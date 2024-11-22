The Discreet Stoner’s Guide to Thanksgiving

PHOTO cottonbro studio

Thanksgiving is a time for family, gratitude… and the annual tradition of keeping your cool when Uncle Arthur brings up politics before dessert. Between dodging Aunt Linda’s “helpful” remarks about your life choices and enduring your cousin’s 17-minute explanation of their job, it’s no wonder so many people approach the holiday with a mix of excitement and existential dread. But there is another way: discreet cannabis products.

Whether it’s a low-dose gummy to keep you zen while Grandma critiques your mashed potatoes or a discreet dab to make your third helping of pumpkin pie even more delicious, we could all use a little extra holiday support. And after the last election cycle, we might all need the calming effects of weed to help us deal with our families. And let’s not forget about how anxiety-inducing holiday travel can be: flight delays, big crowds and lots of people in a hurry. Even if you’re not a stoner or regular cannabis user, you may be popping some edibles when the stress of traveling during the holidays hits. And then there are the folks out there meeting new people for the first time—like your boyfriend’s extended family. It’s exciting and dreadful all at the same time. With the help of the right discreet cannabis products, your holidays can be less stressful and more fun. Yes, please.

So, with that said, let’s explore how discreet dosing with these cannabis products can help you keep your sanity, unwind and enjoy the holidays with the whole family.

Under-The-Radar Cannabis Picks

Kahna Minis

Kahna Minis are shareable, pocket-sized chocolates that utilize minor cannabinoids and terpenes to deliver fast, targeted effects. Whether you need energy for carving the turkey, a social boost for mingling with relatives, or a chill moment to survive your crazy uncle’s usual political rant, these are sure to help. Compact, delicious and easy to share, Kahna Minis make navigating the holiday chaos a little sweeter.

High-Not

Thanksgiving is a time for indulgence—and sometimes that means overdoing it, even with cannabis. Enter High-Not, the first “THC Recovery Shot,” designed to help you quickly curb the effects of cannabis and eliminate the groggy “hangover” feeling that can linger after edibles. Developed with a licensed compounding pharmacist, High-Not combines terpenes, L-theanine, black pepper extract, limonene and electrolytes to safely and effectively ease your high.

Tyson 2.0 Modül Dok Deluxe Travel Set

If you need an extra one-two hit this holiday season, Mike Tyson’s latest partnership with Stündenglass might help you win the fight. This sleek, all-in-one handheld device can be used with dry flower and concentrates thanks to its advanced digital heating system that reaches the desired temperature in just 15 seconds. Housed in a rugged, drop-resistant case in Tyson’s signature red, the device features bold tiger graphics and connects seamlessly to the Stündenglass Gravity Hookah for ultimate versatility. With a 2.4″ color display, intuitive controls, and customizable sessions, this cutting-edge smoking tech delivers a knockout experience for cannabis lovers.

Cranberry OG by Timeless

If you need a deliciously discreet vape option for your cousin walk, grab your penjamin that’s loaded with the Cranberry OG cart by Timeless Vapes. Flavors of fresh citrus, spice and tart cranberry come from terpenes like limonene, beta-caryophyllene and alpha-pinene and deliver an uplifting and euphoric high.

Code Red Eye Drops

Thanksgiving may bring plenty of joy, but between early-morning cooking marathons, late-night family games and the annual cousin walk, your eyes can end up looking as tired as you feel. That’s where Code Red Eye Drops come in. Designed to tackle both redness and dryness fast, these eye drops are formulated specifically for the cannabis user. Get quick relief before family photos or while catching up with that aunt who insists on intense eye contact.

A Modern Twist on Traditional Cheer

If some of the crowd is 420-friendly or perhaps curious about cannabis now that it’s becoming more mainstream, these discreet products could make for good conversation starters, too. Whether you’re looking to spark creativity in the kitchen, mellow out during family gatherings, or enjoy a stress-free Black Friday, these discreet cannabis products will help you enjoy a modern twist on traditional holiday cheer this Thanksgiving.