An Edible for People Who Don’t Like Edibles

Wana Brands’ new line of fast-acting cannabis gummies combines all the benefits of an edible with the convenience and effects of smoking a joint.

You’re not imagining it. Cannabis edibles really do feel different from smoking or vaping. Not only do they take substantially longer to kick in, but they tend to produce a more intense experience than flower does – you may have heard it described as a “body high.” They also last a long time, anywhere from 4-6 hours for most people, which means taking one can be kind of an all-day affair.

Now, don’t get us wrong. There’s a lot to love about edibles. They’re discreet, portable, lung-friendly, and (when made correctly) delicious. But not everybody enjoys that heavy “body high” sensation. Or, even if they do, sometimes they don’t have the time to commit to it for a full six hours.

Wana Brands, North America’s #1 creator of infused products, has developed a new line of gummies that combines all the benefits of an edible with the convenience and effects of smoking a joint. They’re called Wana Quick Fast-Acting Gummies . In order to explain how they work, we will answer a few key questions:



1) Why Do Edibles and Smoking Feel so Different?

Science is involved, but it’s not as complicated as you might think. When you inhale cannabis, you’re pulling what’s known as Delta-9-THC into your lungs. From there it passes directly into your bloodstream. This happens very quickly, so you feel effects almost immediately. What’s more, the effects of Delta-9 THC tend to be relatively light and cerebral (some people call it a “head high”) and last only 2-4 hours.

When you ingest edibles, on the other hand, they have to travel through your liver before you can feel them working. This takes time – usually between 45 and 90 minutes. But just as importantly, it means they undergo a process called “first pass metabolism,” which converts those Delta-9-THC molecules into 11-Hydroxy-THC. 11-Hydroxy is believed to be much better than Delta-9 at crossing the blood-brain barrier (the layer of blood vessels that keeps harmful substances from reaching your brain). This explains why the effects you feel from edibles can be so much stronger and more body focused. Edibles are in fact two to three times more potent than a Delta-9 inhalation high.



2) So Then… How is it Possible an Edible Could Feel Like Smoking?

It all comes down to a pretty simple concept. Let’s call it “the oil and water problem.”

You may not know that cannabinoids like THC and CBD are actually lipids, otherwise known as fats. Your body is made of approximately 70% water. Fats (like oil) and water don’t mix well. So, when you ingest cannabinoids, your body has to work really hard to absorb and metabolize them.

In the case of Wana Quick Gummies, Wana tackled this problem by harnessing an innovative new technology known as TiME (Thermodynamic individual Molecular Encapsulation). TiME encapsulates each tiny THC molecule in a water-soluble layer. Think of this layer as a kind of disguise that tricks your water-based body into absorbing the fatty THC molecules.

This watery subterfuge means the THC in Wana Quick Gummies can enter your bloodstream before it undergoes first pass metabolism in your liver. This means it hits much faster than traditional edibles – typically between 5 and 15 minutes. It also means that the Delta-9-THC is never converted into those more intense, body-focused 11-Hydroxy molecules.

The result? A fast-acting edible that actually feels like smoking!

3) But What if I Like Traditional Edibles?

It’s pretty clear why Wana Quick Gummies are a great option for people who don’t like regular edibles: They provide the desired inhalation-like effects without harming your lungs or drawing unwanted attention with smoke and smells. But if you’re actually a big fan of the traditional edibles experience, Wana Quick still offers many benefits:

Their less intense, more cerebral effects make them ideal for socializing (Some people prefer to experience traditional edibles in a subdued or solo setting).

Their 2-4 hour duration means you can enjoy them without feeling impaired for the rest of the day. It’s especially great for events with a limited time frame, like a party, movie or concert.

Their 5-15 minute onset means minimal waiting to feel effects. This is, again, great for social situations, but it can also be useful if you’re using them to help you sleep or relieve some kind of physical discomfort.

It’s even possible to pair a Wana Quick Gummie with a Classic one for an experience that starts fast and lasts a long time. To be clear, though, this is not recommended for new or low-tolerance consumers.

Bottom line: Traditional edibles remain a classic for a reason, but Wana Quick Gummies can be an ideal option for fast fun with friends – so much so that Wana lovingly refers to them as “Happy Hour Edibles.” They’ve even given them tasty cocktail-inspired flavors like Peach Bellini, Pina Colada and Limoncello, to name a few.

As with all Wana products, Quick Gummies allow consumers to customize their experience through three terpene-enhanced, class-specific blends including inspiring sativa, relaxing indica, and balanced hybrid (they also come in a 1:1 CBD/THC ratio). They’re also available in both 5 and 10mg doses (availability varies by state).