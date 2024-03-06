Top Cannabis Events to Attend in 2024

PHOTO SKT Studio

We often find ourselves in a planning and reset phase during the first few months of the year. Even if we enter the New Year completely prepared, there’s a high chance we’ll want to take a little time off the road to “hibernate,” so to speak. This human desire to rest and reset is also apparent in the cannabis industry event schedule. Events begin rolling into gear and build momentum as spring approaches and we enter Q2, readying ourselves for networking and collaborating.

If you’re ready to make connections and build your network while staying on top of what’s latest trends, consider attending any of these B2B cannabis events in 2024. After building out our calendars, we’ve curated an impactful list that will help you get the most out of your time on the road. And what better way to kick things off than with a trip to Spain.

Spannabis 2023 drew crowds from all corners of the globe. Photo courtesy of Spannabis

International Cannabis Awards

Barcelona, March 13-17

Cannabis has a long history in Spain, a country known for its rich culture. So it seems only fitting that our list starts here, with three exciting cannabis events scheduled for 2024. Join cannabis business professionals from around the world at the inaugural International Cannabis Awards (ICA) on March 13 at La Llotja, one of Barcelona’s treasured buildings. Described as “The Oscars of Cannabis,” this event will showcase the best flower and concentrates from the US and Europe. With a gala format, this will be a special night of networking and celebration attended by some of the weed world’s most experienced farmers and movers and shakers.

The ICA segues perfectly into the International Cannabis Business Conference (ICBC) in Barcelona on March 14. Once again, ICBC is teaming up with Spannabis for a cannabis super conference. The Barcelona B2B event is the first major international event of its kind for 2024. With cannabis leaders from dozens of countries in attendance, this is the ideal place to get your idea on the global cannabis stage.

The Spannabis Expo starts on March 15-17 at the Fira de Cornella. After a night of celebration at the ICA followed by the business focused ICBC event, Spannabis is a great opportunity to reconnect with visitors and business owners alike in a more carefree environment. It’s three days of tradeshow floor exhibiting paired with exciting music and nightlife, educational speakers and more. With 30,000+ people in attendance, this event has it all.

Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference 2023. Photo courtesy of Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

Hollywood, FL: April 16-17

According to the event’s tagline, this is “where deals get done.” Benzinga conferences are smaller, more focused investment and branding conferences curated for North American’s top cannabis leaders. The spring conference is scheduled April 16-17 at the Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, FL. 25% of attendees are repeat customers, so you will also have the opportunity to deepen relationships if you’ve attended before.

Photo courtesy of ICBC

ICBC Berlin

Berlin, Germany: April 16-17

If you’re looking to expand globally and make more international connections, add the International Cannabis Conference in Berlin from April 16-17 to your planner. With Germany just passing national adult-use cannabis legalization, it’s an exciting time to be there. ICBC’s Berlin conference is the largest and longest-running cannabis industry B2B event. This is Germany’s biggest gathering of influential and political business leaders.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaking during Cannabis World Congress & Business Expo. Photo courtesy CWCBE

Cannabis World Congress Expo

New York, NY: June 5-6

The 10th annual CWCB Expo takes place June 5-6 at the Javits Convention Center in New York City. Since its launch in 2014, the event has built a reputation as the East Coast’s premier B2B cannabis and hemp expo and conference. This conference is more than meeting new people and learning about new brands—it’s about truly working together to build the industry. This is an impactful opportunity to capitalize on the New York tri-state area’s cannabis and hemp market potential.

Artwork courtesy of Flower Expo 2024

Flower Expo

Greenfield, MA: June 5-6

Allegan, MI: Aug. 7-8

As the name (and the artwork) suggests, The Flower Expo is a higher spirited event in comparison to the CWCB Expo and Benzinga Cannabis Conferences. Hosted over two separate weekends, brands, dispensaries and the media mingle in Greenfield, MA (June 5-6) and Allegan, MI (August 7-8)—two cities known for legacy cannabis. Both events are hosted at the local county fairgrounds to allow consumption and sampling at the shows. These fun but focused events bring together the vibes, the parties and the business.

Photo courtesy of Montana Cannabis Show

Montana Cannabis Show

Billings, MT: June 14-16

Make your way West to the Big Sky and explore this new frontier of cannabis the state’s largest cannabis and hemp business tradeshow. The Montana Cannabis Show is the ideal place for both cannabis enthusiasts and professionals to learn more about the state of the industry in Montana and all of the products and brands available. With over 100 vendors showcasing their products, this is a great place to find new brands for your storefront or to get your product in front of buyers.

PHOTO Sly Vegas

CHAMPS

Las Vegas, NV: July 12-15

CHAMPS tradeshows have a longstanding reputation as the industry’s premier counterculture expo. These popular events connect brands with buyers while also celebrating glass art and weed culture. Founded in Las Vegas in 1999, this year marks the tradeshow’s 25th anniversary. This thriving expo is unlike any other and offers opportunities for businesses to learn about new product offerings and stay on top of consumer trends. Keep your finger on the pulse in a lively tradeshow floor while meeting key decision makers.

Image courtesy of Montana State Hemp & Cannabis Festival

Montana State Hemp & Cannabis Festival

Lolo Hot Springs, MT: September 6-8

Built on a passion for cannabis, music, and community, the Montana State Hemp and Cannabis Festival is more B2C-focused than any other event on this list. Held at the private Lolo Hot Springs, the carefree setting is the perfect place to gather with friends, new and old, to learn and celebrate the power of the plant. The festival vibe of this event draws people together from different circles and fosters a sense of collaboration and unity. According to the website, the Montana State Hemp & Cannabis Festival models itself after a music festival melded with a hemp and cannabis tradeshow/festival for the perfect fusion of fun and progress.

PHOTO Ervinas Media

Blunt Brunch

Las Vegas, NV: December 2

Calling all the ladies! On December 2, gain valuable business advice and connect with female-powered brands. Blunt Brunch is an empowering and uplifting event that brings together women working in weed to share their wins and talk about the challenges. The intimate setting with approximately 400 attendees perfectly blends B2B and B2C components.

PHOTO Israel David Groveman, courtesy of MJBiz / Emerald X

MJBIZCon

Las Vegas, NV: December 3-6

Widely recognized as the biggest event in cannabis, MJBizCon returns to the Las Vegas Convention Center on December 3-6. This high-energy event is a place to reconnect with current clients and business partners while meeting new brands and learning about new trends. With 30,000-plus attendance, it’s highly recommended that you head into MJBizCon with a game plan. Strategize the booths you want to visit. Find out where they’re located so you can make the most of your time. Plan which after parties and offsite meetings you want to attend. This event offers something for everyone—but knowing how to leverage it for your goals is key. From science to marketing to finance and psychedelics, there is a topic for every sector of the cannabis industry.

There are many cannabis events in 2024 to choose from. When it comes to networking and deal-making, these are the cream of the crop. Located in a variety of exciting destinations for both cannabis business and personal exploration, these primarily B2B cannabis industry events will help you boost your cannabis business knowledge while making meaningful relationships. See you there.