Relief looks to bring many of the same aspects of the time-honored tradition, but in a virtual world where viewers can join a live-stream. The event will act as a platform to raise money for charity with 100% of all funds raised via donation during the broadcast will be given to Feeding America. A donation link will be visible on the live-stream screen.

Additionally, viewers can expect to see video segments from artists, influencers and celebrities. Live musical performances and interviews with influencers will stream live from organizer Fairchild’s Seattle-based studio in a true variety-show format.

Haus of Jane

Tokeativity has partnered with Women Empowered in Cannabis and White Buffalo Events to gather women from across the world for an epic 420 Celebration! Join them from the comfort of your own home for an interactive online event from 3-6 pm PST. This event is free for all Tokeativity Business and Grassroots Members, RSVP today to access.

Highstream 420 Festival

America’s largest cannabis gatherings, the National Cannabis Festival and The Emerald Cup, combine forces for a coast-to-coast online 420 festival benefiting coronavirus relief charities.

Join them on 420 at 4 pm EST via NUGS.TV for a full day of music performances, online workshops, demos, and interactive panels.

Weedmaps Presents Higher Together

Should you still be seshing with friends right now? Probably not so much — at least not IRL. But you should still keep the circle strong! Let’s not take COVID-19 lightly. As puff, puff, passing is pretty much a no-no, let’s sesh virtually. Keep the virtual smoke circle going at home and share your #seshfromhome with Weedmaps. Join Wiz Khalifa, Berner, Billy Ray Cyrus and a host of other artists for their digital 420 celebration while helping raise money for the Last Prisoner Project.

The Great American Sesh In

The Great American Sesh In is an online cannabis, music and arts festival designed to keep this year’s 420 celebration safe, exciting, and a great reason to stay indoors. The goal is to flatten the 420 curve by encouraging patrons to visit dispensaries or order online early to be home and tune in on 4/20/20.

This telethon style event raises funds for first responders so the cannabis community can give back, and say thanks, to the very people who helped make cannabis an essential medicine. The event celebrates 420 with artists and musicians, comedians, industry luminaries, and special surprise and delight moments.

420 World Record

Be part of history and help break the world record for “most people consuming cannabis on video chat” with 420record.com. Additionally, 100% of profits will be donated to helping free 40,000+ inmates convicted of non-violent marijuana crimes with the Last Prisoner Project.

