An Expert’s Guide to Keeping a Cannabis Journal

How to keep track of what cannabis products and strains work for you and when.

How many times have you gone to a dispensary, picked out a strain you haven’t tried before, loved it and then swore (while you were super high) that you would try to remember it when you saw it on the menu again? Because dispensaries don’t always have the same products or strains available all the time, odds are good it’ll slip your mind once the buzz dies down.

But when you keep a cannabis journal, you’ll take the time to write down what you like or don’t like. That means you won’t make the mistake of missing out on a forgotten favorite — or purchasing a dud strain or ineffective edibles for a second time.

You can use your cannabis journal to help you discover, remember and keep track of your preferences, experiences and usage. It can help you uncover patterns that can help you improve symptoms, avoid products you don’t like or find effective or even figure out when the best time of day to consume is for you. Here’s how to incorporate journaling into your typical smoke sesh.

Step One: Select Your Notebook

It’s up to you if you want to go out and purchase your own notebook to use or if you want to look online for cannabis journals that are structured. If you have a specific way you’d like to use your journal, opt for something plain that you can customize with your own notes and topics of personal interest. We’d recommend reading a guide to bullet journaling if you’re in need of some inspiration.

Step Two: Start Tracking

You can rate your experiences from 1-10, use emoji stickers, draw pictures, write a haiku about how you’re feeling after a blunt of Space Queen or rank your edibles by category. It’s your world. Just be sure to make notes and observations that will actually be useful to you.

For people who are utilizing cannabis to keep manage various symptoms, it’s especially helpful to keep track of what is effective. Having one place where you can have all the information together can make the difference between a good day or day full of discomfort.

If you’re a medical patient, consider paying close attention to the amount of cannabis you use, how it is consumed (inhaled? digested? absorbed?), when it is consumed (before breakfast? every four hours?) and how long it takes to experience relief. It may already be a mental practice for you, but having everything written down can be invaluable, especially when you are trying out new strains or products.

Step Three: Don’t Be Afraid to Get Specific

Trying out new edibles can be a trial and error process, especially if you aren’t that familiar with your tolerance level. In your journal, you can write down the brand, the product, the amount of THC or CBD, the strain (if that’s available) and about how long it takes to kick in. You will be amazed at how much more you will enjoy edibles once you get a good idea of exactly what to expect and when to expect it.

You can also keep track of how often you’re smoking, vaping or eating edibles. Whether you’re trying to cut down a little bit or just want to really have an idea of exactly when and how often you’re consuming cannabis, writing down your smoking habits can be useful.

Whichever factors you choose to track, try to be as descriptive as possible and consistent with your entries. The better you are at taking good notes or yourself, the more it can help you fine-tune your routine for the best possible cannabis experience.

