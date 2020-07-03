Chocolate Kush Rocky Road Ice Cream for July 4th

PHOTO Willis Lam

Whatever you find yourself doing on July 4th, be sure to enjoy this Chocolate Kush rocky road ice cream to help you relax and cool off from the summer’s heat.

This Fourth of July, we as a nation will be celebrating our independence from the British Empire by commemorating the adoption of the Declaration of Independence. This historical day will be full of celebratory parties, barbecues, picnics, parades, carnivals, concerts, fairs and family functions which all end in a huge fireworks display.

Chocolate Kush is an indica-dominant hybrid that will produce strong relaxing vibes as well as a state of inner peace. This type of feeling is absolutely perfect when lying on a blanket under the night sky while watching the fireworks. This strain also produces a trance-like euphoria that will make a night of pyrotechnics absolutely dazzling. The terpenes of Chocolate Kush will help to intensify the chocolate flavor profiles in the ice cream while also playing off the sweetness of the marshmallow fluff. I would recommend that you enjoy this rocky road ice cream either in a bowl, cone, or sandwiched between two of your favorite cookies. One word of caution, this is an incredibly delicious recipe and the strain itself is a creeper, so make sure not to overeat or you may just find yourself “couch-locked” on a field of grass somewhere looking up at the stars in wonder.

Mise en place:

14 ounce can sweetened condensed milk

1/2 gram Chocolate Kush kief

1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1/4 cup carob powder

2 cups heavy cream

1 cup light cream

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1/2 cup chopped almonds

1/2 cup chocolate covered hazelnuts

3/4 cup marshmallow fluff

Directions:

Step 1: Decarboxylize: Preheat your oven to 220 degrees F. Take a baking sheet and line it with parchment paper that will not burn in the oven. Very carefully sprinkle the kief onto the sheet making sure that it is evenly disbursed. Place the baking sheet into the oven uncovered and heat for 25 minutes. Pull the baking sheet from the oven, and let it cool completely. Be very careful when removing it from the pan.

Step 2: In a saucepan combine the condensed milk, Chocolate Kush, cocoa powder, and carob powder over the lowest heat setting until fully combined.

Step 3: After this mixture has thickened slightly, remove from the heat and allow it to cool just a little bit.

Step 4: Now stir in the creams and the vanilla extract with a wooden spoon until fully incorporated.

Step 5: Let this mixture come down to room temperature then place into the refrigerator until completely chilled.

Step 6: Once the mixture has completely chilled, pour it into a home ice cream maker and follow the directions on the machine.

Step 7: Halfway through the ice cream mixing process add the almonds, chocolate covered hazelnuts, and marshmallow fluff.

Step 8: When the time is up, scoop out the ice cream and enjoy! Makes about 16 servings.

Dosage:

If the gram of kief tests at 50% THC, fifty percent of 1,000mg would be 500mg. So if you added 1/2 gram worth of kief into the total recipe at 50% THC, it would contain 250mg total or 15.63mg per serving. Sub the number of your THC percentage and do the math to figure out your dosing. If you want a smaller dose, cut the kief down to a smaller portion

Strain Suggestions:

I would recommend strains that possess chocolate, coffee, earthy, sandalwood, or spice like terpenes and flavonoids. The following would be ideal if you didn’t have Chocolate Kush: Chocolope, Chocolate Thai, Headband, Harlequin, Spice, Coffee Kush, or Hashplant. If you cannot find these strains don’t panic, just follow your nose and taste buds to finds strains that would complement the dish.

TELL US, do you have July 4th plans?