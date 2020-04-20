Connect with us

A 420 Celebration in Photos

A 420 Celebration in Photos

Though we can’t observe the special holiday in person this year, enjoy a selection of photos from 420’s past.

Officials in San Francisco and Denver, both known for holding some of the largest 420 events in the nation, have canceled their annual cannabis celebrations amid concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

We have collected some photos of 420 celebrations over the years and want to share them here as a memory of the good times when we were able to pass joints in parks together. Happy 420!

TELL US, how are you celebrating 420 this year?

