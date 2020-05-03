PHOTO lovelyday12

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to alter our world’s state of normalcy, it’s important to keep in the best physical condition as possible. Even though it is a very stressful time, focusing on health and fitness can be a way to relieve that tension, and if cannabis is involved, it can be all the more enjoyable.

We’re laying out a few ways that you can stay in shape while consuming our favorite plant. This list includes how to incorporate cannabis into your work-out routines, make healthier choices when satiating the munchies and there’s even a simple recipe you can easily try at home. Stay sane, stay safe and stay in shape.

Although many people use cannabis to relax and unwind after a busy day, you can also use it to enhance your workouts and decrease muscle soreness afterwards if it’s consumed in mindful moderation. It can fit into different types of workouts from cardio to weight training to yoga depending on your needs and help put you in the zone to do your best.

This recipe is a sweet, refreshing spin on cannabis medicine that includes the healing properties of hemp. The combination of hemp and cannabis oil in this smoothie offers the benefits and delights of both sides of our favorite flower. Double your pleasure, double your pain relief and — most importantly — double your fun!

Click to learn what the renowned yoga teacher and body positivity advocate recommends you consider before sparking up on the mat.

There are many tried-and-true methods for keeping one’s body in check without ditching the weed. Here are a few starter tips that may keep you in decent enough shape for the summer pool season.

Hemp is an incredibly resilient and versatile plant. It’s been used to create textiles, building materials, bio-plastics and auto parts – and loads of tasty food offerings. Rich in protein, omega-fatty acids and fiber, hemp is an excellent plant-based protein for vegetarians, vegans, people with food sensitivities and anyone who enjoys good nutritious food.

